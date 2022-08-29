What is Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth in 2022? Properties, cars, house

Nana Kwame Bediako, also referred to as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is the founder and CEO of Kwarleyz Group. The Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist and real estate mogul is one of Ghana's biggest real estate billionaires. Do you know Nana Kwame Bediako’s net worth in 2022? Take a look at all his properties, cars, and houses.

Bediako was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 13th February 1980, making Nana Kwame Bediako’s age 42 as of 2022. Nana attended Accra Academy and later Apam Senior High School. After he completed his high school education, he went on to Waltham Forest College for his tertiary business studies education.

Profile summary

What is Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth in 2022?

Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth is alleged to be between $2 to $5 billion. The young billionaire has managed to accrue his wealth from his various business ventures, although his main income source is his real estate businesses. His empire has grown over the years, leaving many Ghanaians in awe of this young man’s prowess.

What does Nana Kwame Bediako do? Nana is the Founder and President of Kwarleyz Group. Kwarleyz Group is made up of subsidiaries that include Wonda World Estates, Petronia City Construction, Belfast City, Property Management, and the New Africa Foundation.

How did Nana Kwame Bediako make his money?

Bediako’s rise to the top was not as easy as some may presume. When he started his first business selling eggs, the young man probably had no idea what his future had in store for him.

Nana got his introduction to the entrepreneurship world when his father gave him and his brother money to start a small business. Nana Kwame Bediako decided to start a poultry business, and within a month, his production capacity had increased dramatically.

After learning the basics of how to run a business from this venture, Bediako continued to grow his expertise. He had his first car when he was sixteen years old. After graduating from college, Nana founded a Telecommunications company (Globa Telecommunications and Utilities), which amassed lots of users.

After a few years, the celebrity mogul decided to sell the company to an investor. He then moved back to Ghana to invest his money in the budding real estate sector. Nana quickly amassed a lot of wealth and became one of the biggest real estate names in the country.

Nana Kwame Bediako’s properties

As one of the biggest names in the real estate game, Nana has quite a portfolio of assets under his name. He also owns a plethora of luxury cars. Do you want to know more about Nana Kwame Bediako’s houses and cars?

Cars

Nana is a car enthusiast, which is evident from the number of cars he has in his collection. The collection features exotic and luxurious cars and is quite a marvel to behold. Nana Kwame Bediako’s cars include:

Rezvani Tank: the Rezvani Tank is a powerful vehicle manufactured by Rezvani Motors. It is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine that outputs 500 horsepower. The sleek car is an excellent off-road vehicle that is aesthetically pleasing.

Mercedes Maybach: the Mercedes Maybach is a luxury car that boasts smooth-running turbocharged engines and peerless ride quality. Bediako owns two Maybachs with their number plates customized to read ‘FJIC’ and FJ2C, initials derived from his name.

Mercedes 300SL Gullwing: the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing is a luxury vehicle that features gull wings. The sports car is powered by a 3-litre V6 engine that can output 215 horsepower.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: this is an all-terrain, all-season SUV that is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine with 563 horsepower.

Lamborghini Aventador: this exotic sports car is also part of Nana’s collection. It is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine.

Houses

Nana Kwame Bediako’s properties include both his houses and the housing units he has built as a celebrity mogul in the real estate industry. The billionaire reportedly owns houses in the United Kingdom, Dubai, Los Angeles, and Ghana.

The accomplished businessman has also been part of projects that have built numerous housing units in Ghana. Some of them include the following:

Kwarleyz Residence in Accra

No.1 Oxford Street in Accra

Belgravia in the Airport Residential Area in Accra

Bel Air Crest on Fifth Circular Road, Accra

Avenue Lincoln on Julius Nyerere Road, Accra

No.2 Oxford Street in Accra

What is Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth in 2022? Nana is a 42-year-old real estate mogul who is worth 2 to 4 billion Ghana cedis. He has amassed his wealth from his various business endeavours. The mogul also owns several houses and properties.

Source: YEN.com.gh