A young talented lady who makes hair has made a video showing how she was able to make bone-straight hair

The lady revealed that all she spent to make the hair was GH₵ 28.32 as she showed people the steps it took

Many people were in her comment section to praise her for making something people pay thousands for

A young skilled lady with the handle @aneesha946 shared a video on TikTok on how she used GH₵ 28.32 to make bone-straight hair.

The lady demonstrated how she added closure to the hair. Employing a mannequin's head, she went into the process.

The lady said that she worked on the closure. Photo source: TikTok/@aneesha946

Source: UGC

Cheap way to make bone straight hair

@aneesha946 stated that she removed a part of the closure to "ventilate" so she can make the hair look more natural.

After getting done with the hair, she used a straightener on it to make it beautiful. The hair was amazing as she wore it at the end of everything.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Candy Smile said:

"How do you ventilate?"

abbey said:

"It’s nice just that you won’t enjoy it."

STRIPES said:

"You’re soo talented but I no wan see this your doll for dream o."

Tobaechi said:

"Make sun no near am it will tangle."

The_Nwokoros said:

"Can you make a ventilation video please."

Desire said:

"This video just made me begin to doubt my expensive hairs were really worth it."

user6787786496310 said:

"Na soo my sister, zobo wey dey inside glass cup na wine oo."

BIG TEE said:

"Na only who nor know hair go believe say na bone straight sha it’s a fine straight wig, the closure looks nice."

Source: Legit.ng