The Rock family tree: Dwayne Johnson's bloodline and family explained

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, is a household name in the wrestling and entertainment industries. Due to his immense popularity, fans have been seeking to know his familial origin. Delve into The Rock's family tree and uncover the lineage that shaped his legendary career.

Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage at the Walt Disney Studios Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 (L), and he is seen going to WWE WrestleMania (R). David Becker, Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dwayne Johnson has made a name for himself as one of WWE's biggest stars by bagging many accolades, including 8 WWE Championships and 2 WCW Championships, among others. He later ventured into the film industry with his Mathayus role in The Mummy Returns. Discover the Rock family tree that significantly influenced his successful career.

Exploring The Rock's family tree

What is The Rock family called? Dwayne Johnson's family is famously known as the Anoa'i family, a prominent Samoan-American wrestling dynasty that has significantly impacted WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Below is a list of The Rock's immediate family members, his cousins, and other prominent members of his legendary family.

Dwayne Johnson's immediate family

Dwayne Johnson comes from a closely-knit family. Dwayne Johnson's immediate family members include:

Peter Maivia

Peter Maivia poses for a photo during a past event. Photo: @DwayneJohnson

Source: Facebook

The Rock's grandfather was a Samoan wrestler. He was a professional wrestler popular as "High Chief" Peter Maivia. Maivia became a popular champion in New Zealand, Hawaii and the mainland United States. He was a close friend and ally of reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i, the grandfather of Roman Reigns.

Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson attends Unite in the Fight... to Knockout Bullying at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Rocky Johnson, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, was a Canadian wrestler and Dwayne Johnson's father. He joined the Anoa'i family through his marriage to Ata Maivia, Peter Maivia's adopted daughter.

With his partner Tony Atlas, Rocky made history in 1983 as the first African-American tag team champion in WWE history after defeating the Wild Samoans. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. On 15 January 2020, Rocky passed away at the age of 75.

Ata Maivia Johnson

Maivia Johnson's real name is Mataniufeagaimaleata Fitisemanu Maivia. She was born on 25 October 1948. She is the daughter of wrestling legend Peter Maivia and mother of Dwayne.

Curtis Bowles

Curtis Bowles standing next to a car. Photo: @curtis_bowles_johnson

Source: Instagram

Curtis Bowles, born 1 June 1965, is a famous entrepreneur and fitness trainer who rose to fame as Dwayne Johnson's half-brother. He is the only son of Rocky and Una Johnson.

Wanda Bowles

Wanda Bowles, born in December 1962, is Dwayne's older half-sister and Curtis Bowles's biological sister.

Dwayne's wrestler cousins

Dwayne Johnson's wrestler cousins are part of the legendary Anoa'i family. Dwayne Johnson's wrestler cousins include:

Nia Jax

Nia Jax makes her way to the ring during SmackDown at Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: WWE

Source: Getty Images

Savelina Fanene is an Australian-American wrestler and a cousin to The Rock. She first played basketball before becoming a plus-size model. Eventually, she became a female WWE champion and debuted in 2015. The American wrestler won the Raw women's title in 2018 and a tag team triumph with Shayna Baszler in 2020.

Roman Reigns

Superstar Roman Reigns poses backstage. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Source: Getty Images

How are The Rock and Roman Reigns related? Roman Reigns and The Rock are connected through a 'blood brother' bond between their grandfathers, Peter Maivia and Amituana'i Anoa'i.

Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoa'i on 25 May 1985, is the younger of Sika Anoa'i's two pro wrestling sons. He debuted in WWE as part of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose before emerging as an individual star. The American celebrity has won several championship accolades, including multiple WWE World Championships.

Rikishi

Rikishi, born Solofa Fatu Jr., is a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of The Usos. He was a popular wrestler known for his unique dancing and wrestling style.

