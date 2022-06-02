Who is Manon Mccrory-Lewis? Fun facts about Helen McCrory's daughter

It is not easy to be a celebrity, and no one knows better than celebrities. Most of their careers are filled with rejection and criticism. For this reason, some choose to keep their kids away from the public's eye. However, on the contrary, others are so eager and excited to see their kids follow in their footsteps. The likes of the late Helen McCrory put so much effort into training her daughter, Manon McCrory-Lewis, to be the best actress in the future.

L to R Gulliver, Damian Lewis and Manon McCrory-Lewis attend at Royal Albert Hall. Photo: David M. Benett

Manon McCrory-Lewis is a well-recognized British celebrity child and aspiring actress. She is famously known as the daughter of Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. Her father is an English actor, presenter, and producer, while her mother is an English actress. Manon is a famous internet personality with a huge following on different platforms.

Manon McCrory-Lewis' profile summary

Full name Manon McCrory-Lewis Nickname Manon Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 2006 Manon McCrory-Lewis' age 15 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian-white Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 2'' Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Helen McCrory Father Damian Lewis Siblings Gulliver McCrory Relationship status Single Profession Internet personality, an aspiring actress Famous for Being a celebrity kid Instagram @manonmccrory TikTok @m4n0nmccrory

10 facts about Manon McCrory-Lewis

A lot can be said about Damian and Helen who are two bigwigs in the entertainment world. What about their daughter Manon? Here are 10 facts about her.

1. She was born in September 2006

Manon was born on 6 September 2006 in London, England, United Kingdom. How old is Manon Lewis? She is 15 years old as of June 2022. Her birth sign is Virgo. The celebrity kid is a high school graduate from a local private school in London, England.

2. She has one sibling

Manon is one of Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory's children. The star kid has a younger brother who is a celebrity kid too. He was born in November 2007, making him 14 years old as of 2022. He is one year younger than Manon.

Like her sister, Gulliver is also a rising actor in the British entertainment industry. Gulliver-Manon McCrory Lewis's relationship is one of the best as they live as siblings and as best friends.

3. She was born into a celebrity family

Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis attend the UK premiere of "A Little Chaos" at ODEON Kensington in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Manon was born and raised in a family of movie stars. Her parents are popular personalities in the British entertainment industry. Her mother, Helen McCrory, is a talented actress known for her appearances in The Importance of Being Earnest, Twelfth Night and As You Like.

On the other hand, her father, Damian Watcyn Lewis, is a well-established English actor, presenter and producer from St John's Wood in London. He is famously recognized for his roles in An Unfinished Life, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Much Ado About Nothing.

4. Her clan is devout Christian

Even though she is only 15 years old, Manon is a staunch Christian thanks to her upbringing. Her family members, right from her grandparents, are firm believers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. During the COVID-19 pandemic, her family donated $1 million to the Feed NHS program sponsorship.

5. She aspires to become an actress

At the age of 15, Manon has already figured out what she wants to become when she becomes of age. She aspires to be one of the best actresses in the British entertainment industry to maintain her family's legacy.

Since she was a small girl to the time her mother passed away, her mother taught her how to model and act. So even though she is not pursuing any of them professionally yet, she looks forward to doing that someday.

6. She boasts a considerable online following

The celebrity child has accumulated many followers on several social media platforms. She has an active presence on sites such as Instagram and TikTok. She uses these apps to showcase her unique gifts while also honing her skills as a public speaker.

7. Her mother died of breast cancer

Manon's mother passed away on 16th April 2021 after succumbing to breast cancer. She died at the age of 52 at her home in London, England. She has kept the diagnosis to herself and her close family members; hence not many people knew she was sick.

As a result, the news of her sudden demise shook the entire British entertainment sector to its core. Helen passed away while filming Peaky Blinders season 6.

8. She is focused on her studies and passions

Manon is currently single and enjoying her teenagehood. She loves to keep her personal life away from the public's eye. As a result, she has not offered any information about her current boyfriend or relationship status.

Manon McCrory-Lewis is a celebrity kid passionate about becoming a renowned actress to maintain her family's legacy. She is currently pursuing acting and modelling to make her dreams come true. She has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter.

