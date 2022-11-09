Who is Stelle Ciccone? The story of one of Madonna's adopted daughters

Madonna Louise Ciccone is an actress, singer, and songwriter from the United States, famously known as the 'Queen of Pop'. She is highly recognised for her constant reimagining and flexibility in visual presentation, music production, and songwriting. But how much do you know about her family? Did you know that Stelle Ciccone is one of her daughters?

Who is Stelle Ciccone? She is an American celebrity kid. She is widely recognised for being the adopted daughter of Madonna Ciccone. Madonna embraced her and her twin sister Estere from a Malawian orphanage in 2017.

Full name Stelle Ciccone Gender Female Date of birth 24 August 2012 Age 10 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Malawi Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 4’ Height in centimetres 121 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Adam Mwale Mother Patricia Mwale Adoptive mother Madonna Louise Ciccone Siblings 5

Stelle Ciccone's biography

Stelle Ciccone was born on 24 August 2012 in Malawi to Adam and Patricia Mwale. Stelle Ciccone's age is ten years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Adam, her father, is a small-scale farmer in Malawi. Unfortunately, she lost her mother shortly after their birth due to complications from a caesarean section.

Following her mother's death, her father could not take care of her and her twin sister Estere due to his low standard of living and the fact that they were too young. So he ended up taking them to an orphanage in Malawi.

This action by her biological father turned out to be a blessing as Madonna met Stelle and her twin sister in the same orphanage and later adopted them.

Stelle and her new mom Madonna

Madonna declared Stelle and her twin sister Estere's effective adoption on her Instagram account in February 2017. She completed the adoption procedure after the twins spent a year in New York with her.

How many children does Madonna have?

She has two biological children and four adopted children. Madonna's biological children are Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, born in 1996 and Rocco Ritchie, born in 2000.

Her adopted children include David Banda, a Malawian boy whom she adopted in 2006 at one; Mercy James, a Malawian girl whom she adopted in 2009 at the age of four and Stelle and Estere, Malawian twins whom she adopted in 2017 at the age of four.

Was Adam aware of Stelle and Estere Ciccone's permanent adoption?

Shortly after Madonna adopted Stelle and her twin sister, their biological father, Adam, revealed that he had misinterpreted the adoption's implications. He asserted that he was misled into thinking Madonna would temporarily take care of the twins.

However, according to the Malawian legal team, the father deserted the twins at the orphanage. He espoused a new wife two years after the passing of his first wife, implying that he should have taken back the children after they outgrew infancy.

Stelle's life has progressed from an undetermined future in Malawi to a caring and steady family with residences in New York, Lisbon, and London.

Like her older brother, David Banda, she loves soccer games. She also enjoys music and dancing, just like their mother, Madonna. In 2019, she and her sister performed as backup dancers for their mother's Madam X tour alongside Mercy James.

Is Stelle Ciccone active on social media?

Stelle's only social media existence is on Instagram, and she shares the platform with her twin sister Estere. They use the account to share videos and photos of their daily activities.

What is Stelle Ciccone's net worth?

At her age, Stelle is still in school and has yet to establish her source of income. However, her adoptive mother, Madonna, is a renowned celebrity with an estimated net worth of $850 million.

How tall is Stelle Ciccone?

Stelle's height is 4 feet or 121 centimetres. In addition, the famous celebrity kid has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Stelle Ciccone? She is a celebrity kid widely recognised for being the adopted daughter of Madonna Ciccone. What is Stelle Ciccone’s age? She is 10 years old. She was born on 24 August 2012. When is Stelle Ciccone's birthday? She celebrates her birth on 24 August every year. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. How many biological children does Madonna have? She has two biological children, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and Rocco Ritchie. Did Madonna adopt twins? She adopted Stelle and her twin sister Estere from Malawi in 2017. Where did Madonna adopt 4 of her children from? All of her adopted children are from Malawi. How much money has Madonna made in her career? She has accumulated a net worth of around $850 million as of 2022.

Stelle Ciccone is a Malawian-American celebrity child. She is widely recognised for being the adopted daughter of Madonna Ciccone. She and her twin sister Estere were adopted from a Malawian orphanage in 2017.

