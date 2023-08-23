Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth: How wealthy is the Swedish soccer player?
Zlatan Ibrahimović is a retired professional soccer player from Sweden. He is well-known for his long-range solid shots, acrobatic strikes and volleys, ball control and superb technique. Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth is a testament to how successful his career was.
Zlatan Ibrahimović was born in the Swedish city of Malmö. He started playing football when he was six years old after obtaining a pair of soccer boots. He played for FBK Balkan, a Malmö club created by Yugoslav immigrants, Malmö BI, and temporarily BK Flagg.
Zlatan Ibrahimović's profile summary
|Full name
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 October 1981
|Age
|41 years old (as of August 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Malmö, Sweden
|Current residence
|Beverly Hills, California, USA
|Nationality
|Swedish, Bosnian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'5"
|Height in centimetres
|195
|Weight in pounds
|209
|Weight in kilograms
|95
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Helena Seger
|Children
|Maximilian Ibrahimović
|Father
|Šefik Ibrahimović
|Mother
|Jurka Gravić
|Siblings
|Sanela, Sapko, Aleksander, Monika, Violeta Ibrahimović
|Profession
|Football player
|Net worth
|$190 million
|@iamzlatanibrahimovic
|@Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|@Ibra_official
What is Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth?
The Swedish footballer has an estimated net worth of $190 million. He has earned his income through his football career. His annual salary is estimated to be $20 million.
His yearly salary is projected to be over $20 million, equating to $2 million monthly. It is also reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovi's pay from his AC Milan contract alone was worth over a million dollars. Furthermore, his earnings from brand endorsements are projected to be around $20 million.
Career
Ibrahimovic commenced his professional career at Malmö FF in 1999 before joining Ajax two years afterwards, where he quickly established himself as one of Europe's most promising attackers. He left two years later to sign with Juventus before signing with Inter Milan in 2006.
He won three straight Serie A titles with Inter Milan, and his fame skyrocketed. In the summer of 2009, he relocated to Barcelona in one of the most costly moves in history. He reverted to Italy after only one season, having signed with Inter's rival Milan.
In his first season with them, he earned the Serie A title. The famous personality joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, helping them win their initial Ligue 1 title in 19 years and quickly establishing himself as a critical component in the club's supremacy in French football. The last club he played for before retiring was AC Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth trend
|2023
|$190 million
|2022
|$180 million
|2021
|$160 million
|2020
|$145 million
|2019
|$130 million
|2018
|$120 million
Zlatan Ibrahimović's salary highlights
What is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's highest salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his peak annual wage while playing for Manchester United was $35 million. He earned $27 million in his final year at Manchester United.
In 2018, he made a $1.4 million salary when signing with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The following are Ibrahimovic's earnings per club over the years.
|Club
|Season
|Adjusted gross income
|LA Galaxy
|2018
|$1.7 million
|AC Milan
|2022–2023
|$2 million
|AC Milan
|2019–2020
|$4.6 million
|LA Galaxy
|2019
|$8.2 million
|Manchester United
|2017–2018
|$9.4 million
|AC Milan
|2021 2022
|$9.7 million
|AC Milan
|2020 2021
|$10.5 million
|AC Milan
|2011–2012
|$11.5 million
|PSG
|2013 2014
|$13.6 million
|Manchester United
|2016–2017
|$16.9 million
|PSG
|2015–2016
|$17.9 million
|PSG
|2014–2015
|$18 million
|AC Milan
|2010–2011
|$21.4 million
Zlatan Ibrahimović's investment
In 2016, Zlatan began his sportswear company, A-Z Sportswear. It sells sportswear to individuals of all ages. During his stay at PSG, he co-founded Ibrahimovic Parfums with Olivier Pescheux, one of the globe's largest perfume retailers.
Zlatan also has an Android game called Zlatan Legends, an online multiplayer free game. Zlatan's investment portfolio totals $110 million.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's real estate
Where is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's house located? The Swedish footballer and his family reside in Beverly Hills, California. He also owns a residence in Malmö. The home in Sweeden is worth around $4 million.
What car does Zlatan Ibrahimovic drive?
The Swedish celebrity's garage is stocked with European vehicles, including Ferraris. Zlatan's collection includes the LaFerrari, the Monza SP2, and the SF90 Stradale.
The Urus, Porsche GT2 RS, and Granturismo MC Stradale are also housed in the celebrity's garage. The alleged worth of his luxury vehicles is as follows:
|Ferrari Enzo
|$2 million
|Ferrari Monza SP2
|$1.7 million
|Ferrari LaFerrari
|$1.4 million
|Porsche 918
|$1.1 million
|Ferrari SF90
|$507,000
|Ferrari 488 Pista
|$330,000
|Lamborghini Urus
|$217,000
|Maserati Gran Turismo
|$146,000
|Porsche 911 Terga
|$120,000
|Volvo XC60
|$57,000
When was Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement?
Zlatan announced his retirement from a spectacular football profession at 41, leaving Italy's Serie A with the record for the league's oldest-ever goalscorer. He hung up his boots on 4 June 2023, after AC Milan's ultimate game in the Serie A competition.
FAQs
- How rich is Zlatan Ibrahimovic? He has an estimated net worth of $190 million as of 2023.
- Who is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s wife? His wife is called Helena Seger, a Swedish businesswoman and former model.
- Who is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son? He is called Maximilian Ibrahimović.
- How old is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’? He is 41 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 3 October 1981.
- Who are Zlatan Ibrahimovic's parents? His parents are Šefik Ibrahimović and Jurka Gravić.
- Who are Zlatan Ibrahimovic's siblings? He has five siblings; Sanela, Sapko, Aleksander, Monika, and Violeta Ibrahimović.
- How tall is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’? He is 6 feet 5 inches or 195 centimetres tall.
What is Zlatan Ibrahimović’s net worth? His net worth is estimated at $190 million. Zlatan has earned his income through his football career. He is a father to one child called Maximilian Ibrahimović.
