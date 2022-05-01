Child serial killers: 10 of the youngest serials killers in history

Killing two or more people over time is known as serial killing. These killers are mentally ill and carry out acts for abnormal psychological gratification. However, when you think you've seen everything, you learn that there are child serial killers. Who are they, and what crime did they commit? Learn more about ten of the world's youngest serial killers.

Serial killers are frequently motivated by psychological gratification. According to the FBI, their motives include rage, thrill-seeking, financial gain, and attention-seeking. The murders could be attempted or completed similarly. Furthermore, the victims may share characteristics such as demographics, appearance, gender, or race.

Who are the top 10 child serial killers?

Below is a compiled child serial killers list ranked from the youngest to the eldest (age at the time of sentencing).

1. Amardeep Sada – 8 years old

Full name: Amardeep Sada

Amardeep Sada Year of birth: 1998

1998 Place of birth: Mushahar, Bihar, India

Mushahar, Bihar, India Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Conviction: Murdering three children

According to Mamamia, Amardeep Sada is the world's youngest serial killer. He was found guilty of murdering his eight-month-old sister, a six-month-old cousin, and a neighbour's baby.

Sada was born in 1998 in the village of Mushahar, Bihar, India. He came into the limelight in 2007 when he confessed to killing his neighbour's 6-month-old baby.

2. Mary Bell – 11 years old

Full name: Mary Flora Bell

Mary Flora Bell Date of birth: 26 May 1957

26 May 1957 Place of birth: Corbridge, Northumberland, England

Corbridge, Northumberland, England Age: 64 years (as of 2022)

64 years (as of 2022) Known for: The Tyneside murders

According to Murderpedia, in 1968, Mary Flora Bell, then eleven, made headlines when she murdered two young boys in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Bell committed her first murder when she was ten years old. In both cases, she told her victim that they had a sore throat, which she would massage before strangling them.

Her victims were four-year-old Martin Brown and three-year-old Brian Howe. Martin Brown was discovered asphyxiated in a derelict house on 85 St Margaret's Road in Newcastle's Scotswood neighbourhood on Saturday, 25 May 1968.

3. Jasmine Richardson – 12 years old

Full name: Jasmine Richardson

Jasmine Richardson Year of birth: 1994

1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Known for: Murdering her family members

According to the Daily Star, Jasmine Richardson and her boyfriend Jeremy Allan Steinke murdered three members of Jasmine's family in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. The young couple committed the atrocity on 23 April 2006 before they eloped.

What made Jasmine be among the killer kids? According to Jasmine's friends, her parents punished her for dating Steinke due to the age difference. The disapproval of their relationship led to the murders of Jasmine's parents and her young brother.

The victims were Tyler Jacob, 8, Marc Richardson, 42, and Debra, 48.

4. Craig Price – 13 years old

Full name: Craig Chandler Price

Craig Chandler Price Date of birth: 11 October 1973

11 October 1973 Place of birth: Warwick, Rhode Island, U.S.

Warwick, Rhode Island, U.S. Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Known for: Committing murders in his neighbourhood

According to Owlcation, Craig Chandler Price was an American serial killer who operated in Warwick, Rhode Island, between 13 and 15. In 1989, he was arrested for murdering a woman and her two daughters. Chandler also confessed to the murder of another woman two years before.

5. Michael Hernandez – 14 years old

Full name: Michael Hernandez

Michael Hernandez Year of birth: 1989

1989 Status: Deceased

Deceased Age: 31 years (at time of death in 2021)

31 years (at time of death in 2021) Conviction: Murder

According to Findlaw, Michael Hernandez was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Jaime Gough, a fourteen-year-old middle school student and attempted first-degree murder of a thirteen-year-old middle school student.

As a result, the trial court sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and to a consecutive term of thirty years for attempted first-degree murder.

6. Cindy Collier and Shirley Wolf – 15 and 14 years old

Full names: Cindy Collier and Shirley Wolf

Cindy Collier and Shirley Wolf Known for: Murdering an elderly woman

Murdering an elderly woman Conviction: Murder

According to Emadion, Cindy Collier and Shirley Wolf were two teenagers who, in the summer of 1983, killed an 85-year-old to steal their car. However, they did not steal anything after killing her but wrote that it was a fun experience in their diary.

7. James Fairweather – 15 years old

Full name: James Fairweather

James Fairweather Date of birth: 5 August 1998

5 August 1998 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Convictions: Two counts of murder

Two counts of murder Penalty: Life with a minimum of 27 years

James Fairweather, a teenager from Colchester, Essex, England, was charged with two murders. According to the Independent, Fairweather, then 15, stabbed James Attfield, 33, 102 times in a park in Colchester in March 2014.

He also murdered Saudi student Nahid Almanea, 31, as she walked through a park.

As a result of his crimes, James was arrested and charged with two murders. He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 27 years in prison.

8. Alyssa Bustamante – 15 years old

Full name: Alyssa Bustamante

Alyssa Bustamante Date of birth: 28 January 1994

28 January 1994 Place of birth: Cole, Missouri, United States

Cole, Missouri, United States Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Conviction: Second-degree murder, armed criminal action

According to Murderpedia, Alyssa Bustamante was found guilty of murder at 15. Her victim, Elizabeth Olten, was 9 years old.

According to Owlcation, Alyssa is among serial killers who faced child abuse while growing up. She was born in the town of Cole, Missouri, where her grandparents raised her because her parents were drug addicts.

9. David Brom – 16 years old

Full name: David Brom

David Brom Date of birth: 3 October 1971

3 October 1971 Place of birth: Cascade Township, Minnesota, United States

Cascade Township, Minnesota, United States Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Conviction(s): First-degree murder (4 counts)

First-degree murder (4 counts) Penalty: Life imprisonment

According to Murderpedia, David Brom, then 16, was arrested in Minnesota in 1988 for the murder of his entire family. Following a disagreement with his father, David killed his father, Bernard Brom, his mother Paulette, and his siblings Diane (14) and Rick (9).

10. Harvey Miguel Robinson – 17 years old

Full name: Harvey Miguel Robinson

Harvey Miguel Robinson Date of birth: 12 June 1974

12 June 1974 Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)

48 years old (as of 2022) Conviction: Rape with murder

Rape with murder Penalty: Death

According to Criminal Minds Wiki, Harvey Miguel Robinson is the first serial killer in Allentown, Pennsylvania and one of America's youngest serial killers. Robinson was convicted of rap*ng and murdering two women and a 15-year-old girl between 1992 and 1993.

Harvey Miguel Robinson grew up in a dysfunctional family with an alcoholic father. He was arrested several times in high school for burglary and resisting arrest.

He showed signs of sociopathy as a drug addict at a young age and could not distinguish between right and wrong. Harvey also despised any form of authority.

Is there a documentary about serial killers?

Yes. There are many documentaries about them, and one of the popular flicks is Inside the mind of a serial killer.

Who is the serial killer with the most kills?

According to Guinness World Records, Pedro Lopez is the serial killer with the most kills, with over 300. He was charged with 57 counts of murder in Ecuador and was sentenced to life in prison in 1980.

Who was the youngest serial killer?

Who is the youngest serial killer in India? According to the Daily Star, Amarjeet Sada is the youngest murderer globally. He murdered his sister, cousin and neighbour at seven years old.

Child serial killers are minors who have killed others for various reasons. Many people were shocked by these children's heinous crimes, making headlines. Some of the known cases are listed above.

