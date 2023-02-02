What disease does Sharon Stone have? All you need to know

Sharon Stone is a famous actress from the United States of America. She started her acting career in the 1980 film Stardust Memories. She has since been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as Beyond the Stars (1989), If These Walls Could Talk 2 (2000) and The Disaster Artist (2017). However, despite her illustrious career in the film industry, she has been battling a few health issues. What disease does Sharon Stone have?

Sharon Stone during the in Conversation with Sharon Stone at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

From misdiagnosis to miscarr*age, Sharon Stone has been through a lot in terms of health. She has had several miscarr*ages due to endometriosis and autoimmune disease and was, therefore, unable to have her biological kids.

What disease does Sharon Stone have?

The American actress has been diagnosed with various diseases throughout her acting career. Among them are the following:

Large uterine fibroid

Sharon Stone, posted on Instagram Stories in November 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a large uterine fibroid that required removal. The famous actress stated that she had earlier been 'misdiagnosed and undertaken an inappropriate procedure.

According to her, she was in excruciating pain and had gotten a "double epidural" to alleviate it. When the pain persisted, she sought a second medical opinion, and the proper diagnosis was made.

Brain haemorrhage

The American actress endured a brain haemorrhage in 2001, which left her in excruciating pain and hospitalized. In her autobiography, The Beauty of Living Twice, she explains her near-death encounter with a brain haemorrhage caused by a ruptured vertebral artery, which impacted her ability to hear, read, walk, speak, and write.

A brain haemorrhage is a stroke prompted by bleeding in or near the brain triggered by a ruptured ane*rysm. It can happen after a minor head injury. Symptoms can appear suddenly or gradually over time, necessitating immediate examination and treatment.

Stone during the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Sharon's symptoms appeared after nine days. When she went to the hospital's emergency room with a "blinding headache," the doctors discovered that her spinal cord, facial cavity, and brain were all internally bleeding.

However, she underwent surgery, which left her with a numb left leg, a lost memory, and a lost hearing in her right ear, but she recovered and resumed her career.

Endometriosis and autoimmune disease

According to the actress, she has suffered nine miscarr*ages due to endometriosis and an autoimmune disease, which led her to adopt three sons since she could not bear her biological children. She adopted her first son, Roan Joseph Bronstein, in 2000 when she married Phil Bronstein.

Phil later filed for divorce in 2003, and it was finalized in 2004, with a court ruling that Roan would live mainly with Bronstein, with Sharon having permission to visit. The renowned actress later adopted Laird Vonne, her second son, in 2005 and Quinn Kelly Stone, her third son, in 2006. She currently lives in West Hollywood, California, with her three sons. Additionally, she reportedly adopted another son recently.

What is Sharon Stone doing now?

Stone attends the 2022 CORE Gala hosted by Sean Penn and Ann Lee at Hollywood Palladium on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

During her recovery, the American actress devoted much time to another hobby, painting. The desire to paint struck her many years ago, but she has only recently revealed her studio, a massive room within her Beverly Hills mansion.

FAQs

What kind of tumour does Sharon Stone have? The was diagnosed with a large uterine fibroid in November 2022. Has Sharon Stone got aphasia? In 2001, she suffered a massive brain haemorrhage, which caused her to lose feelings in her left leg, vision and speech problems, including aphasia. For how long was Sharon Stone hospitalized? The exact period she spent in the hospital is not available; however, according to her, she needed four to six weeks for complete recovery. What caused Sharon Stone's brain tumour? The actress was not diagnosed with a brain tumour but a brain haemorrhage caused by a ruptured vertebral artery. What condition does Sharon Stone have? In her March 2021 autobiography, The Beauty of Living Twice, she disclosed that she endures endometriosis and an autoimmune disease that makes it challenging for her to bear children. How many miscarr*ages did Sharon Stone have? She miscarried nine children and thus does not have any biological children. How many kids did Sharon Stone adopt? She has adopted three kids; Roan Joseph Bronstein, Laird Vonne and Quinn Kelly Stone. There are also rumours that she has adopted a fourth child.

What disease does Sharon Stone have? She has been diagnosed with various conditions such as endometriosis and autoimmune disease, a brain haemorrhage from which she recovered and a large uterine fibroid from which she is still recovering.