Rikishi has held different championships and engaged in memorable rivalries throughout his wrestling career. His character and signature in-ring move, the Stink Face, has become iconic in the wrestling arena. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Jamal/Umaga

Eddie Fatu was the younger brother of Rikishi and Tama. He debuted in the WWE as Jamal before returning with a bang in 2006 as the terrifying Umaga.

He enjoyed an eight-month winning period that ended with a loss to champion John Cena. In 2009, Umaga failed a second drug test, which led to his release from the WWE. A few months later, he succumbed to a heart attack.

Yokozuna

Yokozuna Terunofuji poses for photos in Tokyo after clinching his ninth top-division championship at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. Photo: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson's cousin is Yokozuna. Born Rodney Agatupu Anoa'i, Yokozuna was a two-time WWF World Heavyweight Champion and the first Samoan wrestler to hold the title. He was known for his imposing stature and unparalleled athleticism throughout his career.

Rosey

Rosey was a WWE Superstar and the older brother of Roman Reigns. He debuted in 2002 alongside his cousin Jamal as part of 3-Minute Warning. He passed away in 2017 due to complications related to congestive heart failure.

Other members of the Anoa’i dynasty and family

Apart from the previously mentioned members, several other notable figures are in the Anoa'i family. Here is a list of some of the famous members of this legendary wrestling dynasty:

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso)

Jimmy Uso (L) and Jey Uso (R)pose for photographs during their visit to One World Observatory in advance of SummerSlam in New York City. Photo: Brent N. Clarke

Source: Getty Images

The Usos twins (Jonathan and Joshua Fatu) are nephews of The Rock through their father, Rikishi. Jimmy and Jey Uso have etched their names in WWE history as one of the most successful tag teams ever.

They have won multiple tag team championships, engaged in memorable rivalries, and delivered standout performances on WWE's stages.

The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika)

The Rock family tree: Dwayne Johnson's bloodline and family explained

Source: Getty Images

They were sons of Amituana'i Anoa'i. The Wild Samoans were a legendary tag team in WWE, known for their wild and unorthodox style. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Pro Wrestling Hall in 2012. Sika died on 25 June 2024 at the age of 79.

Solo Sikora

Solo Sikora showing off his biceps. Photo: Photo: @solosikoa

Source: Getty Images

Solo Sikoa, born Jeremiah Fatu, is the younger brother of The Usos. Solo Sikoa has showcased his potential in WWE's NXT brand, winning the NXT North American Championship during his debut.

What is the significance of the Anoa’i family in wrestling?

The Anoa'i family has produced numerous WWE Hall of Famers, world champions, and top stars over multiple generations, making them one of the most influential wrestling families ever.

How did The Rock’s family influence his wrestling career?

Rocky Johnson's father was one of the first black tag team champions in WWE history, and his grandfather, Peter Maivia, was also a respected figure in the wrestling world. Rocky Johnson trained The Rock and helped him develop his wrestling skills.

His ties within the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, including cousins like Roman Reigns and The Usos, provided him with a supportive network that helped him learn the ropes and gain exposure in the wrestling world.

Is The Bloodline related to The Rock?

The Rock is not biologically related to The Bloodline. However, they are connected through a "blood brother" ceremony between their grandfathers, which makes them extended family members.

The Rock's grandfather, Peter Maivia, and Roman Reigns' grandfather, Amituana'i Anoa'i, performed a "blood oath" ceremony to become blood brothers.

The Rock's family tree is deeply rooted in the Anoa'i family, a prominent Samoan-American wrestling dynasty that has left an indelible mark on the sport. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's lineage is intertwined with generations of legendary wrestlers, from his grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, to his cousins, Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Yen.com.gh recently published an informative article about the Bridgerton family tree. It is an American historical romance television series based on Julia Quinn's book series.

The Bridgerton family tree covers four families: the Royals, Bridgertons, Featherington, and Danbury. The family tree covers all the characters featured in the eight Bridgerton books franchise. Check out this article to discover the various characters in the intricate Bridgerton family tree.

Source: YEN.com.gh