Who is Gussy Lau? All you need to know about Angela Aguilar's boyfriend
Gussy Lau is a Mexican singer-songwriter. He is well known for his work on Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal (2019), Ángela Aguilar: Ahí donde me ven (2021) and Yuridia & Angela Aguilar: Qué Agonía (2021). Some people recognise him as Angela Aguilar's boyfriend.
Gussy Lau gained considerable recognition following his relationship with Angela Aguilar. Angela is a Mexican-American singer. She rose to prominence in 2019 after performing the song La Llorona during the nineteenth Annual Latin Grammy Awards.
Gussy Lau's profile summary
|Full name
|Luis Abraham Buelna Vea
|Famous as
|Gussy Lau
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|6 June 1988
|Age
|35 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico
|Current residence
|Culiacan, Mexico
|Nationality
|Mexican
|Ethnicity
|Latino
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Angela Aguilar
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter
|Net worth
|$4 million–$6 million
|@gussylau
Gussy Lau's biography
The renowned songwriter was born 6 June 1988 in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico. Gussy Lau's age is 34 years old as of May 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He holds a Mexican nationality and is of Latino ethnicity.
Career
Gussy is a famous singer and songwriter. He made his songwriting career debut in 2019 with Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal. He has since written several other songs such as Christian Nodal: Nace un borracho (2020) and Ángela Aguilar: Se disfrazó (2022).
Gussy Lau's songs
According to his IMDb profile, the Mexican musician has six composing credits. They include;
- Yuridia & Angela Aguilar: Qué Agonía
- Ángela Aguilar: Se disfrazó
- Ángela Aguilar: Ahí donde me ven
- Christian Nodal: Nace un borracho
- Christian Nodal: Aquí abajo
- Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal
What is Gussy Lau's net worth?
The Mexican songwriter's net worth is alleged to be between $4 million to $6 million. He earns his income through his singing and songwriting career. Gussy Lau's girlfriend has an alleged net worth of between $1 million to $5 million. She earns her income through her singing career.
When did Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar meet?
Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar met in 2021 when Gussy served for Angela's father's record label, Equiniccio Records.
Their relationship became public in April 2022 after photographs of them together went widespread on social media. Some of Angela Aguilar's famous songs include;
- La Llorona
- Cucurrucucu Paloma
- Ya No Me Interesas
- Cielo Rojo
- La Tequilera
- Me Gustas Mucho
- Corazoncito Tirano
- Primero Soy Mexicana
How tall is Gussy Lau?
Gussy Lau is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres and weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.
FAQs
- Who is Gussy Lau? She is a Mexican singer-songwriter widely recognised for being singer Angela Aguilar's boyfriend.
- How old is Gussy Lau? He is 34 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 6 June 1988.
- How old is Angela Aguilar? She is 19 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 8 October 2003.
- Where is Gussy Lau from?? He comes from Mocorito, Sinaloa, in Mexico.
- What does Angela Aguilar do for a living? She is a singer by profession.
- Is Gussy Lau married? He is not married but is in a romantic relationship with Mexican-American singer Angela Aguilar.
- How tall is Gussy Lau? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.
