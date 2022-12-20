Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a well-known American celebrity child, actress, and television personality born in Swakopmund, Namibia. She is widely recognised for being the eldest biological kid of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Her parents raised her alongside her five siblings. So, who are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's siblings?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" at the Museum Of Tolerance in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt started her acting career in 2008 in the film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and is widely recognised for Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2015 (2015), and Entertainment Tonight (2022).

Who is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

She was born on 27 May 2006 and is 16 years old as of 2022. She is the fourth child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Her mother, Angelina, is an American film director, humanitarian, famous actress, and producer widely recognised for her roles in Changeling (2008) and Girl, Interrupted (1999), for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Her father, Brad, on the other hand, is a film producer and actor from the United States. He has won several awards, including a British Academy Film Award, two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards.

Who are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's siblings?

She grew up with her five siblings' three brothers and two sisters. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's siblings' are Maddox Chivan, Knox Léon, and Pax Thien, and two sisters, Zahara Marley and Vivienne. Here is more information about Jolie-Pitt's kids.

1. Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt attends the Japan premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' at Roppongi Hills arena in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Maddox is an executive producer and a famous actor who has appeared in films such as By the Sea (2015) and First They Killed My Father (2017). He is the oldest adopted son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. He was born on 5 August 2000 in a Cambodian village.

He is 22 years old as of 2022. He began dominating the spotlight when he was seven months old after being adopted by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on 10 March 2002.

Maddox ended up in a neighbourhood orphanage shortly after his birth, where Angelina discovered him during one of her United Nations missions. She adopted him after becoming infatuated with Cambodia when filming Tomb Rader.

Maddox's birth name was Rath Vibol, but Angelina, who was then married to Billy Bob Thornton, altered his identity to Maddox Chivan Jolie after adopting him. After Brad Pitt embraced him in 2006, Maddox's name again changed to Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt.

He opted to remain with his mom after his parents divorced in 2016, with whom he participates in several humanitarian projects. His mother established a conservation and community development initiative in Cambodia in 2003 and named it after him.

2. Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" at the Museum Of Tolerance in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was born on 29 November 2003 as Pham Quang Sang in Vietnam and was brought up in the Tam Binh Orphan Center. Pham Thu Dung, his birth mother, was a hero*n addict who fled when he was two days old after being diagnosed with liver disease.

He is the third adopted kid of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Pax was initially embraced by Jolie in 2007 and was eventually adopted by Pitt in 2008. He is 19 years old as of 2022.

He made his acting debut in 2014 after being featured in the film Maleficent. He then played Yoo in the 2016 animated film Kung Fu Panda 3. Pax became passionate about photography in his early adolescence.

3. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Zahara Jolie-Pitt attends the UK Gala Screening of "The Eternals" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

She is Jolie-Pitt's third oldest among Vivienne Jolie Pitt's siblings. Zahara was born in Ethiopia on 8 January 2005; she is 17 years old as of 2022. Angelina first adopted her in July 2005 when she was six months old, followed by Pitt in 2006.

She was born to a mother who supposedly left her after she became sick with salmonella and malnourished.

4. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

Knox Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at Odeon IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Knox Knox, the couple's youngest child, was born on 12 July 2008, and he is 14 years old as of 2022. He and his twin sister, Vivienne, are the youngest of Jolie-Pitt's children. The two were born in Nice, France, making for six US-raised Jolie-Pitt kids who weren't born in America.

He's infrequently seen, like his siblings, except if he's at one of his parents' red-carpet advertising events. As a minor , he appeared alongside his siblings in the cartoon smash hit Kung Fu Panda 3.

5. Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

She is Jolie-Pitts' youngest sibling. Vivienne was born on 12 July 2008 in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France. She is 14 years old as of 2022. She is an actress widely recognised for her role in Maleficent (2014).

Frequently asked questions

Is Shiloh Brad Pitt's biological daughter? Yes, she is the eldest biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Are Shiloh and Vivienne twins? The two are siblings, but Vivienne has a twin brother, Knox Léon. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Instagram account active? No. What was Shiloh Pitt's surgery about? She underwent hip surgery in 2020, along with her elder sister, Zahara Jolie Pitt. What is the deal with Shiloh Jolie Pitt? She is not one of the three adopted children of Angelina and Brad Pitt; she is their first biological child. How old is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt? She is 16 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 May 2006. How many children did Angelina Jolie give birth to? She is the mother of six kids. Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox are her biological children, and Maddox, Pax, and Zahara are adopted, children.

Above are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's siblings. Out of her six siblings, she is the eldest biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Three of her siblings, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, are adopted, while two of them, Vivienne and Knox, are blood siblings.

Yen.com.gh recently published Gigi Meyer's biography. She is the second oldest child of Urban Meyer, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the National Football League. The Meyer family is particularly interested in sports, and Gigi followed in her father's footsteps by volunteering as a mentoring crew member.

Urban Meyer's daughter began playing volleyball in junior high and progressed to a senior position, where she scored 362 points and assisted 826 times for her team. As a freshman, she began playing volleyball at the university.

Source: YEN.com.gh