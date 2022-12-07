Phil and Robin McGraw are an American celebrity couple famous for the talk show Dr Phil. As far as the couple’s goals are concerned, the two are considered role models because they have been married for almost five decades. Aside from their family life, McGraw is no stranger to controversies in relation to his work and political views. But are Phil and Robin McGraw still married?

McGraw and his wife, Robin, speak on stage during the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

All marriages have their ups and downs, and while some end up in separation, most work their way through those challenges. Celebrity marriages are always under intense scrutiny, and the pressure can be overwhelming, especially when one or both parties don’t want the attention.

Who are Phil and Robin McGraw?

McGraw, and his family, by extension, have devoted their lives to making the Dr. Phil show successful. While he has been in the public limelight for a long time, many people do not know other details regarding his life. So, who are they?

Phil McGraw

The personality was born Phillip Calvin McGraw on 1st September 1950 in Vinita, Oklahoma, U.S. The 72-year-old clinical psychologist’s parents were Joseph J. McGraw Jr. and Anne Geraldine. His three siblings are Deana, Donna and Brenda. They grew up in the oilfields of North Texas, where their father worked as an equipment supplier.

When he was 13, McGraw worked at an A&W Root Beer stand and a local chain in Oklahoma that was called Pizza Planet. The family moved to Kansas because their father wanted to become a psychologist. He went to Shawnee Mission North High School, where he played linebacker on the football team.

Dr Phil and his wife, Robin McGraw, attend the women's final on day 14 of the French Open 2022 held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

In 2002, he formed Peteski Productions, which launched the Dr Phil show. It is an advice show with different topics in each show. Since then, it has been one of the most successful talk shows in the world. McGraw sends Oprah Winfrey yearly thank you notes for her contribution to his success.

Robin McGraw

Phil’s wife is a New York Times best-selling author. The 68-year-old author was born on 28th December 1953 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are Georgia Jameson and Jim Jameson. She attended Emerson Elementary School and Duncan High School. Her siblings include Cindi Broaddus, Roger Jameson, Karin Jameson and Jamie Jameson. She is the mother of Jay and Jordan McGraw.

Besides being an author, she is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and television personality. She devotes her energies towards inspiring women to live their best lives. She is the founder of When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw and Dr Phil Foundation. She has film credits for The Bold and the Beautiful (1987), Entertainment Tonight (1981), and The Insider (2004).

Are Phil and Robin McGraw still married?

Yes. And how did the couple meet? Robin was a friend of Phil’s sister. She had come to visit his sister, and he was in the process of ending his first marriage to Higgins McCall. It was love at first sight, and he impressed her by taking her on a ride in his aeroplane.

Dr Phil McGraw and his wife Robin McGraw Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Phil and Robin McGraw have been married for almost five decades since August 1976, and their two children also have families. Theirs has been a happy marriage, and McGraw has always talked about what made it successful. However, their celebrity status has resulted in several rumours of their divorce. As the rumours were gaining more traction, Dr Phil had no option but to address them.

Is Dr Phil divorced?

No. The TV personality made it clear that he and Robin are not divorced. Moreover, he said they had grown even closer after Robin’s traumatic experience of losing her parents at a young age. He revealed that Robin had once told him she had nobody, but he assured her that he would never leave her.

FAQs

Why does Robin McGraw’s face look different? Her face looks different because she had an eyebrow transplant, which brought her face into proportion. How old are Robin McGraw and Dr Phil? The 72-year-old Phil and 68-year-old Robin have been married for 46 years. Is Doctor Phil still married? The TV personality is still married to Robin and revealed that he promised never to leave her. Do Phil and Robin have children? Yes, The TV personality and his wife have two children. Why did Phil get divorced? Phil and his first wife, Debbie Higgins McCall, divorced after she accused him of being domineering and unfaithful. Is Dr Phil a real doctor? He has a B.A. in psychology, an M.A. in experimental psychology and a PhD in Clinical psychology, but he stopped renewing his license to practice psychology in 2006. Does Phil know how to fly? The TV personality and Robin are private pilots with instrument ratings and can fly single-engine aeroplanes.

Are Phil and Robin McGraw still married? Yes. Phil had gotten married at the age of 20 and was probably not ready for commitment, so his first marriage ended. His second marriage has been long-lasting, with a few marital issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh