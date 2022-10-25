A video from an auction has gone viral on social media over a pair of old Levi's jeans getting sold for a little over GH¢1 million

According to the video, the pair of jeans was discovered in an abandoned mine and is believed to be an original from the 1880s

The video, which is currently trending, has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

A 142-year-old pair of jeans believed to be Levi's brand reportedly sold for a staggering $76,000 or GH¢1,065,900 at an auction.

In a video posted by blogger @lessiswore, the old pair of jeans was said to have been discovered in an abandoned mineshaft, and the condition of the jeans was displayed at the auction.

Photos of the pair of jeans at the auction. Credit: @lessiswore

Appearing dirt-stained with rugged hemlines, the pants, which still carried the designer tag, are believed to be an original from the 1880s.

They eventually sold for $76,000 with a starting bid of $28,000.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to 142-year-old Levi's jeans sold for over GH¢1m

blackitaki:

"Balenciaga taking notes rn."

emmahoney444:

"Everyone in the comments not realizing how rare and historical those jeans are and like bro you’re not supposed to wear them, they’re a literal ARTIFACT."

redwardss:

"Don’t let Kanye sees this."

oneill_studio:

"76000?? I would not wear them ever!!!"

chicagoxn:

"Something feels wildly shady about this."

mullahmerije:

"Balenciaga will be mad."

asherwolf_:

"Those jeans have to be haunted"

lilmissdreadytwatz:

"Denim is forever.. literally."

fr4nzo:

"They’re worth more…"

brandon._.0:

"How are these old pants worth 3 times more than my car?"

dicarlostreetwear:

"Let me go bury my Levi’s in the backyard so I can dig em up in 30 years."

absencesilhouette:

"It's literally a piece of the past and history itselfff."

