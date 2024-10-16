Damian Lillard's net worth: How the NBA star built his massive fortune

In sports, few names resonate as strongly as Damian Lillard's. Known for his incredible skills on the basketball court, the player has become a household name in the NBA and a symbol of success. Explore Damian Lillard's net worth and the key factors contributing to his impressive net worth.

Damian Lillard during a basketball game (L) and posing for a picture in a white vest and shorts. Photo: @damianlillard on Instagram (modified by author)

Damian Lillard, popularly known as Dame Time, is an American professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He previously played for the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Bucks in 2023. Damian Lillard's net worth has grown over the years, and Forbes listed him as one of the highest-paid athletes in 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. Popularly known as Dame Time Gender Male Date of birth 15 July 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Oakland High School, Weber State Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kay’La Hanson Children 3 Occupation Professional basketball player, musician Net worth $100 million Instagram @damianlillard

What is Damian Lillard's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop, Damian Lillard has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2024. The NBA star has accumulated wealth through his illustrious basketball career in the NBA and various brand endorsements.

What is Damian Lillard's salary?

In 2023, Damian Lillard was involved in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. This trade was part of a three-team deal that will pay him $48.8 million for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Career

Damian Lillard grew up in Oakland, California, where he was introduced to basketball at a young age. He attended Oakland High School, where he played for the Oakland Wildcats and established himself as a formidable player, averaging about 20 points each game.

After graduating from high school, he received a scholarship to play for Weber State in Utah, where he earned multiple awards that qualified him for the NBA Draft.

Professional NBA career

Damian Lillard's NBA career began in 2012 when he was drafted sixth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. He immediately impacted, winning NBA Rookie of the Year and soon establishing himself as one of the league's most dynamic point guards. Lillard made seven NBA All-Stars and seven All-NBA Team selections with the team.

Top-5 facts about Damian Lillard. Photo: @damianlillard on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2021, the basketball player won a gold medal with the United States Olympic team at the 2020 Summer Olympics. That same year, he was named to the NBA's 75th-anniversary squad.

Damian's outstanding performance earned him several contract extensions, including a hefty five-year, $120 million deal in 2015. However, it was his supermax extension in 2019 with the Portland Trail Blazers that significantly increased his wealth.

The Damian Lillard contract signed that year was a four-year contract worth a whopping $196 million. This contract is one of the most lucrative in NBA history, making him one of the league's highest-paid players. In 2022, Damian signed a two-year $122 million contract extension with the Trail Blazers.

Brand endorsements

Damian has supplemented his NBA salary with several high-profile brand endorsement contracts. His partnership with Adidas began in 2012 when he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Two years later, he negotiated a new 10-year contract worth an estimated $100 million. The NBA star has his own Adidas shoe, the Adidas Dame.

In 2017, Damian collaborated with Powerade. He has signed additional contracts with Panini, Foot Locker, Moda Health, Spalding, Biofreeze, and JBL and, in 2019, signed an agreement with Hulu to promote the streaming platform's new live sports service.

Lillard reportedly purchased a Toyota dealership in McMinnville, Oregon, in 2020. He owns the dealership with his long-time ally and business partner, Brian Sanders.

Music career

Off the court, Lillard is a rapper and goes under the name Dame DOLLA. His first studio album was The Letter O (2016). He then released his second and third albums, Confirmed (2017) and Big DOLLA (2019). In 2021, he released his fourth album, Different on Levels the Lord Allowed.

Throughout his music career, he has worked with various famous rappers, including Lil Wayne and Mozzy. Damian also established his own record company, Front Page Music.

Properties

Damian Lillard has invested in several luxurious vehicles and properties over the years. From his impressive $7 million estate in Oregon to his collection of high-end cars, Lillard’s taste for luxury is evident.

Damian houses

Five years into his tenure with the Trail Blazers, Damian purchased a $7 million stunning estate in West Linn, Oregon, United States.

The lakefront mansion has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a tennis court that also serves as a basketball court, an infinity pool, a home theatre, a stunning kitchen with high-end appliances, and much more. Lillard also spent years building a custom-made mansion in Tualatin, Oregon.

What kind of car does Damian Lillard drive?

Damian Lillard is passionate about cars and owns a collection of luxurious cars. Here is a list of some of his most expensive vehicles:

Lamborghini Aventador S

Porsche 911 Carrera

Tesla Model S Plaid

Bentley Bentayga

McLaren 720S

Does Damian Lillard have a private jet?

Lillard does not own a private jet but loves travelling the world and spending quality time with friends and family. Whenever he goes on a trip, he flies private. He frequently shares photos of himself and his children in hired private jets online.

FAQs

Who is Damian Lillard? He is an American professional basketball player. What is Damian Lillard's age? He is 34 years old as of 2024. The NBA player was born on 15 July 1990 in Oakland, California, United States. How tall is Damian Lillard? The athlete is 6 feet and 2 inches (188cm) tall. Which team does Damian Lillard currently play for? He joined the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023. How much does Damian Lillard make in a year? In his new contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian will be paid $48.8 million for the 2024-25 NBA season. How much does Damian Lillard make per game? According to his new contract with the Bucks, the players will earn an average of $594,972 per game.

Damian Lillard's net worth is a testament to his athletic prowess, discipline, hard work, and consistency. His on-court earnings, lucrative brand endorsements, and creative enterprises have solidified his position as one of the world's wealthiest athletes.

