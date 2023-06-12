Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, popularly known as Black Sherif, is a famous singer, rapper, actor and composer from Ghana. He is widely recognised for tracks such as Kwaku the Traveler, Konongo Zongo, and 45.

Ghanaian singer Black Sherif. Photo: @blacksherif_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Black Sherif's success came in March 2022 with his hit song Kwaku the Traveller, which peaked at number one in Ghana and Nigeria on Apple Music. He released his first album, The Villain I Never Was, on 5 October 2022.

Black Sherif's profile summary

Full name Mohammed Ismail Shariff Famous as Black Sherif Gender Male Date of birth 9 January 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Konongo, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Frimpong Mother Ante Marie Education Kumasi Academy, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), University of Ghana Profession Singer, rapper, actor, composer Net worth $500, 000 Instagram @blacksherif_ Facebook @blacksherifmusic

Black Sherif's biography

The singer was born and raised in Konongo-Zongo, Ghana's Ashanti Region, to his parents, Ante Marie and Frimpong. How old is Black Sherif? The Ghanaian actor is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 January 2002. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

His parents worked primarily abroad–hence he began staying with his aunt and other close family members when he was 10. Sherif is of black ethnicity and holds Ghanaian nationality. He practices the Islamic religion.

Sherif received his primary education at Konongo Zongo Islamic Basic School and afterwards at Pinamang Educational Complex, where he received his Junior High School certification.

Which SHS did Black Sherif complete? He finished his secondary studies at Kumasi Academy, where he became interested in music and dance. The Ghanaian actor attended the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) before enrolling at the University of Ghana.

Career

Black Sherif made his singing debut in 2019 with his song Cry for Me. On 25 May 2020, his original single, Money, and a music video were released. His music First Sermon was launched in May 2021, significantly expanding his fan base.

Black's triumph came in March 2022 when he released his song Kwaku the Traveller, which charted at number one on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.

In October, he released his first album, The Villain I Never Was, accompanied by the singles Soja and 45. Some of his known songs include;

Toxic Love City

Soja

Don't Forget Me

Wasteman

Ade Akye

45

Oh Paradise

Money Remix

Konongo Zongo

The Homeless Song

Prey da Youngsta

Kwaku the Traveler

Cry For Me

Oil in My Head

Letter From Overseas

What is Black Sherif's net worth?

Black Sherif, Kwaku the Traveller singer's net worth is alleged to be $500,000. He earns his income through his singing, acting and songwriting career.

How tall is Black Sherif?

The Ghanaian singer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres and weighs approximately 152 pounds or 69 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Black Sherif? He is a Ghanaian musician widely recognised for his songs such as Kwaku the Traveler, Konongo Zongo and Soja. What is Black Sherif's new song? His latest songs include; Bounce (2023) and Celebrate (2023). Who is Black Sherif's mother? His mother is called Ante Marie. How did Black Sherif become popular? He became famous after releasing his song Kwaku the Traveller. Who was Black Sheriff's late girlfriend? His girlfriend's name was Clementina Konadu. She died on 5 December 2017 at 17. How rich is Black Sherif? His net worth is alleged to be $500,000 as of 2023. How tall is Black Sherif? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Black Sherif is a famous singer, rapper and actor from Ghana widely recognised for his songs such as Kwaku the Traveler, Konongo Zongo and Soja. His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit track Kwaku the Traveller.

