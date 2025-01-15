Who is Sean Hannity's daughter? Meet Merri Kelly Hannity, the tennis star

Sean Hannity has built a successful career as a television personality and political commentator, having worked for FOX News since 1996. He is famous for hosting The Sean Hannity Show, a nationally syndicated talk radio program. While his professional life is well-documented, his family life is more private. So, who is Sean Hannity's daughter?

Sean Hannity's daughter, Merri Kelly Hannity, is his youngest child with his ex-wife Jill Rhodes, a former journalist and reporter. Merri Kelly has carved her own path outside of her parents' media career, becoming a tennis star.

Merri Kelly Hannity's profile summary

Full name Merri Kelly Hannity Gender Female Date of birth 20 August 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White/Irish Religion Christianity Education Cold Spring Harbor High School, University of Michigan Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Father Sean Patrick Hannity Mother Jill Rhodes Siblings 1 Profession Competitive tennis player, student Famous for being Sean Hannity's daughter

Bio of Sean Hannity's daughter (Merri Kelly Hannity)

Merri Kelly Hannity was born on 20 August 2001. She is 23 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Her parents met in 1991 and married in 1993 before divorcing in 2019, nearly two decades later.

Who is Merri Kelly Hannity's mother?

Her mother is Jill Rhodes Hannity, a conservative political commentator, TV personality, and author of God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy and The Other Side of the Story.

Merri Kelly's parents met in 1991 when her father worked at WVNN in Huntsville, Alabama, and her mother was a political columnist for the Huntsville Times. They tied the knot in 1993 and divorced in 2019 after several years of separating.

Merri Kelly Hannity's siblings

Merri Kelly has only one sibling, an elder brother, Patrick, born on 3 November 1998. He is 26 years old as of 2025. Like her, Patrick is a tennis player. He played tennis as a senior at Wake Forest University from 2016 to 2021.

In 2018, his team won the NCAA national championship and visited the White House to induce several new members of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.

During an exclusive interview on First Class Fatherhood with Alec Lace, Sean Hannity had this to say about his children:

Two big rules in my house are that I am not going to make you wash the dishes like your dad did at 12 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night for 10 hours in a restaurant but they are both athletes; I expect you to do the best they can do in school, and if I am going to pay for coaches and all these and travel with them everywhere, I just want a 100 percent effort and attitude.

Merri Kelly Hannity's educational background

Sean Hannity's daughter attended Cold Spring Harbor High School in Nassau County, New York, where she played on the school's varsity tennis team. In 2016, at just 15 years old, she won the 2016 Nassau singles title.

She also ranked as the fourth-highest tennis player in New York State during her high school era. Merri Kelly's performance at a young age demonstrated her potential as a future tennis star.

Merri Kelly attends the University of Michigan, where she is enrolled in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts and majors in communication and media.

She continues to pursue her passion for tennis, and according to the University of Michigan Athletics, Merri Kelly's tennis stats are impressive, both in singles and doubles.

FAQs

Who is Sean Hannity? He is an American television presenter, broadcaster, and writer. How old is Sean Hannity? He is 63 years old. The TV personality was born on 30 December 1961 in New York City, United States of America. Who is Sean Hannity's daughter? His daughter is Merri Kelly, a tennis player. How old is Merri Kelly? The tennis star is 23 years old as of 2025. She was born on 20 August 2001. Who is Sean Hannity's son? His son is Patrick Hannity. Who was Hannity's ex-wife? His ex-wife is Jill Rhodes, a conservative political commentator, TV personality, and author. They married in 1993 and divorced in 2019.

Sean Hannity's daughter, Merri Kelly Hannity, is a rising tennis star. Although her parents have built successful careers in the media industry, she has chosen a different path in sports away from their shadow.

