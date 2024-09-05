Global site navigation

Jack Harlow's net worth: Exploring the rapper's career, earnings, and assets
Jack Harlow's net worth: Exploring the rapper's career, earnings, and assets

by  Tatiana Thiga 6 min read

Jack Harlow is a famous rapper, singer, actor, composer, producer, and philanthropist from the United States. He started his musical career in 2015, releasing multiple EPs and mixtapes before signing with Don Cannon and DJ Drama's record label Generation Now. How much is Jack Harlow's net worth, given his successful career in the entertainment industry?

Jack Harlow arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena (L). He attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght (R)
Jack Harlow arriving at the 65th Annual GRAMMY in Los Angeles (L). He attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Jack Harlow's net worth is mainly based on his music career. His first mainstream success was the debut of his 2020 song, What's Poppin. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. The song garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance, thanks to its TikTok success and a remix featuring rappers Tory Lanez, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk (DaBaby), and Lil Wayne.

Jack Harlow's profile summary

Full nameJackman Thomas "Jack" Harlow
GenderMale
Date of birth13 March 1998
Age26 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthLouisville, Kentucky, United States
Current residenceLouisville, Kentucky, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityFrench-Irish
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'3"
Height in centimetres190
Weight in pounds167
Weight in kilograms76
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBlue
Relationship statusSingle
Father Brian Harlow
MotherMaggie Harlow
SiblingsClayborn Harlow
EducationHighland Middle School, Atherton High School
ProfessionRapper, singer, actor, composer, producer, philanthropist
Years active2015–present
GenresHip-hop, pop, rap
Net worth$5 million–$15 million
Instagram@jackharlow
X(Twitter)@jackharlow
Facebook@handsomeharlow
Websitejackharlow.us

What is Jack Harlow's net worth?

How much is Jack Harlow worth? According to HotNewHipHop, Sportskeeda Wiki, and Celebrity Net Worth, he is alleged to be worth between $5 million and $15 million.

The rapper also allegedly earns a salary of $500,000 or more per year. He has accumulated wealth primarily through his music career.

Career

Jack Harlow's earnings stem from various sources, showcasing his multifaceted skills. His income is generated through music sales, streaming services, and live concerts as a rapper and singer. Moreover, his roles as an actor, composer, and producer also add to his increasing wealth.

Music career

Jack's first commercial debut, the EP The Handsome Harlow, came in November 2015. Throughout high school, he frequently performed at sold-out Louisville venues such as Mercury Ballroom, the Haymarket Whisky Bar, and Headliners. In March 2016, he was featured as an opening act for Vince Staples in Louisville.

Jack published the mixtape 18, his debut album for his label and music collective, Private Garden, in June 2016, barely a month after graduating from Atherton High School. Jack debuted his single Routine in the summer of 2017. In October of the same year, he dropped another single, Dark Knight, along with a music video.

Facts about Jack Harlow
Top-5 facts about Jack Harlow. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages (modified by author)
Source: UGC

In August 2018, Jackman signed with DJ Drama and Don Cannon's Generation Now record label, which partnered with Atlantic Records. On the same day the announcement was made, he produced a video for his track Sundown. On 17 August, Jackman dropped his main label debut mixtape, Loose. He has since released several other songs and music albums.

As a rapper, Jackman has earned a significant portion of his net worth via his music career. Royalties and album sales from Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and other platforms, as well as official merchandise, have all contributed to his rising worth.

Album sales

Jack Harlow sold more than 1,767,500 albums worldwide, including 1,500,000 in the USA and 60,000 in the United Kingdom. That's What They All Say is Jack's best-selling album, having sold over 1,147,500 copies.

Streaming income

The American rapper's music has been streamed over ten billion times on Spotify. He receives income from song streams on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. He earns approximately $500k in streaming earnings annually, including royalties.

Endorsement deals

Jackman's increasing fame has resulted in endorsement deals and collaborations with well-known brands. In 2021, he became a New Balance ambassador, appearing in promotional campaigns and partnering on unique edition sneakers. Such partnerships increase his economic worth and improve his public image and reputation.

Business ventures

The American actor co-founded Private Garden, a music label, with whom he released his debut album in 2015. However, the revenue generated by Private Garden has yet to be disclosed.

YouTube channel

As of this writing, Jack's YouTube account has 2.91 million subscribers. His channel receives between 15 and 50 million views every month. Thus, according to Social Blade, the channel makes between $9 thousand and $143.7 thousand per month, or $107.8 thousand to $1.7 million per year.

Acting career

The American producer started acting in 2023 in the TV series Dave. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as White Men Can't Jump (2023) and The Instigators (2024). However, his income from his acting career is undisclosed.

Assets

Jackman bought his residence in Los Angeles, California, in 2021 for $3.5 million. The 5,500-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 1.58-acre lot. It contains a basketball court, a 2-by-20-foot infinity pool, and a studio with professional-grade microphones. Jack Harlow's house is worth an estimated $4.5 million.

While the rapper has a property in Los Angeles, he still lives in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jack Harlow is at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York City
Jack Harlow attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images

Jackman Thomas also owns several luxurious automobiles, including a Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac Escalade, Toyota, and more. Here's a peek at three of Jack Harlow's cars and estimated prices.

ModelPrice
Mercedes V-Class$111,000
Cadillac Escalade$80,000
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392$74,995

Who are Jack Harlow's songwriting partners?

His songwriting partners include Ye, Lil Nas X, Fergie, Pooh Shiesty, G-Eazy, Ludacris, José Vélez, will.i.am, Zaytoven, BloodPop, Charlie Handsome, Zaytoven, Jasper Harris, Raheem the Dream, Nick Lee, Sean Momberger, Rogét Chahayed, David Biral, Denzel Baptiste, Blac Elvis, and Nik Frascona.

FAQs

  1. How much is Jack Harlow worth? He is allegedly worth between $5 million and $15 million.
  2. How much money does Jack Harlow make? He allegedly earns a salary of $500,000 or more per year.
  3. Who is Jack Harlow? He is a famous American rapper, singer, actor, composer, producer, and philanthropist.
  4. What is Jack Harlow's age? He is 26 years old as of 2024. He was born on 13 March 1998.
  5. What ethnicity is Jack Harlow? He is of both French and Irish heritage.
  6. Who are Jack Harlow's parents? His parents are Maggie and Brian Harlow.
  7. How did Jack Harlow become so famous? His first major success came with the 2020 release of his track What's Poppin.
  8. When did Jack Harlow come out? He debuted his professional career in November 2015 with the release of his first EP, The Handsome Harlow.
  9. What's Jack Harlow's height? He is around 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres tall.

Jack Harlow's net worth has grown over the years due to his successful music career. He is a famous rapper, singer, actor, composer, producer, and philanthropist. The American rapper has a multimillion home in Los Angeles, California and boasts some of the most luxurious cars in the market now.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Matt Rife's net worth. Matt Rife is a US-based comedian, actor, and TikTok personality primarily known for his Netflix special Natural Selection. He has also appeared in several television episodes and films in the recent decade.

Matt Rife has amassed a fortune through television and film appearances, stand-up comedy, social media sponsorships, item sales, and different entrepreneurial ventures. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh

