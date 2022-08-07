When was running invented: A deep look into how modern running evolved

It may seem like a joke to think someone invented running. But why is it a topic then? You may wonder. The story originated from an online meme that questioned how people lived before the discovery of the ability to run. But aside from the jokes, the question is an interesting subject matter. When was running invented?

Running refers to any rapid foot movement undertaken by either humans or animals. It involves regularly lifting both feet off the ground simultaneously instead of walking. Variations of running include jogging, a slow form of dashing, and sprinting, a fast form of running.

When was running invented?

When was running first invented? Unfortunately, no specific historical date is tied to the first time humans discovered the action. However, according to research, the ability came as humans transformed through evolution from being quadrupedal (four-legged) to bipedal (two-legged).

Who invented running?

Well nobody. You will be disappointed to discover that nobody ever invented it as it is a natural ability that animals and humans possess.

According to history, pre-historic humans developed the ability as a measure of survival. These early humans had to run while hunting or run to save themselves from apex predators.

Was running invented in 1900? Unfortunately, it wasn't. It is a natural ability that humans developed millions of years ago. The concept that somebody invented running in 1990 was a joke/meme that recently circulated on the internet. The memes provide a hilarious perspective on how people went about life before the discovery of running.

What is the history of running?

Since running is an acquired trait, you might be wondering about its history. For example, how long ago were humans able to commute using two feet? Find out more in this brief explanation about the history of running.

4.5 million years ago: According to Human Origins, humans gained the ability to walk on two feet (bipedalism) around 4 million years ago. Bipedalism was the beginning of the human trait now known as running.

3.5 million years ago: Kenyanthropus platyops, a flat-faced, small-brained biped, roamed the earth. According to Britannica, Kenyanthropus lived roughly 3.5 million years ago and had footprints that had walking patterns comparable to modern humans.

2.6 million years ago: According to National Geographic, fossil evidence of several distinguishing characteristics of the modern human physique reveals that humans first started jogging roughly two million years ago.

A recent study reveals that humans may have evolved from their tree-swinging predecessors because they became endurance runners. According to the researchers, this capability could help to explain why modern humans have the appearance they do.

What is the longest distance run?

According to Ready Set Marathon, the longest distance run is 350 miles (around 563 kilometres). Dean Karnazes, an American ultramarathon runner, set the record in 2005 after he ran 350 miles (563 kilometres) without stopping. It took him 80 hours and 44 minutes to complete the incredible fete.

Are humans built to run or walk?

Humans are designed to do both. According to Caroltorgan, humans are designed to travel large distances. For example, experts assert that humans are made to run long distances as opposed to sprinting (3 miles or 5 kilometres).

Frequently asked questions

When was running invented? You will be disappointed to learn that nobody ever did. Sprinting/jogging was never invented and is a natural ability acquired by humans due to evolution and survival. In addition, humans have perfected the ability over time and even compete in athletic activities.

