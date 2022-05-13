25 amazingly beautiful haircuts for fat face and double chin to try in 2022

Having a chubby face will have you think about the hairstyle you rock. As a woman, you want to look pretty all the time and wear clothes and hairstyles that complement your physical features. As hair is sacred for every woman, those with chubby faces go for haircuts for fat face and double chin that breaks the roundness of a face and makes them appear a bit slimmer.

Is short or long hair better for a double chin? Either can work. Sometimes it takes a little exploring to get your perfect look. Have some face-framing layers to your haircut and experiment with colours.

Go for darker shades if you are conservative and use bright and vibrant colours if you are bold and love your hair loud. There are dozens of fuller figure short hairstyles for fat faces and double chins.

Haircuts for fat face and double chin

While there is no need for a special haircut for a fat face double chin, you may still want to have a go-to haircut. Such a cut can make you feel less insecure and gain more confidence. To help you out with the choice, here is a list of the top 25 stunning haircuts for fat face double chin to try in 2022.

1. Asymmetrical pixie cut

If you have a chubby face, you can consider going for the asymmetrical pixie cut. This style looks good if you think of yourself as modern and want to look fashionable no matter your outfit. You will notice that many anime characters rock the asymmetrical pixie cut. This is one of the best looks for a chubby face pixie haircut double chin.

2. A-line bob

This bob has a long mane at the back and is shorter on the front. Many celebrities like Emma Roberts and Katy Perry popularized this cut. It is easy to style, and it is a haircut you can rock every day without putting too much effort into how your hair looks.

3. Curly coloured short hair

Colours make your hair look vibrant, and the curls make you look exquisite. Your appearance will be enhanced with this cut, and the fat face will look more beautiful. When going for hair colour, select a colour that brings out the vivacity of your curls. Ensure that your wavy curls and waves are highlighted for this trendy look.

4. Side-swept pixie cut

What is the best feature of the side-swept pixie cut? It covers your face to make it appear smaller. It is precisely what you are looking for if you struggle with what hairstyle to rock on your beautiful double-chinned face. It is easy to style and makes you look and feel stunning every time you step out.

5. Long bobs with side bangs

Side bangs will always make you look fashionable. Long bobs with side bangs work well if you have medium hair length. This is the perfect style if you are into chubby face long bob haircuts. The long bob with side bangs is a versatile look that you can rock both in casual settings and formal places. You will look superb in this hairstyle whether you are in your 20s or 50s.

6. Wavy highlighted lob

You will cut your hair short and tint it a light blonde shade with this style. You can also create an ombre effect if you are creative enough. The wavy highlighted lob will complement and balance the shape of your face. The blonde colour you go for will also determine how vibrant your look will be.

7. Short choppy pixie

This is another pixie cut that both men and women adore. You can never go wrong with the short choppy pixie. This hairstyle looks amazing with all face structures, and that is why it should be your go-to look if you think you have a fat face. The short choppy pixie becomes much more visible if you choose to have electric colours.

8. Asymmetrical bob for round face

Another excellent style that you can never go wrong with is this bob. It is one of the best hairstyles for a round face to look slim. Whoever said bob cuts only look good for narrow-faced people has never seen a fat face double-chinned person rocking this charming asymmetrical bob. This hairstyle is unique and will give you a great sense of appeal.

9. Short spiky haircut

Want to walk outside looking like a rock star? Then this is your ideal hairstyle. The short spiky cut is for men and women that enjoy the punk rock look. This cut will say everything about your demeanour, personality, and music taste. The short spiky look is popular among university students and teens that appear streetwise and are not afraid to try any trend.

10. Choppy bob for round faces

Your chubby cheeks are cute but do you sometimes want to hide them with a haircut? Then go for the choppy bob. This style will give you a naturally drawn outlook and get people to notice your other beautiful features, like your eyes. But, unfortunately, the cut will also make your face look a lot slimmer than it already is.

11. Cropped pixie

A short cropped pixie looks splendid on fat and round face shapes. Pixies with diagonal bangs are more appealing on round faces. Stylists recommend the cropped pixie as it manages the volume on top of a rounded face. With the cropped pixie, you are allowed to be as versatile as you can. A teen and a 60-year-old will rock this look, and they will both look beautiful.

