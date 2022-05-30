Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar? Age, net worth, career, book, achievements

Africa has received a lot of negative attention, from famine-stricken countries to war and conflict. But, in stable nations, economies flourish, and wealth is achieved through ideal businesses. In Ghana, one name is renowned for success and philanthropy. Freedom Jacob Caesar is an entrepreneur whose innovations have earned him various accolades. Learn everything you can about the businessman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Nana Kwame Bediako, has earned a couple of achievements in his pursuit of making change. He is one of the wealthiest people in Africa, and his innovative ideas have propelled his status to the next level.

Freedom Jacob Caesar's profile summary

Real name Nana Kwame Bediako Nickname Freedom Jacob Caesar, Prince of Africa Gender Male Date of birth 13 February 1980 Age 42 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Kumasi region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Ruby Bediako Children Three School Accra Academy, Apam Secondary School College Waltham Forest College, University of Westminster Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $2.5 billion Instagram @iamfreedom Twitter @iamfreedom Facebook @freedomjacobceasar

Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar?

Nana Kwame Bediako is a philanthropist, businessman, industrialist, and real estate developer from Ghana. He is the President of the Kwarleyz Group's business, which includes several brands such as Wonda World Estates, Belfast City & Property Management, and Petronia City Construction.

How old is Freedom Jacob Caesar?

The celebrity was born as Nana Kwame Bediako on 13 February 1980 in Kumasi, Ghana, making him 42 years old as of 2022.

Nana attended Accra Academy for his elementary studies. He later proceeded to Apam Secondary School for his high school education. After finishing the secondary level, he enrolled at the Waltham Forest College and the University of Westminster in London, U.K.

Career

While still in college in the United Kingdom, the young businessman founded a telecommunications company, Global Telecommunications and Utilities company. His company became successful over time, earning him a sizeable customer fanbase.

In addition to venturing into telecommunications, the young entrepreneur also made money off selling scrap metal. According to Business World, by the age of 21, Nana Kwame had already accumulated a lot of money from the scrap metal business and telecommunications company.

According to Forbes Africa, the young businessman received an offer from an Indian investor to buy his company for £327,000. However, Nana's lawyer told him to deny the bid, hoping that the investor might increase his offer.

His bluff worked as the investor came back with a revised offer of £410,000, which Kwame accepted and sold his company. Speaking to Forbes Africa, he said

My lawyer told me to refuse the offer, and the investor came back with £410,000, which I took and then just added to my savings, and it shot up. That's how I made my first million pounds, and it inspired me to go ahead. I realized that you could make money if you build a company and do it well. Then God told me to come to Africa.

Freedom saved the money from the sale and combined it with his savings. Then, after renting a premise to operate a nightclub, he returned to Africa, where he accidentally ventured into real estate.

Being the opportunist he is, Kwame purchased the premise and later sold it for a profit marking his entrance into the real estate business.

Currently, as of 2022, the businessman has ventured into cryptocurrency. According to Yahoo Finance, Nana launched the Freedom Coin, a native African utility token and a solution to the ever-fluctuating African currencies and economy.

What is Freedom Jacob Caesar's net worth?

The business mogul allegedly has a net worth of $2.5 billion. His sources of wealth include ventures into real estate with over 500 residential and rental units and the selling of a tech company in the U.K.

In addition to his business ventures, the tycoon also owns various residences in Ghana and the U.S. He is also the proud owner of a collection of supercars with an estimated value of around $3 million total.

Freedom Jacob Caesar's cars

Below is a list of cars currently owned by the Ghanaian business magnate.

Lamborghini Aventador

Mercedes 300SL Gullwing

Mercedes-Maybach

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rezvani Tank

Does Freedom Jacob Caesar have a book?

Unfortunately, no. However, Jacob is featured in a docu-film, The African Dream: The Man with the Audacity to build the New Africa. The film, released in 2020, explores Freedom's impact on his endeavours.

Awards and recognitions

According to Modern Ghana, in 2020, The Rectitude International Mission, in collaboration with The World Diplomatic Federation and The Pan African Heroes Foundation, awarded Freedom with two prestigious honours, the Star of Africa Honors and the Star General Honors, during a ceremony in Accra.

In addition, Freedom was named Ghana's CEO of the decade in 2021 and received the Forbes 2021 social entrepreneurship leadership winner award.

Frequently asked questions

What does Nana Kwame do? He is a businessman who has ventured into real estate and, most recently, cryptocurrency. Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar? He is a well-known West African Philanthropist, real estate developer, and successful entrepreneur. How old is Freedom Jacob Caesar? He was born on 13 February 1980, making him 42 years old as of 2022. Who is Nana Cheddar? Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Cheddar, is a multi-millionaire, investor, and entrepreneur from Ghana. How did cheddar make his money? He has stated in several interviews that he made his money by selling scrap metal and his tech company in the UK. Who is the owner of the Kwarleyz Residence? Its owner is Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Freedom Jacob Caesar is one of the most successful African entrepreneurs of his generation. His business ventures have seen him rapidly rise through the social class to become a member of Ghana's elite class. His determination to resurrect the African legacy by working to restore the wealth and social health of African nations is bearing fruits already. He is an inspiration to African leaders and youths who want to bring change to their continent.

