20 kids braid hairstyles trending right now that are absolutely gorgeous

Styling little girls' hair is fun because there are no limitations when it comes to being creative with the hair. Children that enjoy braiding have a variety of styles to rock and will constantly look good in all of them. Kids' braid hairstyles keep on evolving as stylists include hip techniques to keep up with the trends. A hairstyle that was well-liked about a decade ago may not be as popular now, as everyone wants to be up to the minute.

Updo with beads and two twist strands. Photo: @pinkyskids on Instagram (modified by author)

When styling braid hairstyles for kids, you have to be conscious of the fact that not all of them are patient to sit through a whole braiding session. Stylists are also advised to be gentle on children as their scalps are more tender compared to those of adults.

20 kids' braid hairstyles

Before braiding, ensure that the child’s hair has been washed with shampoo and fully moisturized. They should also be blow-dried and applied desired oil.

1. Twisted mohawk

Twisted mohawk hairstyle. Photo: @cremedeela_beauty

Mohawks have never gone out of fashion. The different mohawk styles are always classy and come in seasons. This cute twisted mohawk style will look good on a little girl as it makes one appear like they have a lot of hair. The style is achieved by pulling back the hair away from the face and having twisted braids on the lower side of the head.

2. Triangle box braids

Triangle box braids hairstyle. Photo: @br8d_mi_krazi_llc

Triangular braids are just like the popular jumbo braids, only that the sectioning is done via a triangular method, not squares. This is a stunning look for your little girl who wants to feel grown up. It looks better on pre-teens and is easier for them to handle as the braids can be too big and bulky for small girls.

3. Large double cornrows

Large double cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @carlasbeautysalon509

An easy look that will leave her looking pretty, and the go-to natural hairstyle for kids for moms who can’t braid. This style takes less than an hour to achieve. The stylist will have two large cornrows on the side and maybe plait a slim cornrow right at the centre.

This is such a girly look and the best style to go for if you are in a rush and want to go to a party. Make the cornrows longer than the shoulder length for maximum appeal.

4. The bow

The bow hairstyle. Photo: @Sophie

This is an exceptional look; it will take the best stylist to perfect it. You basically have cornrows that get to the middle part of the head, and instead of making a bun, you create a bow. The bow can be made using the child’s hair or a weave, depending on how big you want it to look. Give your child the confidence and poise she wants by having her try this look.

5. Rounded braids

Rounded braids. Photo: @browngirlshair

The beauty of African hair is that you can experiment with whichever hairstyle you have in mind. Rounded braids are plaited in a manner that makes them move in a circular way around the head. You can create different shapes where the lines intersect and even change the sizes of the braiding lines depending on an individual’s preference.

6. Side sweep cornrows

Side sweep cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @hugsandlovekidssalon

The styling starts off with plaiting and switches to twists as she approaches the tips. This look is a nice hairdo if you want simplicity. As the name suggests, the hair is braided towards the side and not in a straight line.

7. Three cornrow ponytails with beads

Three cornrow ponytails with beads hairstyle. Photo: @browngirlshair

This is one of the most popular looks among young girls. The three-cornrow ponytail looks good in kids under the age of 12. With this style, there is nothing much that happens other than plaiting using the simple method. To make the hairdo a little different, end the plaiting with curls at the tips. Beads also do the magic, with medium-sized beads being the best.

8. Bantu knots with a touch of cornrows

Bantu knots with a touch of cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @browngirlshair

How do you make your girl stand out? Add a few tribal cornrows. Blending the two styles will make her look chicer. Children enjoy being unique too. She can wear this hairstyle to school and her friends’ parties.

9. Flower cornrow with a twisted bun

Flower cornrow with a twisted bun hairstyle. Photo: @kreativerefinedstyles

The flower cornrow hairstyle cannot be pulled off by all. You will need a seasoned stylist to make a neat flower pattern from a cornrow. This look is great as it can be accessorized with various items; beads, ribbons, tiny butterfly clips, etc. For the twisted bun, have additional braiding hair extensions for it to be firm.

10. Lemonade braids

Lemonade braids hairstyle. Photo: @dimeslayed_mee

This is the definitive look for toddlers and kids aged 6 to 12. It is a simple hairdo and can be achieved even with kids who have just a few inches long. The use of beads is optional, especially for toddlers, as they sometimes come off and can be risky. The hairstyle can last for close to a month.

