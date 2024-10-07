Good luck symbols: 20 Good luck charms from around the world

Humans have utilised good luck symbols for numerous years. They have used symbolism for religious beliefs, stories, and luck. For those who believe in luck, having these lucky symbols around can provide a sense of favourable luck and abundance. Although you must strive to achieve your luck, having a symbol or two for added support is good.

Celtic cross (L), Chinese knot (M), and Maneki Neko (R) are some of the good luck symbols from around the world. Photo: Colors Hunter, Xingmin07, Peter Samuels (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Luck is represented by various things, including symbols, numbers, and plant and animal life, which varies substantially among cultures. The meanings of various good luck symbols are based on mythology, folklore, religion, esotericism, necessity, tradition, or an amalgamation of all.

Good luck symbols

Good luck charms and symbols are widely used in cultures around the world. However, many are only prevalent in specific countries or areas, and they frequently have fascinating backstories. The following are some good luck symbols around the world.

Chinese good luck symbols

Chinese good luck refers to designs, patterns, or unique texts that convey prosperity and happiness. These symbols represent ancient Chinese culture and labour. They often use images of people, animals, birds, flowers, and words to signify people's desires for a prosperous and beautiful existence.

1. Turtle

In Chinese culture, turtles are a symbol of longevity. It is one of the longest-living creatures. As a result, turtles are frequently shown alongside cranes in calligraphy and art. Furthermore, since ancient times, the turtle has been regarded as an intelligent animal capable of predicting good and ill fate.

2. Chinese knot

The Chinese knot is seen to be a lucky emblem in Chinese culture. Knots are commonly used as decorations for Chinese New Year and other events because they are said to grant good luck, abundance, and happiness. Each shape has a unique symbolic meaning. The double happy knot represents marriage and happiness, while the fisherman's knot represents protection and stability.

3. Bamboo

The lucky bamboo is a live symbol that can be used to ignite fire and wood components. Photo: Hudiemm

Source: Getty Images

The lucky bamboo is a live symbol that can be used to ignite fire and wood components. It attracts new energy to assist you in re-energising specific areas of your home and, hence, your life. These arrangements contain varied amounts of stalks. Each number has a distinct significance and symbol for the type of luck it might bring you.

4. Coins

Good luck coins are an ancient Chinese emblem of wealth and happiness. They are frequently utilised in Feng Shui rituals to bring good fortune and pleasant energy. The coins are usually spherical with a square hole in the middle and made of brass or additional metals. The square hole is believed to symbolise the earth, while the round form depicts the heavens.

Japanese good luck symbols

Japan has a vast range of auspicious symbols that are said to bring good luck and success to their owners. Some make excellent keepsakes, while others have fascinating histories and origins.

1. Ema

Ema are little wooden plaques distributed at temples and shrines around Japan. Historically, Japanese people pen their wishes, New Year's goals, or future hopes on Ema and devote them to shrines or temples, where the god receives them and grants them. Ema's front side is frequently decorated with good luck symbols like carp, daruma, and horses.

2. Tanuki statues

Tanuki is an emblem of good fortune, success, prosperity, and money. Photo: John S Lander

Source: Getty Images

Tanuki are wild animals native to Japan and other East Asian countries. They are also an emblem of good fortune, success, prosperity, and money. In Japan, ceramic Tanuki sculptures are placed at grocery stores, restaurants, shops, or vor Ryokan entrances.

3. Maneki Neko

Maneki Neko is a charming porcelain figure of a beckoning cat representing good fortune in Japan. It has two distinct meanings based on which of the hands is raised. Maneki Neko raising its left hand is meant to attract buyers, but Maneki Neko waving its right hand is thought to bring good luck and prosperity in business.

4. Daruma

A traditional Japanese doll, Daruma is cherished as a sign of good fortune and tenacity. They are typically spherical, without legs or limbs, and painted crimson. When purchased in stores, Daruma's eyes are unfilled, but you can sketch one in black after making a wish. You must first wait for your request to be granted before finishing the other uncoloured eye.

Italian good luck symbols

In Italy, hand gestures, charms, actions, and sayings are all believed to bring good luck. Many beliefs originate in the South, yet good luck symbols and traditions can be found anywhere.

1. Lentils

Consuming lentils on New Year's Eve or day brings luck into the year. Photo: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Consuming lentils on New Year's Eve or day brings luck into the year. Lentils look like little coins. Eating these legumes represents your willingness to receive good luck and prosperity throughout the year.

