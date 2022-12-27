Christopher Julius Rock, famously known as Chris Rock, is an actor, producer, stand-up comedian, writer and filmmaker from the United States. He is widely recognized for his roles in comic film, television, and theatre. However, despite his outstanding achievement in the entertainment industry, there have been some rumours about his religion. So, is Chris Rock a Scientologist?

Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show, part of the New York Fashion Week in Battery Park in New York City. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Chris Rock started his acting career in 1987 in the film Beverly Hills Cop II as Parking Valet. He has since been featured in several other movies, and TV series, such as Head of State (2003), The Longest Yard (2005), and Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009).

Is Chris Rock a Scientologist?

He is not a Scientologist, and while rumours suggest he is, there is neither affirmation nor evidence to back this up. He lacks a scientific background and isn't a member of the outlandish Scientologist group.

Why is he rumoured to be a Scientologist?

The speculations about the actors' association with religion began after the legendary Oscars incident. When entertaining the audience on stage, Chris Rock jested about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance. Smith had been tittering when he unexpectedly approached the stage and smacked Rock.

Following this startling incident, online users familiar with Will Smith's infamous Scientology portrayal and his popular affiliation with the Scientology cult began to doubt the famous actor's religious affiliation.

What religion does Chris practice?

The stand-up comedian comes from a Christian family but appears to be agnostic. He was born into a Christian household in Andrews, South Carolina, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, participating in a cathedral church. Even though Chris's family is devoutly Christian, their specific denomination is unknown.

Chris' grandfather was a preacher in South Carolina, and he credits him as one of his principal comedic influencing factors. Nevertheless, in his stand-up comedy exhibition The Chris Rock Show, Rock has rebuked sceptics' beliefs, making him appear to be a non-believer.

Most famous Scientologists

The church of Scientology has attracted a slew of celebrities over the years. In the 1950s, inventor L. Ron Hubbard devised Project Celebrity, an authored program that awards Scientologists who carry in some of Hollywood's top stars. The following are some of the most famous Scientologists who have left the church of Scientology.

Leah Remini

Leah Remini attends the International Documentary Association's 35th Annual IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Remini is best known for playing the sitcom trope of the hot wife with the buffoonish husband in The King of Queens, in which she co-starred with Kevin James. During a 2004 CNN interview, Remini staunchly defended her Scientology faith. However, in 2006, a schism developed between her and the church.

Remini inquired about the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology's current leader, David Miscavige. Shelly has yet to be seen out and about since 2007. Remini later stated that she left because she was frustrated with the impossibility of questioning church doctrine.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is seen on a night out at The Twenty-Two restaurant in London, England. Photo: Ricky Vigil M

Tom Cruise was initiated into the religious practice by his first wife, Rogers, in 1990. He is among the church's most celebrities and a high-ranking member. Cruise's participation in the church was supposedly one of the primary reasons his second wife, Kidman and third wife, Holmes, filed for separation.

Paul Haggis

Paul Haggis attends the "Honoring Cinema Masters" Gala at Teatro San Carlo in Naples, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Paul Haggis, screenwriter and director of Crash, which won Best Picture at the 2005 Academy Awards, was a devout church member for 35 years. He formally left the religion in 2008 after a representative of the San Diego branch signed a petition in response to Proposition 8, which aimed to limit marriage fairness in California.

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honouring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Lisa Marie Presley, like her mother, Priscilla Presley, was open regarding her Scientology exercise at one point. However, she revealed to USA Today in 2012 that she had left the religious practice partly because of the impact she felt it had on her life.

Jason Lee

Actor Jason Lee attends the red carpet premiere of "Away & Back" at iPic Westwood in Westwood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jason Lee, best known for his roles in numerous Kevin Smith comedies and the sitcom My Name Is Earl, presumably became a Scientologist in the 1990s. The famous actor informally revealed that he was no longer a member in a 2016 dialogue with a regional publication after relocating to Denton, Texas, with his wife, Ceren Alkac.

FAQs

Is Chris Rock a Scientologist? is a question many people have asked themselves. On the other hand, Rock is not a Scientologist; he lacks a scientific background and is not a member of the mysterious Scientologist organization.

