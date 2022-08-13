The world has many billionaires. Some are self-made, others divorced their billionaire husbands to become billionaires, and many inherited their fortunes. Kevin David Lehmann is a billionaire who inherited his wealth. As of 2022, he is the youngest known billionaire on the planet and has held the position for a second consecutive year.

Kevin David Lehmann is a German investor. He is best known as the son of German billionaire Guenther Lehmann, who made his fortune by investing in a drugstore. He first hit the headlines in 2021 when he turned 18 after Forbes listed him as the youngest billionaire worldwide.

Before then, nobody knew much about him. Furthermore, despite his father being a billionaire and owning shares in one of the largest drugstores globally, nothing much about him was available to the public.

Kevin David Lehmann’s profile summary

Full name Kevin David Lehmann Gender Male Date of birth September 2002 Age 19 (as of 2022) Place of birth Germany Current residence Karlsruhe, Germany Nationality German Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Günther Siblings None Relationship status Single Partner None Children None Professor Investor Net worth $3.3 billion

What are some interesting facts about Kevin David Lehmann?

What is Kevin David Lehmann’s age? He is 19 years as of 2022. The celebrity kid was born on September 2002. Here are some more interesting facts about him.

1. He is the youngest billionaire worldwide

What does Kevin David Lehmann do for a living? He owns 50% of Germany's leading drugstore chain. When he inherited his father’s stock in 2017 (he was 15), the celebrity kid was one of the youngest billionaires on earth. However, not many knew about him since he had not attained the legal age to own a business.

When he turned 18 in 2020, some information about him sufficed online. In 2021, Forbes officially listed him as the youngest billionaire in the world, with an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion.

2. Kevin's father invested in dm-drogerie in 1973

Dm-drogerie is the company that has contributed to Kevin David Lehmann’s net worth of $3.3 billion. His father, Guenther, took a stake in the company in 1973 and acquired 50% of the company’s shares because the founder lacked capital. The drugstore only had two branches at that time. Guenther never sold his stake and turned him into a billionaire.

What does Kevin David Lehmann do for DM? He is only a shareholder at dm. He is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company. Similarly, his father has never been operationally involved in the business. However, his wise investment in 1973 is what made him a billionaire.

3. He is the only son in his family

Kevin, one of the world's youngest billionaires, is the only child in his family. Thus, he does not have siblings and will enjoy his wealth. He does not have anyone to share the wealth with.

4. His father owned one of Germany’s leading food stores

Before taking 50% ownership of DM in 1973, Kevin David Lehmann’s father, Günther, headed the family business Pfannkuch. Pfannkuch was a group of companies focused on the food and retail sector. Its subsidiary was Pfannkuch GmbH & Co. supermarket KG which had over 200 branches in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Günther owned the company through his father. His father, Gerhard Lehmann, joined the company’s management in 1933 and acquired 50% of its shares. Then, in 1960, Günther took over and had the majority of shares in the company. Finally, in 1997, he sold the company to EDKA Group, later known as Spar Handelsgesellschaft.

Kevin David Lehmann is one of the youngest billionaires on earth. He is 19 years old as of 2022 and has an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion. The personality became a wealthy individual in 2021 when his father transferred ownership of his 50% stake in a German company called dm (Germany’s leading drugstore chain with annual revenues of $12 billion) to him.

