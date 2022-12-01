Who is Walker Nathaniel Diggs? Interesting facts about Taye Digg's son

Who is Walker Nathaniel Diggs? He is an American celebrity child. Walker is widely recognised for being the only child born to American actor Taye Digg and actress Idina Kim Menzel.

Actor Taye Diggs and his son Walker Diggs attend a basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Walker Nathaniel's father, Taye Digg, is an American actor famously known for his roles in films and TV series such as Chicago (2002) and Elena of Avalor (2019). His mother, Idina Kim, on the other hand, is an American singer and actress highly recognised for her roles on Broadway in musicals.

Interesting facts about Walker Nathaniel Diggs

Like any other celebrity child, Nathaniel has been in the spotlight since an early age. Although he is cared for by both parents, he is seen spending more time with his father than his mother. Explore the facts below to learn more about him.

1. He was born in September 2009

When was walker Nathaniel Diggs born? He was born on 2 September 2009 in the United States of America to his parents, Taye Digg and Idina Kim Menzel. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He holds an American Nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

His father is African-American, while his mother is of Russian Jewish origin. Walker Nathaniel Diggs' age is 13 years old as of 2022. He is the only child of his parents.

2. He is a celebrity kid

Taye Diggs and his son Walker Diggs attend The Environmental Media Association's first-ever Sustainable Earth Month Celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Buchan

Source: Getty Images

Both of Nathaniel's parents are renowned celebrities. Taye's father is a famous American actor with 69 acting credits. He started his acting profession in 1996 as Stephon in the TV series New York Undercover.

He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as The Good Wife in 2014 as Dean Levine-Wilkins and Till Death Do Us Part in 2017 as Alex Stone. He is also an author and producer with seven credits.

On the other hand, Stuart Mentzel's daughter, Walker Nathaniel Diggs' mother, is a renowned American actress and singer with 42 acting credits. She started acting in 1998 as Circle in the TV series Hercules.

She has since been featured in other films and TV series, such as Enchanted (2007) and Glee (2010-2013). In addition to acting, Kim is a singer with a few music albums.

3. His parents are divorced

Walker's parents first met during the initial filming of Rent in 1995. They married on 11 January 2003. On 2 September 2009, the couple welcomed their only child, Nathaniel. They divorced in 2013 after ten years of marriage.

Following the divorce, Menzel commenced a romantic relationship with actor Aaron Lohr, and in August 2015, they purchased a home in Encino, Los Angeles. Menzel and Lohr announced their engagement on 23 September 2016. They tied the knot on 22 September 2017.

On the other hand, Taye Diggs is currently dating Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones, the mom of musician Omarion's kids.

Although Nathaniel's parents divorced and moved forward with their lives, they continue co-parenting to ensure their only son's wellbeing.

Unlike his mother, Nathaniel has a close relationship with his father, and they frequently share photos of themselves, spending quality moments together on Instagram.

Given their close bond, Walker is opposed to his dad entering a romantic relationship. He is troubled that it will take away their valuable moments together if his father starts dating.

On the other hand, Diggs revealed that his son is still the most crucial person in his life. He believes, however, that his son, Walker, must be prepared to cope with the adjustments in his life.

4. He is passionate about sports

Many people assumed Nathaniel would follow in his parent's footsteps in the entertainment sector and become a singer or an actor. However, unlike his parents, Nathaniel is passionate about athletics and strongly interested in basketball.

5. He lives a luxurious lifestyle

Walker is yet to establish his professional career and is still in school. He does, however, live a lavish lifestyle thanks to his parent's wealth. His father's net worth is $7 million. He primarily earns his income through his acting, producing and writing careers.

On the other hand, his mother's net worth is $16 million. She mainly earns her income through her acting and singing professions.

Walker Nathaniel Digg is an American celebrity child widely recognised for being the only child of actor Taye Digg and actress and singer Idina Kim Menzel. Walker lives a luxurious lifestyle even though his parents are divorced. The 13-year-old is passionate about sports.

