Who is Lizzie Vaynerchuk? Age, family, husband, latest updates

Who is Lizzie Vaynerchuk? She is an American businesswoman widely recognized for being Gary Vaynerchuk's sister. Having been raised in a powerful entrepreneurial household, she is passionate about real estate.

Photo: @ShariJApirian, @liznovello on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's brother, Gary Vaynerchuk, is a famous businessman, author, public speaker, and social media personality. He is popularly known for co-founding Resy, a restaurant reservation software company, and Empathy Wines.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Novello Famous as Liz Novello or Lizzie Vaynerchuk Gender Female Date of birth 1976 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Basking Ridge, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Justin Novello Children Max, Hannah Siblings AJ Vaynerchuk, Gary Vaynerchuk Education Castleton University Profession Businesswoman Net worth $5 million

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's biography

The businesswoman was born in the United States of America. She has an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She practices the Jewish religion. Lizzie attended Castleton University.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's siblings

She has two siblings, AJ and Gary Vaynerchuk. Her brother AJ is the CEO of VaynerSports and is in charge of the whole operation. Before launching VaynerSports, AJ co-founded VaynerMedia, an advertising agency, with his brother Gary in 2009. He is presently a member of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's board of directors.

Her brother, Gary, on the other hand, is a businessman, public speaker, author, and social media personality. He co-launched, Resy, a restaurant reservation software firm procured by American Express in 2019. He also co-founded the winery Empathy Wines, purchased by Constellation Brands in 2020.

He is also the mastermind, initiator, and designer behind the non-fungible token succession VeeFriends. Gary took over his dad's wine shop, Shopper's Discount Liquors, immediately after completing school in 1998.

He is the co-chair of VaynerX, a communications firm with technology companies and media properties. Gary and his brother AJ Vaynerchuk established VaynerMedia, a digital agency, in 2009. The organization renders social media and strategy services to Fortune 500 corporations.

In 2017, Gary Vee founded The Gallery, which he later renamed Gallery Media Group, as a VaynerX sister company that hosts PureWow, the male-based news outlet ONE37pm.com, and other media properties.

In February 2017, he appeared on Planet of the Apps, a reality television series co-hosted by Will. I.Am and Gwyneth Paltrow. He and his team assessed pitches from application developers seeking investment in the show.

From 2006 to 2011, he hosted a vodcast on YouTube titled Wine Library TV or The Thunder Show, which featured wine guidelines, tastings, and evaluations. When the show reached 1,000 episodes in 2011, he withdrew it and supplanted it with a vlog titled The Daily Grape.

In 2014, he launched the #AskGaryVee Show on YouTube, where he reacts to queries from Instagram and Twitter. The majority of the questions related to family, entrepreneurship, and business.

Career

Lizzie is a businesswoman who works as a real estate agent for NJ. She also assisted her brother in the 2009 publication of his book Vaynerchuk's Crush It!: Why Now Is the Time to Cash in on Your Passion.

What is Lizzie Vaynerchuk’s net worth?

She has an alleged net of $5 million and primarily earns income from her various business ventures.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk’s husband and children

She is married to her husband, Justin Novello. They met while undertaking their university education and have been together for over 12 years. The two are blessed with two children: a son named Max and a daughter named Hannah.

What does Lizzie Vaynerchuk look like?

She is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches or 162cm tall. Additionally, she weighs around 136 pounds or 62 kilograms. Her hair is brown, with a pair of brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Lizzie Vaynerchuk? She is an American businesswoman widely recognized for being Gary Vaynerchuk's sister. How old is Lizzie Vaynerchuk? Her age is 46 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1976. When is Lizzie Vaynerchuk's birthday? She was born in 1976. She is 46 years old as of 2022. Is Lizzie Vaynerchuk's Instagram active? The account is active, with over 37 thousand followers. How wealthy is Lizzie Vaynerchuk's brother? He has a net worth of $200 million as of 2022. How many children do Justin and Lizzie Vaynerchuk have? They have two children, a daughter, Hannah, and a son Max. What is Lizzie Vaynerchuk's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Where is Gary Vaynerchuk's family from? He was born in the Soviet Union's Babruysk and moved to New York City when he was three years old. He grew up in New York City's Queens borough before relocating to Edison, New Jersey.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk is an American businesswoman who works as a real estate agent and is widely recognized for being Gary Vaynerchuk's sister. She is married to her husband, Justin, and they are both blessed with two children.

Yen.com.gh recently released Michael Blackson's biography. He is a well-known Ghanaian American comedian. He rose to international recognition due to his impressive comedy specials and performances, which have made him one of Hollywood's most notable African standup comedians.

Michael began competing in local comedy contests after performing in numerous local clubs in Pennsylvania. Some include the Laffapolooza Comedy Festival in Atlanta, Georgia and the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition in Oakland.

Source: YEN.com.gh