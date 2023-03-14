Who is the richest kid in America and what is their net worth?

Most people must work extra hard to earn a living, whereas others are born into affluent families. Numerous wealthy children in America are still youngsters, creating an elite group of the world's richest children. Kids with rich parents, unique talents, or merely good luck are much more likely to be recognized in a sector where few people excel despite the massive effort. Who is the richest kid in America?

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Jim Bennett, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The wealthiest children in America have countless advantages throughout their lives, such as access to high levels of education, the capacity to spend on luxuries and several other experiences that other children of their age might not be able to afford.

Who is the richest kid in America?

The wealthiest children in the United States have enormous fortunes. A sizable proportion comprises celebrity children who inherited wealth before they were even aware of it. Others made their wealth through various occupations.

1. Jeff Bezos' kids - $37 billion each

Jeff Bezos looks on from the sidelines before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is a famous philanthropist, space explorer and businessman from the United States of America. He has a net worth of $127 billion. His wife, MacKenzie Scott, has a net worth of $22 billion. If this money is shared among his three kids and a daughter embraced from China, each will receive approximately $37 billion.

2. Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian and X Æ A-Xii - $30 billion each

Elon Musk, chairman and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors, second from left, participates in the opening bell ceremony with his twin boys Griffin and Xavier. Photo: Daniel Acker

Source: Getty Images

Elon Reeve Musk is a famous investor and business magnate. He has an estimated net worth of $180 billion. Elon has six children; Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian and X Æ A-Xii. If his net worth is shared among his six children, each will receive approximately $30 billion.

3. Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter - $833 million each

Maverick Carter, Lyra Carter, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter are Beyonce and Jay-Z's children. Beyonce is a songwriter, singer, dancer and famous actress from the United States. She has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Her husband, Jay-Z, is an American record producer, rapper, entrepreneur, and the creator of the Manhattan-centered talent and entertainment conglomerate Roc Nation. He has an estimated net worth of $2 billion. If their net worth is shared among their three children, each will pocket approximately $833 million.

4. North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago West - $475 million each

Photo: @kimkardashian on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kanye West is a singer-songwriter, rapper, fashion designer and record producer from the United States. He has an estimated net worth of $500 million. His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is a businesswoman, media personality, and socialite from the United States. She has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. They have four children together; North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago West. If their net worth is divided among their four children, each will get approximately $475 million.

5. Stormi and Wolf Webster - $405 million each

Photo: @kyliejenner on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stormi and Wolf Webster are the children of American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman Kylie Kristen Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner has an estimated net worth of $750 million, while Travis Scott has an estimated net worth of $60 million. If their net worth is shared among their children, each will get approximately $405 million.

6. James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds - $90 million each

James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds are children of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds is a famous Canadian and American actor with a net worth of around $150 million, while Blake Lively is a renowned actress with an estimated net worth of $30 million. If the amount is shared with their three children, each will get $90 million.

7. Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne - $86 million each

Actress Angelina Jolie and her children Maddox, Shiloh, Vivienne Marcheline, Knox Leon, Zahara, and Pax are seen leaving the Louvre museum in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne are children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They are among the 10 richest kids in the world. Brad Pitt is a famous American film producer and actor. He has a net worth of approximately $400 million. Angelina Jolie is an American humanitarian, filmmaker and actress. She has an estimated net worth of $120 million. If their net worth is shared among their six children, each will get around $86 million.

8. Luna Simone, Miles Theodore and Esti Maxine Stephens - $66 million each

Luna Simone, Miles Theodore and Esti Maxine Stephens are children of American record producer, singer, pianist, and songwriter John Legend and model and television personality Chrissy Teigen. John Legend has an estimated net worth of $100 million, while Chrissy has an estimated net worth of $100 million. If their net worth is shared among their three children, each will get approximately $66 million.

9. Ryan Haruto Nguyen - $35 million

Ryan Haruto Nguyen has a YouTube channel known as Ryan's World. The channel has over 34.5M subscribers with over 54 billion views. His parents assisted him in starting the YouTube channel for toy reviews when he was three. This richest kid in America net worth is estimated at $35 million.

