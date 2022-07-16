The conventional wisdom in the rap industry is that Nicki Minaj is the Queen of Rap. She is also one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Since joining the music scene in 2004, Minaj has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Thus, the rapper has made a lot of money over the years to afford a luxurious life. But one question remains – where does Nicki Minaj live, and how many houses does she own?

Rapper Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Nicki Minaj has an estimated net worth of $100 million. The American singer has made a lot of money from her music, including collaborations and features on tracks with other top artists.

She has received millions of dollars for being a judge on American Idol, films and TV show appearances, endorsements, and business ventures. For example, she has a line of eight different perfumes and purchased a 3% stake in Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service.

Nicki Minaj’s profile summary

Full name Onika Tanya Maraj Nickname Nicki Minaj Date of birth 8 December 1982 Age 39 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American, Trinidadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2'' Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 40-28-45 Body measurements in centimetres 102-71-114 Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 12 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Robert and Carol Mara Siblings Jelani, Micaiah and Ming Marital status Married Partner Kenneth Petty Children One School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, voice actress, model, businesswoman Net worth $100 million Instagram @nickiminaj Twitter @NICKIMINAJ

Where does Nicki Minaj live?

Nicki Minaj has lived in many places throughout her lifetime. She grew up in Trinidad and Tobago and lived in Queens, New York City, when she was young. After getting fame, she used her money to buy different houses, including:

1. Malibu Monster House

Minaj is seen outside KoKo in Camden in London, England. Photo: Ki Price

In 2013, various publications reported that Nicki Minaj bought a Malibu Monster house for $11.8 million. The house was 6,800 square feet, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a stone driveway.

It also featured a large pool, five garages for her vehicles, and direct access to the beach. However, it remains unknown whether she sold the house or she still owns it in 2022.

2. Beverly Hills Mansion

In August 2016, Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Meek Mill rented a mansion in Beverly Hills, California, for $35,000 per month. The house, built in 2008 on the site of Frank Sinatra’s former residence, measured 10,340 square feet. It also featured a two-story foyer, French doors, and a living room with a furnace.

More pictures of Nicki Minaj’s house also showed the unit had an eat-in kitchen, library, dining room, family room, eight bedrooms, and 11 bathrooms. Its outdoor space had a swimming pool, barbeque, and spa. Unfortunately, Minaj and Meek broke up in 2017. He moved out and left Minaj with the house, where she stayed until 2018.

Before moving out, Nicki Minaj’s house was the subject of a burglary in 2017. She lost many items, including jewellery worth $175,000. Furthermore, the burglars trashed the house, destroyed furniture, and cut up her expensive clothes.

3. Flats area of Los Angeles

As of 2022, Nicki Minaj lives in a property in the Flats area of Los Angeles, California. The house sits on 7,000 square feet of living space and features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Minaj moved into the property around 2019 with her husband, Kenneth Petty and her son.

Nicki Minaj has shared glimpses of her house on her Instagram account several times. The house features a kitchen with a lavish display of China wares, stainless steel appliances and a white, glass-fronted cabinet.

The kitchen has wooden floors and white wooden panelling on half the wall. The house also has a swimming pool area equipped with a spa and a wide layout for entertainment.

Frequently asked questions

Minaj is seen arriving at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Who is Nicki Minaj? She is a talented and well-established Trinidadian-born singer, rapper and songwriter based in the United States. What is Nicki Minaj's real name? Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj. However, she is popularly known as Nicki Minaj, her stage name. How old is Nicki Minaj? The American rapper is 39 years old as of July 2022. She was born on 8 December 1982 in Saint James, Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. Where did Nicki Minaj study? He attained her education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. The school focuses on visual and performing arts. Where in Queens did Nicki Minaj live? Nicki Minaj moved to the USA to live with her mother when she was five. Her mother moved to the Bronx in New York City and got her first house on 147th Street in South Jamaica, Queens. What is Nicki Minaj home town? Nicki was in the Saint James District of Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. She lived with her grandmother in Saint James until she turned five when her mother moved her to the United States. How much is Nicki Minaj's net worth? The talented singer has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2022.

So, where does Nicki Minaj live? Nicki Minaj lives in the Flats area of Los Angeles. Her property sits on 7,000 square feet of space and boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Before moving to the house in 2019, the rapper rented a Beverly Hills mansion for $35,000 per month.

