Was John Cena in the military? The popular myth demystified

When John Cena debuted as a wrestler in 1999, no one could have foreseen just how much impact the young man would have. The wrestler is arguably one of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, since his career shift from wrestling to acting, he has proven that there is more to him than his wrestling skills. One of the most common misconceptions about the wrestler-turned-actor is that he served in the U.S. military. So was John Cena in the military?

Few people have had a career as intriguing as Cena's. Before he graced the TV screens as a wrestler, he had several jobs. He worked as a driver and was training as a bodybuilder before making his unexpected foray into wrestling. He is also an actor and a rapper, having starred in multiple movies and even releasing a rap album.

Was John Cena a marine? With his iconic buzz cut and noble personality, it is easy to see why many fans assume he served in one of the military branches. His signature outfit and the type of roles he has played in movies all feed into the tough-guy persona that marines are known for. Take a deep dive and discover whether these rumours are true.

Was John Cena in the military?

No, the former rapper has never served as an active serviceman. Although the 16-time WWE Champion has had many career titles during his tenure, he is not a war veteran. Unfortunately, this popular misconception has been propagated by fans worldwide, who wrongly assume that he was in the military.

Although the WWE wrestler was not in the Army, it is understandable why many would assume so. For instance, he has always incorporated military dress and mannerisms as part of his persona.

Another reason why most of John Cena's WWE fans think the wrestler has a strong connection with the Army is because of his first movie, The Marine (2006). The star was cast as a Marine and played the role so well that fans had difficulty separating fact and fiction. He has also starred in several Army-themed movies that have cemented this image.

What did John Cena do in the Army? Even though John Cena wasn't in the Army, he has donated to multiple veteran-based foundations. John donated his most recent round of fundraising to The FitsOp Foundation in 2019. The foundation looks to help vets through depression, PTSD, and substance abuse that most of them face.

How long was John Cena in the military? Unfortunately, there is no record of him serving in the military, and hence no such information exists in the public domain.

What does John Cena do?

Although you may be more interested in John Cena's military ranks and army career, this information is sadly non-existent. However, Cena has had an illustrious career that you sure would love to know about.

Professional wrestling career

Cena has been a professional wrestler since 1999 till date, a career that has spanned over two decades. He made his unofficial debut for the then World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in a taping that he lost. He tried again on 9th January 2001, and this time he was successful.

Since he signed his contract with the federation, he has won the WWE Championship 13 times, a record for the title. He is also a five-time U.S. Champion, won the world tag team championship four times, the Royal Rumble twice, and the Money in the Bank match once. He has also headlined multiple major WWE events, including WrestleMania, five times.

His career has been praised for his character work and promotional skills. His wrestling personas and taglines are legendary, with his tagline 'You can't see me' still popular among fans years after he became a free agent.

Acting career

Cena's acting career began in 2006 with his movie The Marine, produced by WWE Studios. He appeared in several movies and TV shows and managed to make his mark. This is what his filmography looks like:

Ready to Rumble

The Marine

12 Rounds

Legendary

Fred: The Movie

The Reunion

Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery

The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!

Trainwreck

Sisters

Daddy's Home

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania

The Wall

Daddy's Home 2

Ferdinand

Blockers

Bumblebee

Playing with Fire

Dolittle

F9

Vacation Friends

The Bubble

Manhunt

Punk'd

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Saturday Night Live

Psych

True Jackson, VP

Hannah Montana

Generator Rex

Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Show

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Total Divas

Parks and Recreation

Legendários

American Grit

ESPY Awards

Total Bellas

Southpaw Regional Wrestlin g

g Psych: The Movie

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Dallas & Robo

The Substitute

Peacemaker

Music career

John Cena visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on January 15, 2020 in Burbank, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

As if being a pro WWE wrestler and a Hollywood star is not enough, the actor also had a great music career. His debut album, You Can't See Me, provided the viral tagline for which he has been known since launching his WWE career.

Other ventures

In addition to his other career paths, John Cena has also made a fortune endorsing various products. He has used his status as a public figure to promote various items he believes in. In 2020, Cena announced his partnership as the new voice of Honda.

The wrestler-turned-actor is also a philanthropist and has granted the last wishes of many children with life-threatening illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His latest philanthropic endeavour saw him donate $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020.

What wrestler served in the military?

Although Cena was not in the Army, there are other wrestlers who served their countries before becoming pro wrestlers. Some of the WWE wrestlers who served in the military include:

Montez Ford

Corporal Kirchner

Jaxson Ryker

Steven Cutler

Zeb Colter

Lacey Evans

Perry Saturn

Randy Orton

Freddie Blassie

Kevin Nash

Konnan

Bobbly Lashley

Sgt. Slaughter

Road Dogg

Jesse Ventura

Was John Cena in the military? No, the actor has not served actively in any military branch. However, he has been a pro wrestler, actor, singer, and bodybuilder.

