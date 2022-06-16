Who is the richest kid in the world? Usually, the wealthier people in the world are adults. However, recent developments have seen another group making it onto this list. Some of the world's billionaires are not even fifteen years old yet! These kids have made their wealth either by inheriting it from their richer parents or through various achievements they accrue at an early age.

Who are the richest babies in the world? If you are active on any social media site, you probably have seen images of these kids. Having such a net worth at that age is a privilege only reserved for the crème de la crème in the world. Although some of them have indeed worked their way to the top, most of the names on this list are the children of influential people in society.

Being financially independent is a dream everyone works towards, and these kids have made it to the top. How many trillionaires are there in the world? Unfortunately, there are no trillionaires yet, but they could come to pass. Since the number of millionaires and billionaires is at an all-time high, giving these kids the credit they deserve for their social status is essential.

The richest kids in the world and their net worth

The wealthiest kids in the world have achieved the impossible and serve as a reminder that anything is possible. To other children their age, they are a source of inspiration and a reminder to aim high. So, who are these kids, and what is their net worth?

1. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge - $5 billion

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the richest kid in the world, with a net worth of over $5 billion (£3.85billion) at age 6. She is the second child and the only daughter of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge. She is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Although she is the middle child, Princess Charlotte has managed to claim this spot that previously belonged to her elder brother. Fans attribute this to the Kate Middleton effect, claiming that her fashion style has gained a more significant following, just like her mother's style did for her.

2. Prince George Alexander Louis - $3 billion

Prince George of Cambridge comes in at a close second after his baby sister. He is the eldest child of the Duke of Cambridge and the fourth in line for the throne. All factors point to considerable net worth. His worth stands at a considerable $3.6 billion (£2.77billion).

Like his sister, his net worth is not calculated based on what he has in the bank but instead on the global effect he has on the economy, especially regarding fashion. Since his birth in 2013, George has developed a reputation for being a style icon.

3. Stormi Webster - $726 million

Stormi Webster is the eldest child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, some of the most famous people in the world. She was born in 2018 and has been in the limelight ever since. As the child of one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the world and a famous rapper, it is no surprise that she is one of the richest kids in the world.

So, what is Stormi Webster's net worth? She is worth $726 million. Thanks to her mum and dad, Stormi may never have to work a day in her life. The tot, known for her designer outfits and extravagant birthday parties, may be set for life if she is already this rich at the age of 4.

4. Blue Ivy Carter - $500 million

Another child who has been in the spotlight since she was born is Blue Ivy Carter. The singer is the first-born daughter of musicians Beyonce and Jay-Z. Given what the two are worth, it is no surprise that they are ensuring their daughter is financially set. She is worth $500 million.

Although some of her net worth does originate from her parents, Blue has also worked for some of it. She has participated in several of her mother's projects and had built herself a little fandom before she was ten. She was the richest kid in America until Stormi came by.

5. Prince Charles Arthur Louis - $400 million

The third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge comes in at fifth place with a net worth of $400 million. Although he faces tough competition from his elder siblings, the tot has made a name for himself.

6. Valentina Paloma Pinault - $50 million

Who is the richest teenager in the world? Valentina, born in 2007 to actress Salma Hayek and businessman Francois Henri Pinault is the wealthiest teenager. The parents have ensured their daughter's future with a hefty nest egg that contributes to her net worth of $50 million.

As the child of one of the most photographed actresses in the world, the teenager has received her fair share of attention. She has even posed alongside her mother for the cover of Vogue. She has also expressed interest in acting and directing, a career it seems she was born for.

7. Ryan Guan - $32 million

Ryan is one of the few exceptions in this list of children born into wealth. At only ten years old, the kid runs a highly viewed YouTube channel called Ryan's World. The channel started in 2015 and has grown its audience since then. It has over 30 million subscribers and over 47 billion views as of 2022.

His net worth of $32 million has grown steadily since the channel began. The child, who is wildly successful for his age, has inspired kids everywhere with his unboxing videos. He was even the highest-paid YouTuber in 2018 and 2019.

8. North West - $10 million

Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter recently turned nine years old and already has a net worth of $10 million. The young model and social media personality, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has had fans wowed since she was born, and many people watch her daily moves.

Although most of her wealth is from the trust fund set up by her parents, the 10-year-old superstar also has something to do with it. Her bold personality and camera-perfect looks have grown her a following of her own, which she generates income from.

9. Dannielynn Birkhead - $3 million

Birkhead is the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, an American playboy model, and a freelance celebrity photographer. As a result of her parent's position and her work as a child actress and model, Dannielynn has amassed an estimated net worth of $3 million. She was the face of the Guess Girl Spring 2013 line and has even appeared in several movies.

10. Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt - $1.5 million each

Born to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, one minute after each other, the twins have grown to become some of the world's most famous kids. Being the children of two of the hottest people in Hollywood comes with a few perks. One of them includes a hefty net worth of $10 million each. The twins' future inheritance is the main contributing factor to their net worth.

The number of rich kids worldwide is steadily increasing, and the graph fluctuates based on the parent's wealth and where they are in their endeavors. Find out who is the richest kid in the world here.

