What is Liver King's net worth? A look at Brian Johnson's wealth and income

Liver King, a pharmacist, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, is famous for promoting an "ancestral lifestyle," which involves eating large amounts of raw organs, particularly liver. Despite facing controversy over his diet, he has gained significant fame and wealth. What is Liver King's net worth?

Liver King walks on water with heavy chains over his neck (L) and is dressed in Maasai attire in the wilderness (R). Photo: @liverking on Instagram (modified by author)

Liver King's net worth comes from his various business ventures, savvy use of social media, and dedication to an ancient lifestyle. His financial success increases as his brand and influence expand. Liver King's path inspires many to pursue their passions and turn them into profitable ventures.

Liver King's profile summary

Full name Brian Johnson Gender Male Date of birth 7 April 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Ceiba, Puerto Rico Current residence North Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Body measurements in inches 52-34-18 Body measurements in centimetres 132-86-45 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel green Marital status Married Wife Barbara Johnson Children Rad Johnson, Stryker Johnson Father Philip D. Johnson Siblings 1 Education John Marshall High School, San Antonio Community College, Texas Tech University Profession Pharmacist, entrepreneur, social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth $10 million Instagram @liverking Facebook @iverkingtribe YouTube @theliverking

What is Liver King's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHiHop, Liver King has an alleged net worth of $10 million. He earns income through his fitness, business, social media influence, and YouTube career.

How much money does Liver King make?

According to him, the corporation generates over $100 million every year. This income comes from multiple streams, including his supplement line, merchandise sales, and paid promotions across his social media platforms.

Career earnings

King's career spans various industries, from digital content creation to entrepreneurship. Here is a breakdown of Brian Johnson's sources of income.

Ancestral supplements

Johnson's primary business is the Ancestral lifestyle brand, which provides animal organ-based supplements, primarily protein powders. According to the MoneyMade publication, the ancestral supplements allegedly generate between $1 million and $10 million in income.

With approximately 175,000 unique monthly visits, an alleged average purchase of $80, and a 2% conversion rate, the website generates around $3 million to $4 million annually. Amazon orders allegedly generate a further $24 million in revenue annually.

Top-5 facts about Liver King. Photo: @liverking on Instagram (modified by author)

Digital content creation

Brian Johnson has amassed millions of followers on numerous social media sites. As of this writing, he has 1.4 million Facebook followers, 6.1 million followers on TikTok, and more than 111.8 million likes.

He has 2.8 million Instagram followers and 1.21 million YouTube subscribers. His YouTube videos have over 72 million views. His unique approach to health and well-being and fascinating content have drawn a growing audience.

Endorsements and partnerships

In addition to his large social media following, Liver King has worked with various influencers and businesses, including fashion labels, music artists, and significant individuals in the health and fitness industries.

Brian has collaborated with fellow influencer Logan Paul on several occasions for his web shows and podcasts. This has helped solidify his reputation as a significant personality in the health and wellness industry.

Real estate ventures

The American businessman and his family reside in an 8,300-square-foot Spanish-style estate in Austin, Texas. The house is furnished like a mediaeval fortification, with a boxing ring in the living room, axes and firearms on the walls, and four big Dobermans on patrol.

Each of these residences is allegedly worth $7 million. However, it is unknown whether Brian owns the residence or how much he spent on it.

The family rests on wooden slats throughout the home, so no mattresses exist. He provided a tour of the house on YouTube.

Influencer Brian "Liver King" Johnson attends the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on 2 July 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Other business ventures

Brian Johnson is a supplement entrepreneur who owns various profitable businesses, including The Fittest, Medicine Man Plant Company, and Heart and Soil. Heart and Soil is a weight reduction supplement firm that generates approximately $5 million in revenue.

The Fittest is a strength supplement business that produces less than $5 million. Medicine Man Plant Company, a mushroom-based supplement co-founded with Mark Vorderbruggen, made approximately $1 million in the first twelve months of operation.

Liver King is allegedly a minority shareholder in these businesses. Therefore, his equity is considered substantially less valuable than Ancestral's.

How did Liver King make his money before fame?

Before rising to fame, the American influencer earned money by working as a medicine company representative and selling supplements.

FAQs

Who is Liver King? He is an American pharmacist, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and YouTuber. He is well-known for advocating for an "ancestral lifestyle". How old is Liver King? As of 2024, he is 47 years old. He was born on 7 April 1977. Where does Liver King live? He resides in North Houston, Texas, United States. What is the net worth of Liver? He has an alleged net worth of $10 million. Was Liver King in the military? Liver has not had any military service. His dad was in the Air Force and spent most of his childhood in military facilities, although he never served. Who is Liver King's wife? He is married to Barbara Johnson. Does Liver King have children? He has two sons, Rad and Stryker Johnson, whom he calls the "Savage Liver Boys".

Liver King is a pharmacist, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and YouTuber from the United States. He is married to Barbara Johnson and has two sons. As of 2024, Liver King's net worth is alleged to be $10 million.

