What happened to Danny Masterson after being fired? Everything you need to know

Danny Masterson is a well-known actor and producer from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in Beethoven's 2nd (1993), Face/Off (1997), Dracula 2000 (2000), and That '70s Show (1998-2006). Despite his successful acting career, he has gone through a few ups and downs. One of his lowest moments was getting fired from Netflix's The Ranch, a comedy-drama TV show. What happened to Danny Masterson after being fired?

Actor Danny Masterson attended the 8th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic presented by Sabra Salsa to benefit The George Lopez Foundation. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Danny Masterson began modelling at age four, appearing on various magazine covers and television commercials by age five. He had been featured in over 100 advertisements by the age of 16. Danny commenced acting and starring in musicals when he was eight years old. His musical voice "vanished" when he was a teenager. The actor has been in the headlines for months since Netflix fired him.

Danny Masterson's profile summary

Full name Daniel Peter Masterson Famous as Danny Masterson Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Long Island, New York, USA Current residence Santa Ynez, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Bijou Phillips Children Fianna Francis Masterson Father Peter Masterson Mother Carol Masterson Siblings Christopher, Jordan, Alanna, Will Masterson Education Garden City High School Profession Actor, producer Net worth $8 million Instagram @dannymasterson Twitter @dannymasterson

Who is Danny Masterson?

He is an American actor born on 13 March 1976 in Long Island, New York, United States, to his parents, Peter and Carol Masterson. He grew up alongside his three siblings; Christopher, Jordan, Alanna, and Will Masterson. Danny is 47 years old as of 2023.

Musician Danny Masterson poses backstage at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

The famous actor attended Garden City High School for his education. He holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What happened to Danny Masterson after being fired?

Three women submitted sexual assault complaints against Danny in March 2017, initiating a Los Angeles Police Department investigation. However, Masterson, through his agency, has refuted the allegations.

In reaction to the allegations, Netflix dismissed Masterson on 5 December 2017 from its comic series The Ranch. In December 2017, another lady who dated the made the same allegations.

Why did Danny Masterson get a retrial?

Danny was convicted on two assault counts in his forceful-assault retrial in Los Angeles on 31 May, whereby the Church of Scientology performed a key role. The initial assault trial of the American superstar concluded in a mistrial in late 2022 when jurors couldn't agree on whether he intimately violated three women between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson entered a "not guilty" plea in the case. After deliberating for over six days, the jury concluded that the American actor had violated two women. The jury couldn't agree on a third victim. Following the ruling, Masterson was arrested.

Danny Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix "The Ranch: Part 3" hosted by Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson at Tequila Cowboy in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Anna Webber

Prosecutors alleged Danny violently assaulted three women, along with an ex-lover, in his Hollywood Hills residence between 2001 and 2003, retrying him after a hung jury resulted in a mistrial in December.

They claimed he anaesthetised the lady's drinks so that he could assault them. They claimed he used his position in the church, which all three women were followers at the time to evade punishment for decades.

Danny did not provide evidence, and his attorneys did not summon any witnesses. The defence claimed that the acts were voluntary and attempted to tarnish the women's accounts by pointing out variations and discrepancies over time, which they said revealed signs of cooperation between them.

When is Danny Masterson's release date?

Following Danny Masterson's verdict, he was remanded in custody without bail, pending his sentence. No punishment date was set, but the court hearing is scheduled for 4 August 2023.

He faces a long prison term, ranging from 30 years to life. Where is Danny Masterson now? The famous actor is in secure confinement at the Los Angeles Men's Central Jail as of June 2023.

What happened to Danny Masterson after being fired? Following his expulsion from Netflix, the American actor has been detained without bail pending his sentence following multiple allegations of sexual assault.

