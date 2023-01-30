Who is Jaya Kelly? The untold story of R. Kelly's daughter

Jaya Kelly is popular for being the daughter of R. Kelly. They took after their renowned father, one of the greatest RnB singers alive. In 2014, they publicly announced that they were a transgender male, which sparked a lot of discussions.

Drea and her daughter, Jaya, attend the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta premiere at SCAD show in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Jaya Kelly was born to R. Kelly and his ex-wife Andrea Lee, a famous actress. They seemed to have a tumultuous time while growing up until they declared publicly in 2014 that they were a transgender male at 14. It was pretty young and tender for such an announcement by a 14-year-old, right? Nonetheless, Jaya Kelly's gender generated some friction as few family members supported them while others were against the decision.

Profile summary

Full name Jaya Kelly Nickname Jaah Baby Gender Transgender Date of birth 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Queer Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 172 Height in feet 5'8" Weight in kilograms 63 Weight in pounds 123 Father R. Kelly Mother Andrea Lee Marital status Single Siblings 2 Profession Singer Net worth $300 thousand Instagram account N/A

Background information

Jaya was born a female, the second among three children of his parents, in the United States of America in 2000. He grew up with her two siblings and parents in his home country, the United States. Jaya's parents have African American roots and United States national, and so does their daughter.

He now identifies as a transgender male. When Jaya came out as a transgender male in 2014, her mom declared support for her and tried all she could to help him cope. However, his father was against it.

How old is Jaah Kelly?

Jaah Baby's age as of 2023 is around 23 years. His actual day and month of birth are not available in the media space for now.

Career

Like his sister, Jaya has followed in his father's footsteps by going after music. Jaya Kelly's music journey is just getting started. They started singing in high school and their career will hopefully grow with time.

Jaya's father at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

Jaya Kelly's father is one of the most successful singers, songwriters, and record producers whose career has spanned several years. Commercially, he is one of the world's best-selling music artists.

Aside from his successful music career, the RnB singer is notorious for being a coupling offender and abuser. He was convicted and currently serving time for sexual offences related to abuse, coupling racketeering, and sexual assault.

On the other hand, Jaya's mother, Andrea Lee, is a popular dancer, choreographer, and actress known for featuring in movies like Cheating in the Next Room and Aim. She married the RnB singer in 1996 before they parted ways on 8 January 2009.

Is Andrea Kelly still married?

She is single; after she married Brian McKee on 8 April 2014, she filed for divorce after two months of marriage and a month-long separation.

Jaya's extended family include his uncle, Bruce Kelly, who is the older brother to the RnB singer. He was featured in the first part of the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly. During filming, he served time at the Chicago Cook County jail for offences related to burglary, possession of controlled substances, violation of electronic monitoring and others.

How much is R Kelly's ex-wife worth?

Andrea has a net worth of $5 million. Her career as a dancer, choreographer, and actress accrued this fortune. On the other hand, Jaya Kelly's net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. Their wealth comes from their income and earnings as a singer and music artist.

Does R Kelly have a son?

Yes, he has a son named Robert Kelly Jr. He was born in 2002. Nonetheless, unlike his older siblings, he keeps a low profile away from the media. He is reportedly a basketball player.

What did R Kelly do to his daughter?

In the series of allegations against the RnB superstar, he molested his god-daughter. He was found guilty of this charge, among others. But then, the RnB singer's sisters, including Theresa, faulted the proceeding and his sentencing.

The RnB singer's transgender son has two siblings, one of whom is also in the music industry. Her elder sister, Joan, was born on 19 March 1998. Joann takes after her father as a singer and uses Buku Abi as her stage name.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jaya Kelly? Jaya is is popular for being the R. Kelly's child. How old is Jaah Kelly? She is reportedly 23 years old as of 2023. How much is R Kelly's ex-wife worth? Andrea has a net worth of $5 million. Does R. Kelly have a son? Yes, he has a son named Robert Kelly Jr. He was born in 2002. What did R. Kelly do to his daughter? The RnB superstar molested his god-daughter. Is Andrea Kelly still married? She is divorced; she briefly married Brian McKee on 8 April 2014. However, she filed for divorce after two months of marriage.

Jaya Kelly is the second child of R. Kelly and his ex-wife Andrea Lee. They took after their father and is an up-and-coming artist in the music industry. So far, she has two singles to her name. After living as a female for about thirteen years, Jaya decided to transition to male, which his father frowned on.

What do you know about six-time-Grammy Award winner James Taylor's wife? As published on Yen.com.gh, though the American singer-songwriter and guitarist is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, his wife, Caroline Smedvig, has also made a name for herself.

Who is Caroline Smedvig? She is a writer, newspaper reporter, and musician. Additionally, she once served as the Boston Symphony Orchestra's Director of Public Relations and Marketing. Check out the post to find out more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh