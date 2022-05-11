Founder, Chief Executive Officer of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has announced the launch of their products on the African continent

Ghana, Nigeria and six other African countries will be the first few countries the brand has chosen to migrate into.

Beauty and makeup fanatics have shared their reactions on social media with some pleading for ambassadorial deals

Beauty and Serial Entrepreneur, Robyn Rihanna Fenty popularly known as Rihanna has officially announced the launch of Fenty Beauty on the African continent.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul, who is currently pregnant with her first child took to Twitter to share the news that her Fenty line of makeup and skincare products will officially become available on the African continent, the world’s second-largest continent and home to more than a billion people.

Rihanna. Photo Source: @rihanna @fentybeauty & @fentyskin

The countries which the beauty brand would be touching base are Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Beauty and skincare lovers would not have to go through the stress on ordering overseas when they can get products at their doorstep in their respective countries.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, in excitement, Rihanna said:

I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica

The official Twitter and Instagram handles of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin also shared the breaking news saying:

The wait is finally ova!!!! AFRICA -we pullin up! Who ready?! We’ve been workin hard to make this happen! We'll be available in Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27! #FENTYAFRICA ✨

According to the Fenty Beauty website, the business was started by Rihanna in 2017 with the mission to make products for people with all skin tones.

Fenty Beauty also became available for purchase in Ulta stores back in February. It was already on shelves in Sephora locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East, as well as online for shipping to more than 150 countries.

Beauty lovers react to Rihanna's announcement

@hatiperi_wacho: "Rihanna typing Zimbabwe in a tweet is everything man ."

@Adetutu_OJ: "Welcome to Nigeria. I haven't given up on my dreams to work with you someday. #FentyAfrica"

@Fayokunmii: "Rooting for you "

@tim_eke: "I've been rooting for you right from Ariyo ❤"

akaikotei: "Omg! Finally "

@AntwiwaahAlice: "Mehhnnnnnnnnnnn,we love you @rihanna #FentyAfrica #FentyBeauty #fentyskin"

@DrOmablaze: "@Dimmaumeh is the perfect face for the brand! @rihanna @fentybeauty !!!"

@Adenike951: I nominate @LiquoroseAfije_ to be part of your team.."

@saloe2398: "To be one of the faces of Fenty Beauty in Zim My dad said to have limitless dreams"

@sayimax: Make @Symply_Tacha an ambassador and see magic. Best influencer."

@fheysofly_: "I want to model for Fenty Beauty here in Nigeria and vlog the process for my YouTube channel"

@adolbarbie: "I nominate myself for @fentybeauty brand influencers "

@SmithCelebss: "@fentybeauty here's Angel JB Smith (@theangeljbsmith) Africa hottest brand ambassador/influencer held from Nigeria. It will be nice to see you work with her #FentyAfrica @rihanna"

@AntwiwaahAlice: "Not me waiting for @fentyskin oooooooo#FentyAfrica #FentyBeauty #fentyskin"

@Kalwila1: "Even just to work in a #FentyAfrica store I can want."

Rihanna is pregnant, confirmed news

In February this year, the singer-turned-beauty mogul finally opened up about her pregnancy to her numerous fans.

The fashion icon is expecting a first child with her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

The celebrity couple were photographed talking a walk in New York and Rihanna debuted her bump as she revealed her belly in a cute outfit.

