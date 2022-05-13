20 fabulous hairstyles for over 50 with glasses to rock in 2022

To many people wearing specs is above a necessity. Such people use glasses as an accessory to their fashion statements. Glasses are used in expressing either personality or individuality or both. But so are hairstyles. The main objective ought to be finding one that goes well with the shape of your face in addition to being complementary to the specs. But which are the most fabulous hairstyles for over 50 with glasses?

Fabulous hairstyles for women over 50 with glasses are created to be complementary to the face by putting into consideration its features and the glasses' frame. If you are a woman above 50, glasses can be used as a stylish accessory to enhance both your clothes and hair.

Hairstyles for over 50 with glasses

Perhaps you want to spruce up your whole look! Besides choosing the perfect outfit and accessories, you may want to find a new style for yourself. If you wear glasses and would love to find a hairstyle that complements it, here are the top 20 styles to rock in 2022.

1. Grey Pixie

What is the best hairstyle for people with glasses? A grey pixie is one of the best styles for women over 50 with spectacles. The pixie cut is flattering for all face shapes while also letting you embrace the colouring of your hair brought about by old age. Additionally, you can add wispy bands to cover the forehead to make them cuter.

2. Side-parted asymmetric style

The side-parted asymmetric is one of the hairstyles for over 50 with glasses that you can never go wrong with. The style easily catches the eyes due to the simple elegance created by one side being longer than the other. In addition, the side parting technique makes one side voluminous. This makes it an excellent option for women over 50 with long faces.

3. Wavy layers with side bangs

Are you looking for bangs hairstyles for over 50 with glasses? Wavy layers with side bangs should be your number one go-to option. The style is a majority's favourite since it adds definition to the style and goes pretty well with spectacles. But, to boost the volume and make it look even more incredible, make it layered with texture.

4. The bixie

The bixie is one of the best and latest styles worn by women over 50 with glasses. As suggested by the name, it combines a pixie haircut and a bob. The style has several layers that are not big huge to be labelled as a bob. Since the style is brushed back, it allows people to focus on the face and the glasses worn solely.

5. A grey mess

How do you wear your hair when you have glasses? A grey mess is one of the best ways to go. A grey mess proves that there is no age limitation to 'messy hair, don't care. When wearing this style, even a simple frameset looks amazing.

6. Long hair with additional bangs

One of the most fabulous looks for over 50 with glasses is the long hairstyle with bangs. It is an excellent option for women with either medium or long hair. To make the look more stylish and outstanding, create barrel-shaped curls and full bangs at the front above your eyebrows. Once you do that, you will form a cute glam style that is laid-back.

7. Blonde wavy style

What haircuts can make you look younger? The blonde wavy style is one of the hairstyles that can make you look younger even if you are over 50. Moreover, it is one of the easiest laid-back glam styles you should rock in 2022. The waves on the edge carry a soft and unique beauty enhanced by blonde hair. Since the colour contrasts most eyeglass colours, it leads to the creation of an excellent soft glam style.

8. Mid-length layered style

If you are a woman over 50 with glasses, you can never go wrong with a shoulder-length layered cut due to the undeniable charm it carries. It is one of the best choices for people who love to make a unique style statement effortlessly. Additionally, the well-known celebrity Jennifer Lopez has modelled it repeatedly, proving it's one of the best.

9. Textured style

Are you wondering how to look feminine with short hair and glasses? You should try out the textured style as it will make you feminine and youthful. The style is characterized by a short bob with layers and bangs at the front. The added texture comes in handy in incorporating the much-needed drama. The look goes seamlessly well with thin-framed spectacles.

10. Medium-length hairstyle with curls

Which are the best medium length layered hairstyles for over 50 with glasses? Medium-length style with curls is one of the best and most trending. The uniqueness of this amazing style lies in the curls, making it classier while giving it the ability to amp the entire look.

11. Colourful mullet

History is known to repeat itself, as seen in the trends that come and go. A colourful mullet is one of the hairstyles coming back in 2022 for women over 50 to rock. Many people love it since it is practical and easy to style. It is commonly referred to as the party in the back and business in the front.

12. Wispy bangs with shoulder-length hair

A wispy bang with shoulder-length hair is one of the best fine hair short hairstyles for over 50 with glasses. It can be worn by women over 50 with short or medium length hair. It is an incredible style because of the subtle waves and wisp bangs. Moreover, since the style has an amazing elegance attached to it, pairing it with glasses gives it a prettier look.

13. Braided up-do

Fabulous hairstyles for women over 50 also come with tied-up hairstyles such as the braided up-do. Most women love it because it is both practical and chic. In addition, it comes out magnificent for women with thick hair even though the others can still rock it too. The style is protective of your hair while also stylishly keeping it away.

14. Short spiky pixie

Short spiky pixie is one of the best and most worn pixie cuts for older ladies with specs. It's a good style as it lets women over 50 embrace the natural silver colour and texture in their hair. It is created according to the nature of one's hair giving it even a more natural look. In addition, it also needs little styling.

15. Modern shag

Modern shag is one of the hairstyles that are coming back to the industry after being gone for a couple of years. Modern shag is an easily-achievable style that cannot be ignored by women over 50 with glasses. It stands out from the rest because the layers and additional texture perfectly contrast the simple black-coloured specs creating a perfect balance.

16. Tied up

Blunt and layered hair are among the best hairstyles for women over 60 with glasses, especially if they have thin hair. The hair from the crown and the sides are pinned back to achieve this look. However, ensure that they are not too tightly held to give the entire look an amazing, carefree vibe.

17. Curly hair with bangs

Curly hair with bangs is one of the youthful and most fabulous hairstyles for women over 50 with glasses, as nothing can beat curly styles. The light bangs come in handy in creating an exciting focal point without necessarily taking the attention away from the glasses. This creates a good combination between the look and the glasses of your choice.

18. Layered and voluminous hairstyle

Are you looking for layered youthful hairstyles over 50 with glasses? Try out the layered and voluminous look. While the layers offer great volume, the loose curls offer the much-needed definition. In the end, the full bangs on the front tie the entire style together while underlying its overall beauty.

19. Graduated bob with flipped part

The graduated bob is an elegant style which gives a great outcome regardless of your hair type. It works well with thin or thick hair. However, if your hair is the thin type, you have the likelihood of gaining more from this style than your counterparts with thick hair. In addition, the hair does not appear limp thanks to the flipped side partitioning.

20. Short curly pixie

Which are the best short hairstyles for over 50 with glasses? A very short curly pixie is a great choice you can go for if you are a woman over 50 with glasses. The naturally textured curls will determine the style's outcome. It is very fuss-free in addition to being easy in terms of maintenance. For this reason, this is of the highly-recommended cuts for black women.

It's incredible how much your glasses can add life and fun to your look, just as a charming cropped haircut can. Hairstyles for over 50 with glasses come in handy as they work with both the face shape and glasses. Importantly, the hair colour, length, texture, and volume also play a huge role.

