Ever since Ghanaians embraced female musicians, the competition in determining the best among them has always been challenging. Many female musicians have declared themselves the queens of Ghanaian music throughout history. Nevertheless, only a few of them deserve the title, mainly because of their countless hit songs, numerous awards, and ability to inspire new artists. But that also raises one big question — who is the queen of Ghana music?

In the past, Ghanaian female musicians struggled to release music, dominate their preferred genres, and stay relevant in the game. As a result, many could only produce one or two hit songs and go quiet for a long time. But things have changed today, given the level of competition in the music industry and the high chances of producing high-quality songs for the masses.

Who is the queen of Ghana music?

In recent times, Ghanaian female musicians have labelled themselves as the queens of Ghanaian music. However, from Wendy Shay to Iona Riene, the artists have created controversy in the industry on who is the best among them.

Before Ebony Reigns (Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng) died in 2018, she was undoubtedly the queen of Ghanaian music. Unfortunately, her departure left a vacuum that the current female musicians are trying to fill. So, who is the queen of Ghana music? Here is a list of five successful female musicians that deserve the title.

1. MzVee

MzVee poses for a photo: Photo: @mzveegh on Instagram (modified by author)

MzVee started her musical journey in 2012. She initially produced dancehall music and even won the Best Female Vocalist of the Year Award at the 2015 Ghanaian dancehall awards. But MzVee adjusted to the demands and changes of the Ghanaian music industry and became one of the top Afropop and R&B singers in Ghana.

MzVee deserves the bragging rights for the queen of Ghana music. She has been the voice behind several of the biggest hits of the last decade. She was the first-ever Ghanaian female artist to receive a nomination for the BET Awards and lost it to a worthy Davido of Nigeria. One thing that makes her a queen is that she can hold a live audience captive and leave them wanting more.

2. Wendy Shay

Photo: @wendyshayofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Wendy Shay has been creating controversy over the years for giving herself the title of the queen of Ghana music. But there is merit to her claims. Shay has only been in the industry for four years, and that period has seen her win numerous awards and many nominations. In March 2021, the 3Music Awards Women's Brunch named her among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music.

Wendy Shay’s growth in the music industry has been remarkable. Initially, she could not take on the pressures that came with the celebrity tag and seemed more of a reservist. However, that has changed today, and she is one of a few female artists in Ghana dominating the Afropop and afrobeat genres.

Is Wendy Shay a queen? Yes. She is Queen Ewurabena Ofosuhemaa Shay 1. The songstress was enstooled Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region in 2019.

3. Ethel eShun

Ethel eShun became a top female singer in Ghana when she released the songs Someone Loves Me, Akyia, Fa Me Kor, and Koti ma no. However, the singer has not been left out of the conversation. Despite a few songs under her belt, she has labelled herself the queen of Ghana music.

One thing that makes her worthy of being a queen is that she has a gift of connecting with a wide range of audiences. Between 2015 and 2019, she won five awards and received one nomination for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards under the Unsung Artiste of the Year category. Nevertheless, eShun deserves the title because of her unique way of blending Highlife and AfroPop genres.

Is eShun a queen? Yes. She became one on 28 December 2019 in a crowing ceremony at Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region by Ogyeedom Obrenu Kwesi Atta VI, the paramount chief of the Gomoa Afransi transitional area. She now serves as the Queen of Juvenile and the youth of Gomoa Afransi.

4. Efya

Soul singer Efya (born Jane Awindor) performs onstage with her band at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, July 7, 2019. Photo: Jack Vartoogian

Efya became a top musician in Ghana when she won four Ghana Music Awards consecutively between 2011 and 2013 under different categories. Her speciality in neo-soul, afro-soul, and pop jazz has put her name in the books as one of the best female musicians in Ghana. The singer tends more towards the slow kind of music that one would want to listen to repeatedly.

Many Ghanaians celebrate Efya because of her powerful vocal attributes. Some songs that have made her a force in the industry include Nothing, Little Things, Best In Me, One of Your Own, Forgetting Me, and Paper Guns.

5. Becca

Becca became a top Ghanaian female singer after introducing herself to the industry. First, she gained recognition as a contestant in the singing competition Mentor. Then, in 2007, she released her debut studio album titled Sugar which received five nominations at the Ghana Music Awards, with the lead single You Lied to Me winning the Record of the Year award.

Since then, Becca has become one of Ghana's top female Afropop artists. Her sweet voice, versatile approach to music, sharp lyrics and excellent flow of her songs make her a deserving candidate for the title of the queen of Ghana music.

Ghana music’s fast facts

Who started music in Ghana? Music in Ghana started in the 15th century after Europeans introduced hymns, shanties, and marches to the indigenous populations. Ashanti people organised an uprising, leading to the War of the Golden Stool and the birth of the music tradition. What type of modern music do Ghanaian artists sing? The best-known modern genre in the industry is Highlife. However, Afropop and Afrobeats genres are slowly taking shape in Ghana. What is the biggest music award in Ghana? The Artiste of the Year award is Ghana's highest and most prestigious music award. Who is the most awarded artist in Ghana? Sarkodie is the male artist in Ghana who has won the most awards. He has received 107 awards from 191 nominations, including 25 Ghana Music Awards. What are Becca's real name and age? Becca was born Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong on 15 August 1984 (age 37 as of 2022) in Kumasi, Ghana. What region does Cina Soul come from? Cina Soul, born Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome on 3 May 1996 (age 26 as of 2022), comes from Kokomlemle, a district of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Which is the biggest record label in Ghana? RuffTown Records is currently the leading Record Label in Ghana.

So, who is the queen of Ghana music? The top female star in Ghana that deserves the bragging rights of the queen of Ghana music includes Wendy Shay, Ethel Eshun, Efya, Mzvee, and Becca. The singers have won accolades for producing the best songs and are recipients of numerous awards in the country and internationally.