2. Cornicello

A cornicello looks like a little horn or chilli pepper. Owning or donning a cornicello protects against the enchantment of the evil eye, which is the glance given by a jealous individual and from overall bad luck. The charms are also hung from rearview mirrors in automobiles, following an older tradition of hanging them to safeguard draft horses and in homes.

3. Pooped on by a bird

Italians regard bird poop as a powerful emblem of good fortune. If you get hit by bird faeces, you are believed to be the chosen one for good luck! After receiving that kind of blessing from above, going to a casino is considered the next best option.

4. Number 13

The number 13 is considered particularly lucky among the Italians. It is linked with the Goddess of Fertility and symbolises abundance and good fortune.

Korean good luck symbols

Korea has a rich cultural heritage based on tradition and mythology. Many people in Korea believe in symbols and signs that bring them prosperity and luck. Particular objects, colours, animals, numbers, and practices are supposed to bring positive energy and success.

1. Tigers

Tigers symbolise discipline, courage, and protection. Photo: Aditya Singh

Source: Getty Images

Tigers symbolise discipline, courage, and protection. Tiger symbols adorn the gateways of Korean castles and temples as a deterrent to evil spirits.

2. Pine

Koreans consider pines to be more significant than just trees. To the living, they are mythical beings that connect the earth and the sky, while to the dead, they are guards who watch the tombs. Pine trees have been a significant part of Koreans' life from birth to death. As a result, Koreans prefer pine trees as they represent Integrity and longevity.

3. Bamboo

The bamboo plant is valued for its elegance, resilience, and consistent growth. It represents tenacity and resilience. Bamboo is the final of the four gracious plants, or Sagunja, and represents virtuous living in a chaotic world. Green bamboo is typically admired during winter snow.

4. Clouds pattern

Loud patterns represent a successful harvest, supreme authority from heaven, and enlightenment. Clouds are the most prevalent natural pattern. People used to believe that if they sought virtue while living, they could ride a cloud into the sky and achieve Buddhahood. Cloud patterns are also employed to symbolise the dragon's holy energy.

Irish good luck symbols

The ancient Celts left behind many symbols, many of which are now identified with Ireland around the world. Irish symbols of luck are frequently incorporated in jewellery and accessory lines to add depth and increase good fortune.

1. Trinity knot

The trinity knot, also known as the triquetra, is a frequent pattern in Irish jewellery and is said to be a good luck symbol. Photo: Iryna Palmina

Source: Getty Images

The trinity knot, also known as the triquetra, is a frequent pattern in Irish jewellery and is said to be a good luck symbol. Jewellery using these designs frequently represents the connectivity of one's mind, body, and spirit, which, when balanced, brings good fortune to one's life.

2. The shamrock

The shamrock is one of the most widely recognised emblems of luck. It has long been linked to the holy trinity and the old triple goddesses. This plant signified nature's regenerating power for the classic druids, served as a charm, and brought good luck in marriage. Plant parts have anti-inflammatory qualities and can be used medicinally.

3. The Celtic cross

The Celtic cross signifies prosperity and luck to those wearing it. The intersecting circle and cross represent the confluence of Christianity and Celtic spirituality, and they can be further embellished with exquisite gemstones. The Celtic cross is typically worn as a brooch, necklace, or bracelet but may also be found on rings and earrings.

4. Claddagh ring

The Claddagh ring is one of Ireland's most powerful expressions of love and relationships. Photo: PicturePartners

Source: Getty Images

The Claddagh ring is one of Ireland's most powerful expressions of love and relationships. The ring depicts two hands grasping a crowned heart, symbolising affection, devotion, and friendship. The ring may bring luck to the wearer since anyone who observes it and understands its symbolism may share similar interests with the wearer, resulting in a productive engagement.

What are the good luck symbols for money?

Numerous money-luck emblems are used worldwide. Each lucky money charm has a unique story behind it. Some of the most powerful good luck charms for money are the Jew with a coin, lentils, windchime, and chirmi beads.

These good luck symbols and charms can be worn or used as decorative items in your home. Whatever way you display them, some people believe they are guaranteed to bring you success and good fortune.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring a complete guide for Toyota dashboard symbols and lights. Many drivers have encountered dashboard indicators, some more easily understood than others.

Toyota dashboard symbols and lights comprise conventional signs and warning lights that inform drivers about the vehicle's various activities. They vary from the most fundamental to the most critical indicators. Read the article to learn about symbols, definitions, and applications.

Source: YEN.com.gh