12. Short bob with highlights

What haircut suits a double chin? A short bob with highlights will do wonders to your face. Bob haircuts are classic cuts. They have been in existence for ages and are still fashionable. So get a modern short bob cut and watch how pretty you look. To accentuate your hair further, make use of highlights. You can never go wrong with highlights.

13. Short shaggy haircut

This haircut is for the bold. A short shaggy haircut gives you that preferred texture and volume you always think of. Also, a short hairstyle for fat faces and double chins is more fitting than long hairstyles. With the look, you appear confident as you go about your business and somehow untouchable.

14. Medium-length shag for round face

Are you tired of your lob hairstyle? There is something fitting you can do to make your round face look great if you are looking for double chin round face medium length hairstyles.

Grow out your traditional lob into a medium-length shag with heaps of choppy layers and long bangs. Ensure that your hair drops below your shoulders to help elongate your round-shaped face. This will give you that slim and balanced look.

15. Voluminous centre-parted blond cut for medium hair

Short hairstyles are good for round faces but so are medium haircuts. You have to grow your hair to at least shoulder length with this style. Create a slightly off-centre part and have some blonde colour from the middle of your hair to the tips. The blonde waves frame the face and lightly jut outwards before careening back inwards towards the chin, creating a long and narrow silhouette.

16. Rounded bob

This is another classic short hairstyle for fat faces and double chins. It is one of the best layered long hairstyles for round fat faces. You may not see many youngins going for this look, but that should not stop you if you are young and experimental. With this hairstyle, you get to explore until you find your favourite look.

17. A-line bob with layers

The hairstyle is shorter towards the back of the head and longer as it gradually falls on the face. What a way to rock your hairstyle! It is like having two hairstyles at a go. To appear more appealing, add highlights to further draw attention to your hair. A-line bob with layers is a nice hairstyle for those over 50 and overweight.

18. Tapered cut

Tapered cuts will always be trendy. This modish look will have you discharging strong and fabulous vibes. For the tapered cut, it is recommended that you have a paper with a fade underneath. Though traditionally considered a male haircut because of the short hair length on the sides and good volume on top, women can also rock it.

19. Braided bob

What haircut should I get if I have a fat face? You can start with a braided bob as you explore. Having a braided bob says that you are bold and classy. This is another of the many haircuts if you are a chubby double-chinned face. Want to feel like you are in the 90s? Go for this look. Braided Bob also gives you a choice of variations to try. For the best look, go for darker shades.

20. Shag with curtain bangs

Do you love your thick wavy medium-sized hair as much as your chubby face? Why not try the shag look with curtain bangs? This hairstyle can work well with your natural waves. If you're a simple girl who likes to wear her hair in a conservative style, you'll love this look. The hair is also long enough to put up into a topknot or ponytail.

21. Textured lob

The beauty of lob hair cuts is that you can rock them whether you have long or short hair. A textured lob is all about the fine details and volume added to your hair. This appears cute on an average height woman. But, you can also spice up your textured lob hairstyle like Dua Lipa. Her two-dyed textured lob hairstyle is one of the coolest celebrity hairstyles.

22. Middle parted bob

It feels good when people notice your stylish look. A middle-parted bob is a beautiful style for those who enjoy a little attention. The centre of your face appears more attractive as the style is middle-parted, as the name suggests. Famous people who look adorable in this hairstyle include Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

23. Short-feathered cut

The short-feathered cut is another inspiring look if you consider yourself chubby-faced. It looks wonderful for double chin short hairstyles for round faces. The length of this haircut ranges from a minor blunt cut to shoulder length. For the perfect look, ask your stylist to have the blunt cut to be entirely layered and intricately textured to attain a fully feathered effect.

24. Boy cut

This haircut is as simple as it sounds. It is uncomplicated, will save you time while styling, and make you look stunning. The boy cut does not have to be boring as you can have a range of hair dyes, and ask your stylist to get a little creative with your look. This haircut especially comes in handy for those with cowlicks on the back of their head.

25. Finger wave pixie cut

Do you love your hair, and you are high maintenance? Then, the finger wave pixie cut suits you. To achieve a flawless look, you have to be patient and pay attention to details. The finger wave pixie is a prominent style and has been trendy for a while. It is embraced by celebrities like Halle Berry and Teyana Taylor.

Just like when you choose your wardrobe, you can be a little conscious of the styles you pick with haircuts for fat face and double chin people. Every hairstyle will look stunning if you know what to go for.