11. Cornrows with pussycat buns

Cornrows with pussycat buns hairstyle.Photo: @maggyscornrows

Young kids will enjoy this look and ask to be plaited the same way more than once. The cornrows are known as Fulani cornrows and can be smaller or bigger.

You can add braiding hair if the child has short hair. A few beads, either around the buns or on the sides of the bangs, will complete the look. It is a favourite if you are looking for braid hairstyles for girls.

12. Banana cornrows with a twisted bun

Banana cornrows with a twisted bun hairstyle. Photo: @_braidsbyjenny1

The cornrows take the banana name as they appear curved on the head. This hairdo is perfect for both pre-teens and teens. It has a mature touch and will make your girl look striking and elegant. A cute little bun works better than bigger buns for pre-teens and teens.

13. Carved double cornrow buns

Carved double cornrow buns hairstyle. Photo: @diversityhair.ck

The trick with this style is to ensure that the braiding takes the shape of a banana. The medium size is also great as it takes little time to make or undo. The cornrow buns do not need to be accessorized to look spectacular. This is the perfect look for post-kindergarten kids.

14. Cornrow updo with flat twist bangs

Cornrow updo with flat twist bans hairstyle. Photo: @ajrxhdesignz

This look is stylish and trendy and will make you proud of having 4b or 4c genes. The cornrow updo with bangs on the sides shows how creative and tasteful one is. School-going kids will love this look as it fits their school activities and weekend engagements. The tricky part is having the twists juicy and flat as well as shiny.

15. Small-sized braids

Small-sized braids. Photo: @browngirlshair

If you want your kid to have that older girl hairstyle and still look fine, then go for small-sized braids. This hairstyle will serve you for weeks and can last up to two months.

You can also get the same style to match your girl. Make the braids small and have curls at the tops. You can also go for braids with two colours or those with an ombre design.

16. Zipper braid

Zipper braid hairstyle. Photo: @hairdo_hal

It might appear lazy, but it is one of the convenient kiddies' braid hairstyles. The ideal hairstyle for hair type 3 and type 4 girls. This hairstyle is made with a braid that is created diagonally from one side of the forehead, going downwards towards the neck.

The zipper braid will come out perfectly for girls with medium to long hair. The length of the hair matters as you want to end up with a thick braided bun at the end.

17. Overlapping cornrows with double buns

Overlapping cornrows with double bun hairstyle. Photo: @toddlerstangles

The upside of this look; is time-saving. If you have an impatient child or are running out of time, just go with this wonderful look. The overlapping cornrows add a bit of creativity and display skill. You can also go with four buns depending on how fashionable you are. This hairdo will, however, only serve you for about a fortnight.

18. Cornrows with unbraided buns

Cornrows with unbraided buns hairstyle. Photo: @ajrxhdesignz

This is a stylish look for a girly girl. This hairstyle can last weeks or just a few days, depending on how messy or neat your child is. The buns should be blow-dried and tied to make them appear as semi-bows. Ensure that the unbraided part is moisturized every now and then for the best look.

19. Cornrows with a side bun

Cornrows with a side bun photo: @dee_k_hairfusion

This is like every other style, except the bun is not made in the middle of the head. It is pushed to the side to make it slightly different from the regular looks. You can finish up with jumpy braids at the back of the head to make the style more polished. Do not forget the beads, as beads are the sauce needed to complement the look of children’s hairstyles.

20. Bulky dread-like braids

Bulky dread-like braids hairstyle. Photo: @snatchednslayyyed

Bulky hair makes one look more African and authentic. For little kids, the bulky hair volume varies from child to child, as not all children want a huge volume of hair on their heads. This style will look more original if made using twists instead of braids. You can go with any colour or just stick to black, which appears like your natural hair.

KidS' braid hairstyles make black girls look eye-catchy and fashionable. It takes effort and creativity to come up with a style that will be unique and appealing. Accessories like brightly coloured beads are a staple among many kids, making them look more vibrant. Make your kids look neat and stylish as you are by trying more than a dozen trendy braiding hairstyles.

