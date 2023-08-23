Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth: How wealthy is the Swedish soccer player?

Zlatan Ibrahimović is a retired professional soccer player from Sweden. He is well-known for his long-range solid shots, acrobatic strikes and volleys, ball control and superb technique. Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth is a testament to how successful his career was.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan says farewell to AC Milan fans during a tribute ceremony after the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona. Photo: Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimović was born in the Swedish city of Malmö. He started playing football when he was six years old after obtaining a pair of soccer boots. He played for FBK Balkan, a Malmö club created by Yugoslav immigrants, Malmö BI, and temporarily BK Flagg.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's profile summary

Full name Zlatan Ibrahimović Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1981 Age 41 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Malmö, Sweden Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality Swedish, Bosnian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 195 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Helena Seger Children Maximilian Ibrahimović Father Šefik Ibrahimović Mother Jurka Gravić Siblings Sanela, Sapko, Aleksander, Monika, Violeta Ibrahimović Profession Football player Net worth $190 million Instagram @iamzlatanibrahimovic Facebook @Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter @Ibra_official

What is Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth?

The Swedish footballer has an estimated net worth of $190 million. He has earned his income through his football career. His annual salary is estimated to be $20 million.

His yearly salary is projected to be over $20 million, equating to $2 million monthly. It is also reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovi's pay from his AC Milan contract alone was worth over a million dollars. Furthermore, his earnings from brand endorsements are projected to be around $20 million.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan attends before the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Cremonese at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Photo: Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

Career

Ibrahimovic commenced his professional career at Malmö FF in 1999 before joining Ajax two years afterwards, where he quickly established himself as one of Europe's most promising attackers. He left two years later to sign with Juventus before signing with Inter Milan in 2006.

He won three straight Serie A titles with Inter Milan, and his fame skyrocketed. In the summer of 2009, he relocated to Barcelona in one of the most costly moves in history. He reverted to Italy after only one season, having signed with Inter's rival Milan.

In his first season with them, he earned the Serie A title. The famous personality joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, helping them win their initial Ligue 1 title in 19 years and quickly establishing himself as a critical component in the club's supremacy in French football. The last club he played for before retiring was AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's net worth trend

2023 $190 million 2022 $180 million 2021 $160 million 2020 $145 million 2019 $130 million 2018 $120 million

Zlatan Ibrahimović's salary highlights

What is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's highest salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his peak annual wage while playing for Manchester United was $35 million. He earned $27 million in his final year at Manchester United.

In 2018, he made a $1.4 million salary when signing with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The following are Ibrahimovic's earnings per club over the years.

Club Season Adjusted gross income LA Galaxy 2018 $1.7 million AC Milan 2022–2023 $2 million AC Milan 2019–2020 $4.6 million LA Galaxy 2019 $8.2 million Manchester United 2017–2018 $9.4 million AC Milan 2021 2022 $9.7 million AC Milan 2020 2021 $10.5 million AC Milan 2011–2012 $11.5 million PSG 2013 2014 $13.6 million Manchester United 2016–2017 $16.9 million PSG 2015–2016 $17.9 million PSG 2014–2015 $18 million AC Milan 2010–2011 $21.4 million

Zlatan Ibrahimović's investment

In 2016, Zlatan began his sportswear company, A-Z Sportswear. It sells sportswear to individuals of all ages. During his stay at PSG, he co-founded Ibrahimovic Parfums with Olivier Pescheux, one of the globe's largest perfume retailers.

Zlatan also has an Android game called Zlatan Legends, an online multiplayer free game. Zlatan's totals $110 million.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's real estate

Where is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's house located? The Swedish footballer and his family reside in Beverly Hills, California. He also owns a residence in Malmö. The home in Sweeden is worth around $4 million.

What car does Zlatan Ibrahimovic drive?

The Swedish celebrity's garage is stocked with European vehicles, including Ferraris. Zlatan's collection includes the LaFerrari, the Monza SP2, and the SF90 Stradale.

The Urus, Porsche GT2 RS, and Granturismo MC Stradale are also housed in the celebrity's garage. The alleged worth of his luxury vehicles is as follows:

Ferrari Enzo $2 million Ferrari Monza SP2 $1.7 million Ferrari LaFerrari $1.4 million Porsche 918 $1.1 million Ferrari SF90 $507,000 Ferrari 488 Pista $330,000 Lamborghini Urus $217,000 Maserati Gran Turismo $146,000 Porsche 911 Terga $120,000 Volvo XC60 $57,000

When was Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement?

Zlatan announced his retirement from a spectacular football profession at 41, leaving Italy's Serie A with the record for the league's oldest-ever goalscorer. He hung up his boots on 4 June 2023, after AC Milan's ultimate game in the Serie A competition.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan attends during the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Photo: Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

How rich is Zlatan Ibrahimovic? He has an estimated net worth of $190 million as of 2023. Who is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s wife? His wife is called Helena Seger, a Swedish businesswoman and former model. Who is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son? He is called Maximilian Ibrahimović. How old is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’? He is 41 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 3 October 1981. Who are Zlatan Ibrahimovic's parents? His parents are Šefik Ibrahimović and Jurka Gravić. Who are Zlatan Ibrahimovic's siblings? He has five siblings; Sanela, Sapko, Aleksander, Monika, and Violeta Ibrahimović. How tall is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’? He is 6 feet 5 inches or 195 centimetres tall.

