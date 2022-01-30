Top 20 athletic shoe brands renowned globally you should buy in 2022

Finding the best running shoes can be an uphill task for an athlete. Fortunately, there are multiple athletic shoe brands in the market. Each footwear varies in terms of quality, performance, comfort, and value for money.

The athletic footwear industry is booming with the top sports shoe brands dominating the US market. This astonishing growth is attributed to the wave of health-consciousness sweeping through the population. Fitness-conscious customers, gym-goers, and people who use sportswear during mild fitness routines are looking for the most functional, comfortable and robust athletic footwear to lace up.

Top 20 athletic shoe brands

Regardless of which running shoe model you pick, it would be best if you rested assured that you're buying a high-quality product. This is because the shoe you use for your athletic events dramatically affects your performance. Here is a list of the top 20 brands you can never go wrong with.

1. Brooks

Brooks is currently one of the best athletic shoe brands in the market. The company designs, develop, manufactures, and markets their footwear. Brooks is one of the famous shoe brands that produce sturdy athletic shoes, specially made for almost every foot type.

Being a famous running shoe brand, Brooks has developed several key technologies found in modern running shoes. As a result, their shoes are super-cushioned and excellent for trail running. In addition, they can drastically improve the athlete's overall effectiveness, endurance, and gait.

2. Nike

Nike designs, develop, manufactures, and markets apparel, accessories and footwear. It is one of the largest suppliers of Athletic shoes around the world. The brand is one of the best running shoe brands. The shoes are preferred for being durable, comfortable, attractive, stylish.

3. Asics

Asics is one of the oldest running shoe manufacturers of athletic shoes. Over the years, the brand has produced some of the best running shoe models on the market. Their shoes have a high level of stability and support, superior quality breathable material, are comfortable and stylish, and they give you value for your money.

4. Saucony

Saucony entered the market two years after the first Olympic Marathon in Athens, Greece, in 1898. The brand is a hit among beginner runners as well as professional runners. They have made their way into the market with all types of running, including elite runners.

The shoes are durable and versatile; they offer optimal support with sufficient heel drop have Great construction and responsive ride. The brand also produces good running shoes for women.

5. Adidas

The brand offers an extensive range of apparel and accessories. Adidas was the first athletic shoe brand to implant a tracking system in a running shoe.

Just recently, Adidas launched the Boost foam. Developed by the German chemical company BASF, this unique cushioning material provides responsive support and better energy return than EVA foam. Both beginners and professional runners know brands like Adidas.

6. Puma

Puma sells athletic footwear market share with apparel and accessories in the athletic and casual category. It is a pioneer in the industry for creating revolutionary shoes. It was also amongst the first few brands that infused fashion and style into sports.

Puma's athletic shoe collection uses futuristic styling, lightweight technology and bold colours. A wide range of diverse and durable shoes can be used for running, training or playing.

Besides being extremely comfortable, the brand shoes are durable, lightweight, available in various styles and designs, have breathable upper, have high-abrasion rubber for rugged surfaces, and availability of anti-bacterial sock liner for healthy and sweat-free feet.

7. New Balance

The brand is one of the leading athletic shoe manufacturers that produce many innovative, high-performance running shoes, including the best running shoes for men.

The brand's main aim is to help individuals stay physically fit while taking each step in their life and moving forward. In addition, the company's products are environmental-friendly and sustainable.

8. Reebok

Reebok shoes are fashionable yet athletic. The shoe is designed with the Kinetic Fit System on the upper body to flex with the movement of the foot. This leads to a more stable ride and a better fit. Moreover, the brand launched its Pebax Floatride Foam in 2017. It is lighter than EVA and TPU foams which provides runners with maximum energy return.

9. Under Armour

Under Armour gained recognition in the shoe space in 2009. However, the brand started gaining traction after launching the SpeedForm Shoes in 2014. SpeedForm technology changed Under Armour’s apparel expertise to manufacture running shoes.

The SpeedForm upper makes the Under Armour athletic shoes durable and a snug fit. Besides having good midsole cushioning, the Speedform Upper significantly impacts speed and performance.

10. Fila

Fila is an Italian-South Korean brand that produces lifestyle and sporting goods. For the longest time it has been in existence, Fila has offered stylish, proper and luxurious shoes. Fila is one of the few men's tennis shoe brands.

11. Altra

Altra was founded by two high-school friends, Brian Beckstead and Golden Harper. Their primary goal was to design shoes for the way people naturally run. The first Altra athletic footgear was released in 2011. The athletic shoe model features three core technologies: Fit4Her, FootShape, and ZeroDrop.

12. Hoka

The brand first launched an athletic shoe that was completely different from the others on the market. In addition, Hoka come with improved cushioning, a wider midsole, and lightweight materials to wrap it all.

13. Skechers

The brand is among the quality new brands. It is making headlines due to its influence on the running shoe market. Since its inception, Skechers has grown into a leading athletic shoe company in the U.S. In addition, the footwear is much more affordable.

14. Red Tape

This is a high fashion and lifestyle brand established in 2007 offering an extensive range of apparel and accessories. It is an Indian sports shoe brand that competes with popular international names with its high production standards.

15. Mizuno

Mizuno is a Japanese brand that manufactures a wide range of athletic shoes. Their footwear is crafted with high-quality construction and valuable technologies that cater to the needs of different types of runners.

16. North Face

The North Face was started in 1960 by Douglas Tompkins and Susie Tompkins. The duo was inspired by their mountaineering and hiking enthusiasm. The brand has different athletic shoe categories such as training, climbing, hiking, running, and snowboarding footwear.

17. Salomon

Salomon brand shoes are effective for trails, mountains, or other rugged terrains. They provide the athletes with adequate stability and protection. Salomon brand shoes are famous for outdoor sports and running too. The footwear is appreciated mainly by hikers and trail runners around the world.

18. Topo

The brand was started as an athletic shoe brand in 2013 by Tony Post, an experienced runner who understood the requirements of runners. Topo Athletic footgear is lightweight, durable, responsive, and easily affordable. Although most of them are designed for specific foot types, they cater for the needs of all kinds of athletes.

19. Columbus

The brand manufactures affordable shoes high in comfort, made up of top-class material and attractive colours. The footgear is reliable for a high-level sports regime. They are best used as basketball shoes and other games such as cricket or football.

20. La Sportiva

La Sportiva athletic shoes are a good option for trail runners. The brand offers different types of running shoes for a variety of terrains. In addition, La Sportiva running shoes come with a traction-ready and protective outsole.

Athletic shoe brands are great and come with distinct features. The best way to narrow down on a suitable brand is to assess your requirements and focus on the features of each brand before making up your mind.

