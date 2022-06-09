What is Kodak Black's net worth? Assets, earnings, cars, house

Kodak Black's net worth has steadily grown, thanks to his diligence and consistency in the music scene. As a result, he can now afford the good things of life like most other celebrities. Mostly, he is known for his love for gold necklaces, diamond bracelets, gold braces, and luxurious cars, among many other expensive things.

Kodak Black performs at the Miami Benefit concert for Haiti at Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Kodak Black's net worth is not yet in millions of dollars, but he is still making more money without relenting on his oars. Most of his fortune comes from his career as a rapper in the American music industry. He earns much through his streams on music apps and the shows he organises for his teeming audiences.

Profile summary

Birth name Dieuson Octave Real name Bill Kohen Kapri Nickname Kodak Black Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 1997 Kodak Black's age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pompano Beach, Florida, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Height in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Dating Children 2 School Blanche Ely High School, Pompano Beach, USA Profession Rapper Net worth $600,000 Instagram @kodakblack Twitter @KodakBlack1k

What is Kodak Black's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bill Kohen Kapri, better known as Kodak Black, is worth $600,000. His primary source of revenue is music, which allows him to sponsor his comfortable lifestyle and activities as a philanthropist. So, how did he break through?

Kodak Black's music career

Kodak grew up under the parenting of a single mother whose spouse had left her after his birth. But then, he was always getting in trouble and treading the path of typical delinquents when music became the only thing that could legally save him.

The rapper was 12 years when he made his first attempt at becoming a professional rapper. In 2009, he contacted a group known as the Brutal Youngnz, where he would later perform as J-Black. He moved on to join another group, The Kolyons, and by 2013, his first mixtape titled Project Baby was released.

He followed up his first mixtape with two others: Heart of the Projects and Institution, in December 2014 and 2015, respectively. Luckily for him, his career shot further into the limelight after Canadian rapper Drake shared a video of himself vining to a song by Kodak titled Skrt.

Afterwards, the Atlantic Records came calling in a little while, and the rapper became signed to the label. He got his first significant feature when French Montana featured him on a song called Lockjaw in 2016. Good enough, the track went up to number 23 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

His song Skrt also became popular and climbed the chart to number 10 on the same chart in 2016. He has continued to grow, releasing several singles, mixtapes, and albums; even his confinement in prison could not stop him from dropping bars after bars.

Fast forward to 2022, Kodak is now a household name in the rap game. He was recently featured in Kendrick Lamar's Mr Morale and the Big Steppers album, a much-talked-about project.

Assets and cars

The rapper was once spotted with a set of 24 Gold Grillz in 2016. After his release from prison, he purchased a new set of princess cut diamond Grillz in 18k white gold.

At some point, he was seen posing with an orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS 4Matic for Halloween. Considering his passion for sophisticated things, other cars in his garage include:

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Custom

1930 Oldsmobile Cutlass Custom

Lamborghini Urus

Kodak Black's house is massive. Interestingly also, sometime in early 2022, he bought a crib worth around $3 million for his mother to put a smile on her face for her birthday, which he missed because he was involved in a shooting incident. He is said to still reside in Florida, America.

Frequently asked questions

What is Kodak's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kodak Black is worth $600,000. Is Kodak Black still rich? Yes. He may not be among the richest people in the industry, but he holds down a ball or two. Who is Kodak Black's mother? His mother is Marcelene Octave. Who is Kodak Black's girlfriend? The rapper is not known to be in a relationship at the moment. Has Kodak Black been in jail? The rapper has been in and out of jail a couple of times. The former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, pardoned him during his tenure from a jail sentence after serving a few months. What is Kodak Black's real name? He was named Dieuson Octave at birth but legally changed his name to Bill Kahan Kapri in 2018 when a priest visited him in prison. Afterwards, he started to identify as a Hebrew Israelite. Did Kodak Black cut his hair? Yes, he did. Recent pictures on his social media page show that he now has a low trim in place of his former gigantic locks.

Kodak Black's net worth did not come on a platter; for someone raised by a single mother and marred by several violent and criminal activities in the past, the rapper has come a long way to become rich and successful.

