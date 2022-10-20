TikTok user, @bshelby225, recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over a recent video

In the now-trending clip, she is seen showing how she made a 'baby hair scarf', which she rocked in the video

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with mixed feelings, with some voting down the hack

A hair enthusiast identified as @bshelby225 on Tiktok has since gone viral on social media over one of her style hacks.

The video which has over 400,000 likes on the platform, sees the lady showing how she made a scarf featuring baby hair.

Photos show the lady making the baby hair scarf. Credit: @bshelby225

With the craze of the baby hair trend being widely accepted by many fashion baddies, it goes without saying that a lot of people are constantly looking for ways to slay easier and faster.

Well, this lady decided to provide a solution by showing how she made a scarf with baby hair glued to it.

Check out the video below:

Netizens are tired of the bay hair trend

echo_vs_cody:

"I’m so sick of this baby hair phase I want out NOW BYE lmao."

theblackrogue:

"I need this for my quick FaceTimes lol "

akeliais:

"Y’all taking this sh*t too far now"

lill.scott:

"She just didn't finesse it right but I see the vision."

spreadgang_bill:

"Ladies I promise you we could care less bout the baby hairs."

_.kira._j:

"This isn’t even cute. Them ain’t even baby hairs they adolescents."

rbdoubles:

"it’s actually tuff for people who have a hard time laying their natural baby hairs down"

juicemanshann:

"Why does this baby hair phase have y’all in such a chokehold?"

d.0n__:

" chileee y’all do everything but get y’all hair done cuz what is this bafoolery "

dai_ming:

"Just get a wig ya’ll keep getting sh*t with hair attached to it"