10. Charli D'Amelio - $20 million

Charli D'Amelio arrives at Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio is a social media personality from the United States. She was a competing dancer for over ten years before beginning her social media profession in 2019 by uploading dance videos on the video-sharing app TikTok. She rapidly built up a substantial following and became the app's most-followed creator in March 2020. Charli has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

11. Evan Moana - $13.5 million

Evan Moana is a social media personality and YouTube content creator. He has an official YouTube channel called EvanTubeHD. The channel has over 7.03 million subscribers and over 4.5 billion views. Evan has an estimated net worth of $13.5 million.

12. Valentina Paloma Pinault - $12 million

Valentina Paloma Pinault attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Who is the richest kid under 18? Valentina Paloma Pinault was born on 21 September 2007 and is 15 years old as of March 2023. She is the child of François-Henri Pinault, a French billionaire, and Salma Hayek, a Hollywood actress. Valentina's father is the CEO of the fashion house Kering. Her parents established a trust fund for her worth $12 million.

13. Mikaila Ulmer - $11 million

Mikaila Ulmer attends the 2019 NRF Foundation Gala at Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

Mikaila Ulmer is an American business owner who began a lemonade stand in Austin, Texas. Her lemonade is available in over 1500 retail locations. She has an estimated net worth of $11 million.

14. True Thompson - $10 million

True Thompson is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian, an American socialite and media personality and Tristan Thompson, a Canadian-American skilled basketball player. Khloe Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $60 million, while Tristan Thompson has an estimated net worth of $45 million. They both set up a trust fund of $10 million for their daughter True Thompson in 2018.

15. Alina Morse - $6 million

Zollipops CEO Alina Morse poses for a portrait with Zollipops at The SAP, the Starving Artists Project portraits in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Alina Morse established Zolli Candy when she was ten. Her business sells the candy she created, which includes taffy called Zaffi Taffy, hard candy called Zolli Drops, and sugar-free lollipops called Zollipops. The sweets are retailed online and in approximately 25,000 shops in the United States and internationally, with sales totalling $6 million in 2018.

16. Dannielynn Birkhead - $3 million

Dannielynn Birkhead attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead is a model and reality television personality from the United States. Her parents are Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead. She has a net worth of $3 million. Her net worth is a merged figure with her dad, Larry.

17. Prettyboyfredo - $3 million

Alfredo Villa, also known as Prettyboyfredo, is a Twitch and YouTube star from the United States. He is most well-known for his challenges, pranks, NBA 2K videos and vlogs. He is an accomplished video game streamer and content creator. Pretty boy, Fredo's richest kid in America's net worth is estimated at $3 million.

18. Mia Talerico - $1.5 million

Mia Talerico participates in the 2nd Annual Toys For Tots Toy Drive held at The Industry Loft Space in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Mia Talerico is an American actress with a net worth of $1.5 million. She is best known for her roles in Good Luck Charlie (2010-2014), Jessie (2013), Photographic Memory (2017) and Mani (2018-2022).

19. Marsai Martin - $1.5 million

Marsai Martin attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Marsai Martin is a famous American actress. She started acting in 2016 in the TV series Mr Peabody & Sherman Show. She has since been in several other films and TV shows, such as Black-ish (2014-2022), Little (2019) and PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021). She has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

20. Donald Dougher - $900,000 - $1.2 million

Donald Dougher poses for a portrait at Sawyer Sharbino's 15th Birthday Celebration in Bel Air, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Donald is widely recognized for his DONLAD YouTube channel, which features lifestyle and prank videos. He also earns his money from brand endorsements in addition to vlogging. Donald, the richest kid in America, has an estimated net worth of $900,000 - $1.2 million.

How old is Donald, the richest kid in America? He is 16 years old as of March 2023. Donald was born on 16 July 2006. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

How much is the richest kid in America's house worth? He has not stated whether or not he owns a home. He has, however, given his fans house tours of his parents' residence in some videos.

Above are some of the richest kids in America and their approximate net worth. The list comprises celebrity children who inherited wealth before they were even aware of it and others who made their wealth through various occupations such as YouTube content creation.

Yen.com.gh recently published Island Boys' net worth. They are American hip-hop artists. They received much internet attention and recognition in October 2021 after their freestyle rap clip of the song I'm an Island Boy went viral.

As of 2023, the Island Boys twins' net worth is estimated to be $1.2 million. Apart from music, they make money by selling merchandise. Their annual revenue is approximately around $70 thousand as of 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh