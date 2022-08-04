If you thought the lip procedure was only done for women, you would be surprised to learn that some men have also undergone the procedure. You might be wondering why men would want to have their lips modified. Well, to look good and boost their self-esteem. In showbiz, a handsome face translates to more money and more opportunities. Find out about hunky male celebrities with lip fillers that you probably didn't know about.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Hollywood superstars Tom Cruise and Sylvester Stallone. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS, Mike Marsland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What are lip fillers? They are injections of synthetic hyaluronic acid that are injected into your lips to add volume. Although the procedure is popular among women, men have jumped into the trend. In addition, many people undergo the procedure to boost their confidence by achieving the desired look.

Do guys get lip fillers? Yes, they do. According to Kessel Dermatology, men undergo the same procedure as women. In addition, men have a slight advantage over women because they need smaller dosages to achieve the desired results.

Male celebrities with lip fillers

What celebrities have had lip fillers? You will be surprised by the number of male celebrities to have undergone the procedure. Here are ten hunky male celebs who have had the lip filling treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Mickey Rourke

Actor Mickey Rourke attends the TEATRO Even Summer White Affair at Skybar on 17 June 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Mickey Rourke's name is bound to come up when talking about male celebrities' plastic surgery. He was among Hollywood's most handsome men in the 1990s, but boxing injuries and plastic surgery messed up his face.

According to Clinic Mono, Mickey has undergone various facial plastic surgery procedures, including filling, Botox and a facelift (rhytidectomy). As a result, he doesn't show many wrinkles despite his age (70 years).

2. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends the Royal Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on 19 May 2022 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

What male actors have plastic surgery? Well, Tom Cruise is among the top ones. The Mission Impossible actor has had many more facial modifications than you can imagine. According to The Sun, the star has transformed his face many times and is currently spotting a new younger look compared to 2021.

3. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone walks through his exhibition "Sylvester Stallone - 75th Birthday Retrospective" at the Osthaus Museum. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

Source: Getty Images

The well-known Rambo actor has acknowledged getting plastic surgery. However, according to Celebily, Sylvester asserts that the surgeries were necessary because of the nerve damage he allegedly sustained during childbirth. He maintains that the nerve injury caused him to have a crooked mouth and a collapsed look on the left side of his face.

His younger appearance is evident in his most recent images. Even at 76 years old, Stallone doesn't appear to have many wrinkles.

4. Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on 17 September 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

The American Got Talent judge is among male celebrities who have spoken openly about getting plastic surgery. However, according to Page Six Style, the star declared that he was done with Botox and fillers, stating that he might have gone too far in the past.

5. Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during the Powerful Ideas For New Times Forum on 20 July 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Vladimir Putin has undergone considerable plastic surgery to improve his appearance. Gerard Lambe, a famous UK cosmetic surgeon, thinks the 69-year-old Russian leader's face shows tell-tale traces of cosmetic work that helped him lose his nerdy appearance and change into a genuine tough guy.

6. Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow attends the Clive Davis Gallery Ribbon Cutting at New York University on 5 April 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Barry Manilow is an American singer and songwriter with a seven-decade career. Barry is already in his late seventies, but his appearance today would astound you with its lack of ageing signs.

According to Celebrity Surgery, the singer has undergone many Botox injections and facelift surgery (rhytidectomy).

7. Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler attends the 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund at Hollywood Palladium on 3 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Tyler is 74 years old and still looks great, yet some people believe he has had surgery. In 2015, the Aerosmith frontman's slanted nose and high cheekbones made him look different.

According to Amomama, Tyler had physical reconstructions due to an unintentional fall in 2011 that left him with a tooth injury and a black eye.

8. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on 1 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt is one of the world's most attractive men. However, there were rumours that he had plastic surgery following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. According to Inquisitr, Brad's divorce had a toll on him. As a result, he went to a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and received Botox and fillers.

9. Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson speaks onstage during Hulu and Seth Rogan's Future Man panel during New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on 6 October 2018 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

John is a well-known American actor and producer who starred in The Hunger Games. Despite his superb looks, the actor was said to have had a rhinoplasty in 2012. According to Yahoo, Josh stated that he had surgery to heal his damaged nose.

10. Enrique Iglesias

Enrique (R) at the VH1 Men Strike Back concert at Madison Square Gardens in 2002. Enrique (L) at the 18th NRJ Music Awards in 2016. Photo: Anthony Harvey, Dominique Charriau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias, a Latin musician, was originally recognised for the mole under his eye on his cheek. However, he had the mole surgically removed after learning that it could cause cancer.

What celebrity has the best nose?

According to New Beauty, Blake Lively's nose job is among the best in the industry. Blake Ellender Lively is an actress from the United States. She is well-known for her roles in the films The Age of Adaline (2015) and All I See Is You (2016). She has had a rhinoplasty done several times, the most recent being in 2013.

What male celebrities have had nose jobs?

Many male celebrities, according to WMIPS, have had nose jobs. Ryan Gosling, Ashton Kutcher, and Zac Efron are just a few celebrities who had a nose job in Hollywood. As a result, male celebrity rhinoplasty before and after photos is one of the most searched terms on Google, with admirers eager to learn more about them.

Frequently asked questions

Do male actors get lip fillers? Yes, they do. Like their female colleagues, male actors also want to look good and win better roles. Should guys get lip fillers? The decision lies with what you want because lip fillers are mostly done for cosmetic purposes. Which male celebrities have had plastic surgery? Many male celebrities have undergone the procedure to enhance their looks. The top ones include Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Simon Cowell and Brad Pitt. Why do men get lip fillers? Most men do so to have a prominent protruding lip that is both natural and modest in proportion, symmetry, and size. How long do lip fillers last? According to Cleveland Clinic, lip fillers typically last between 12 and 18 months. However, it depends on age and how quickly your body converts calories into energy (metabolism). How much is a lip filler? According to Dr Trenkle, you should budget between $500 and $1000 for each treatment appointment.

Male celebrities with lip fillers have grown in numbers because of social media and the competition for roles. The procedure involves injecting synthetic hyaluronic acid into the lips to achieve a fuller and more appealing appearance.

Yen.com.gh recently published a fascinating piece regarding model and socialite Stassie Karanikolaou. She is well-known for being Kylie Jenner's and the Kardashian's close friend. However, her claim to fame came after she started modelling and posting provocative photos on her Instagram.

Stassie is renowned for being open about having undergone plastic surgery multiple times. Discover facts about the social media influencer and model you probably didn't know.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh