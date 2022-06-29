Who are Scott Eastwood's siblings? Meet his brothers and sisters

In Hollywood and other parts of the world, specific last family names command loads of respect and admiration. One such name is Eastwood. Whenever his name is mentioned, you will think of the epitome of Hollywood legend, thanks to the iconic life and career of Clint Eastwood. But who are Scott Eastwood's siblings?

Kathryn, Clint, Alison, Francesca, Morgan, and Francis Fisher attend the Premiere Of Dark Sky Films. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Scott Eastwood is an American actor. He is famous for being one of the eight children of Clint Eastwood. He is also renowned for appearing in various well-received movies and TV shows. Some include Flags of Our Fathers, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Wrath of Man, and The Perfect Wave.

Who is Scott Eastwood?

He is an American actor from Monterey, California, USA. He was born on 21st March 1986. Thus, he is 36 years old as of 2022. The actor's mother is Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant, while his father is Clint Eastwood, an American actor and director.

The actor was raised in Carmel-by-the-Sea until the age of 10. Later, he relocated to Hawaii, where he lived with his mother. After staying in Hawaii for four years, he moved back to Los Angeles, California. He attended Carmel High School.

After his high school education, he joined Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. He graduated in 2008 with a degree in communications.

Scott Eastwood's siblings

How many brothers does Scott Eastwood have? The American actor has one brother and six sisters. He shares a mother with only one of her sisters. All the other siblings are from his father's previous and present affairs. Scott Eastwood's siblings are:

1. Laurie Murray

She is the eldest of Eastwood's family. She was born on 11th February 1954 in Seattle, Washington. She is 68 years old as of 2022. For a long time, her father was unaware that he had a daughter with his first wife, Maggie Johnson.

After her birth, her mother gave her up for adoption, but in her 30s, she embarked on the journey of discovering her biological parents. Luckily, she was well-received by her father and started working on strengthening their bond and relationship.

2. Kimberly Lynn

Kimber attends National Foundation for Military Family Support's First Annual Salute to Heroes Service Gala at The Majestic Downtown in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Kimberly was born on 17th June 1964 in Los Angeles, California. She is 57 years old as of 2022. She is an American producer and make-up artist. Her mother is Roxanne Tunis, a stuntwoman and actress with whom Clint had an affair.

Like her other siblings, she grew up in the entertainment sector, where she has produced several films such as Dog the Bounty Hunter and Wheel of Fortune.

3. Kyle Eastwood

Kyle performs on stage at the Jazz Festival Barcelona 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Robert Marquardt

Does Scott Eastwood have a brother? Yes, Kyle is his only brother. He was born on 19th May 1968 in Los Angeles, California. His mother is Maggie Johnson. Kyle is a talented actor, composer, jazz bassist, and musician. Some of Kyle's most popular films are Gran Torino and Million Dollar Baby.

4. Alison Eastwood

Actress Alison attends the Shibnobi.com Headliners Ball benefit for the Eastwood Ranch Foundation at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Alison was born on 22nd May 1972 in Santa Monica, California, USA. She is 49 years old as of 2022. She is a with several roles in her name. She has starred in:

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

How to Go Out on a Date in Queens

Animal Intervention

They are Among Us

Apart from film, she is passionate about animals. She opened The Eastwood Ranch, dedicated to animal rescue, advocacy, and general well-being.

5. Kathryn Eastwood

Actress Kathryn arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The 15:17 To Paris" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Kathryn was born on 2nd February 1988 in Carmel, California, USA. She is 34 years old as of 2022. She is the daughter of Clint and Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant. She is the only sibling who shares the same mother with Scott.

Unlike most of Scott's siblings, the American actress and screenwriter keep her personal life away from the media. However, she appeared as Tommy's girlfriend in Jersey Boys in 2014 and Abela in Virus of the Dead in 2018.

6. Francesca Eastwood

Francesca attends the "Old" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Francesca was born on 7th August 1993 in Redding, California. The actress is 28 years old as of 2022. She is a talented actress and model. Francesca is the daughter of Clint and Francesca Fisher. She was briefly married to Jonah Hill's older brother Jordan Feldstein in 2013.

Eight days later, she filed for an annulment. Unfortunately, her ex-husband died of a blood clot in 2017. Scott Eastwood and Francesca Eastwood have followed in their father's shoes as entertainers. Francesca has starred in:

Heroes Reborn

Fargo

Twin Peaks: The Return

Jersey Boys

Old

7. Morgan Eastwood

Actress Morgan attends the premiere of "The 15:17 To Paris" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Morgan was born on 12th December 1996 in Los Angeles, California. She is 25 years old as of 2022. She is the youngest sibling of the Eastwood family. She was born from her father's last marriage to Dina. The union lasted from 1996 to 2014.

Unlike her other siblings, she prefers to maintain a low profile. She only has small roles in Changeling and Million Dollar Baby. Instead, she is more interested in working behind the scenes. In 2018, she was an associate producer on Daddy's Playground and an executive producer on I See You.

What is Scott Eastwood's date of birth?

He was born on 21st March 1986. Thus, he is 36 years old as of 2022.

Who is Scott Eastwood's mother?

The actor's mother is Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant, while his father is Clint Eastwood, an American actor and director.

Does Clint Eastwood have a brother?

No, Scott's father does not have a brother. So how many brothers and sisters does Clint Eastwood have? He has one sister Jeanne Bernhardt, born in 1934, but he has no brother.

Scott Eastwood's siblings have been in the spotlight for the better part of their lives. But, like Scott, most of them are part of the entertainment industry. They are renowned actors, actresses, models, musicians, instrumentalists, composers, producers, and make-up artists.

