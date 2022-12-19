Who was Angela Kukowski and what happened to her? All you need to know

Angela Kukowski was a businesswoman and manager who was deeply involved in the entertainment industry. Though not a singer or renowned actress, she had made appearances in several shows and also had her show. The businesswoman and talented manager gained popularity after managing many high-profile artists and their labels. Kukowski had every going well in her career until her untimely end.

What happened to Kukowski? Many may say that Angela Kukowski’s death was caused by a crime of passion in which there was a fallout between her and her lover, generating much bad blood. A prime suspect, her boyfriend, was arrested for the murder.

Profile summary

Full name Angela Castro Nickname Angie Kukowski Gender Female Date of birth 3 December 1967 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Date of death 22 December 2021 Age at death 55 years old Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Eye colour Brown Hair colour Gray Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Marital Unmarried Partner Jason Barker Ex-boyfriends Ohi Oshimana, Younes Bendjima Children 5 Education University of Toronto, Dalhousie University Profession Businesswoman, manager Net worth $5 million

Background information

Angie Kukowski, born Angela Castro, was a renowned American business and celebrity manager. She was born on 3 December 1967 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Her parents were also in the entertainment industry as they played musical instruments; her father was a talented drummer, while her mother was good at playing the piano.

Angie’s musical background gave her an edge in entertainment as she spent her early years learning to play musical instruments like jazz, saxophone, and guitar. In her later years, she devoted time to business and entrepreneurship. She did this so diligently that she became a manager of many high-profile artists in the USA.

Angela Kukowski’s career

Kukowski’s career started when she landed a sales assistant position at Universal Recording Studios while still in high school. She worked assiduously and gained much recognition until she became an accounting and financial management executive to numerous big shots in the entertainment sector.

To solidify her authority as a great manager, she founded Avenue Entertainment Group Inc, alongside her business partners, Warren Zevon and David Foster, in 1997. Fast forward to 2012, Kanye West contracted her to be the manager of the Yeezy Brand.

She worked closely with Kim Kardashian and made appearances in seasons four and five of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Angela Kukowski’s pictures may not be in the mainstream media, but she was one of those that did the underground works for success to be achieved.

She has also worked with American reality stars, athletes, artists and famous businesspeople, including the following Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, The Weekend, and Offset.

Relationships and children

Angela Kukowski had been involved in several relationships until her death. These relationships produced five children. She reportedly dated Ohi Oshimana, and their relationship produced one of her sons, King Cairo. Then, she dated Younes Bendjima, and Angel Avalon Kukowski resulted in their relationship. There needs to be more information about her three other children.

The last known person she dated before her death was Jason Barker, the primary suspect in a murder. Details about Kukowski’s relationship with Jason Barker have not been revealed to the public.

What happened to Angela Kukowski?

Angela Kukowski was reported missing on 22 December 2021, and it was not until the following day that the police found her lifeless body was found in her car trunk in Simi Valley. The Ventura County Medical Examiners reported that Kukowski was strangled and also sustained injuries to her head which could be a result of repeated hits with a hard object.

Her boyfriend, Jason Barker, who was 49 years old, was suspected to be connected to the murder and was arrested in the early hours of 23 December 2021 by the Simi Valley Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department. Barker was transferred to Van Nuys Jails in Los Angeles and was held on a $2 million bond.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated that their detectives believed that Barker killed the victim in their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle trunk, and drove down to Simi Valley. In days that followed her death, Angela Kukowski's photos kept emerging, with the police releasing some pictures of the suspect.

Angela Kukawski’s net worth

She had an alleged net worth of $5 million. The astute business manager made her fortune through years of hard work rendering accounting and financial management services to high-profile clients in Hollywood and the American music industry.

Angela Kukowski was an American astute and talented business manager who rose through the ranks to become a formidable financial manager to some of the wealthiest entertainers. Unfortunately, she was gruesomely murdered while still making waves in her career as a manager, with the suspect being her boyfriend, Jason Barker.

