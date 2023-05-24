Who is Gussy Lau? All you need to know about Angela Aguilar's boyfriend

Gussy Lau is a Mexican singer-songwriter. He is well known for his work on Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal (2019), Ángela Aguilar: Ahí donde me ven (2021) and Yuridia & Angela Aguilar: Qué Agonía (2021). Some people recognise him as Angela Aguilar's boyfriend.

Gussy Lau at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Gussy Lau gained considerable recognition following his relationship with Angela Aguilar. Angela is a Mexican-American singer. She rose to prominence in 2019 after performing the song La Llorona during the nineteenth Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Gussy Lau's profile summary

Full name Luis Abraham Buelna Vea Famous as Gussy Lau Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico Current residence Culiacan, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Angela Aguilar Profession Singer-songwriter Net worth $4 million–$6 million Instagram @gussylau

Gussy Lau's biography

The renowned songwriter was born 6 June 1988 in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico. Gussy Lau's age is 34 years old as of May 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He holds a Mexican nationality and is of Latino ethnicity.

Career

Gussy is a famous singer and songwriter. He made his songwriting career debut in 2019 with Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal. He has since written several other songs such as Christian Nodal: Nace un borracho (2020) and Ángela Aguilar: Se disfrazó (2022).

Gussy Lau's songs

According to his IMDb profile, the Mexican musician has six composing credits. They include;

Yuridia & Angela Aguilar: Qué Agonía

Ángela Aguilar: Se disfrazó

Ángela Aguilar: Ahí donde me ven

Christian Nodal: Nace un borracho

Christian Nodal: Aquí abajo

Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal

What is Gussy Lau's net worth?

The Mexican songwriter's net worth is alleged to be between $4 million to $6 million. He earns his income through his singing and songwriting career. Gussy Lau's girlfriend has an alleged net worth of between $1 million to $5 million. She earns her income through her singing career.

When did Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar meet?

Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar met in 2021 when Gussy served for Angela's father's record label, Equiniccio Records.

Their relationship became public in April 2022 after photographs of them together went widespread on social media. Some of Angela Aguilar's famous songs include;

La Llorona

Cucurrucucu Paloma

Ya No Me Interesas

Cielo Rojo

La Tequilera

Me Gustas Mucho

Corazoncito Tirano

Primero Soy Mexicana

How tall is Gussy Lau?

Gussy Lau is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres and weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Gussy Lau? She is a Mexican singer-songwriter widely recognised for being singer Angela Aguilar's boyfriend. How old is Gussy Lau? He is 34 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 6 June 1988. How old is Angela Aguilar? She is 19 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 8 October 2003. Where is Gussy Lau from?? He comes from Mocorito, Sinaloa, in Mexico. What does Angela Aguilar do for a living? She is a singer by profession. Is Gussy Lau married? He is not married but is in a romantic relationship with Mexican-American singer Angela Aguilar. How tall is Gussy Lau? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Gussy Lau is a Mexican singer-songwriter widely recognised for being singer Angela Aguilar's boyfriend. Some of his known composed songs include Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal (2019), Ángela Aguilar: Ahí donde me ven (2021) and Yuridia & Angela Aguilar: Qué Agonía (2022).

Yen.com.gh recently published Jen Wilson's biography. Jen Wilson is the Wilson family's matriarch. She rose to prominence after her spouse, Blake Wilson, began uploading family videos on Vine and YouTube.

Blake started his professional life on Vine. He made movies where he wore a Batman mask and spoke in a scratchy voice, a spoof of Christian Bale's depiction of Bruce Wayne, or, as most individuals recognise him, Batman.

Source: YEN.com.gh