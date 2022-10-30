20 latest Ghana weaving shuku hairstyles for ladies to rock in 2022

Rocking a lovely attire while your hair is unkempt will significantly decrease the elegance of your costume as a lady. It would help if you always kept a few things in mind to look decent and presentable. And if you need help deciding what hairstyle to wear, try Ghana weaving shuku hairstyles for ladies.

Photo: @braidsforwomen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you style your shuku Ghana weaving? Ghana weaving shuku hairstyle is a protective style that you can do on short or long hair. You can decide to either bundle this hair into a bun or keep it loosely hanging as a ponytail, based on your preference. To make it more beautiful, use attachments or wool in various shades and colours, as well as stylish threads and beads.

20 latest shuku Ghana weaving styles in 2022

Ghana-weaving hairstyles are very common in the African fashion industry due to their neat and fashionable appearance. Choosing a hairstyle can be difficult, so the following big shuku Ghana weaving styles for 2022 are here to make your work easy.

1. Tribal Ghana weaving shuku

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

The greatest advantage of wearing Ghana-weaving hairdos is that you can make them as simple or as complex as you desire. Tribal Ghana weaving shuku has existed for a long time and is beautiful and appropriate for any occasion.

Shuku hairdos can be as exciting as you desire them to be if you find the right hairdresser and style to motivate you. This fashionable hairstyle is long-lasting.

2. High bun cornrows

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

High-bun cornrows are a fantastic choice if you're looking for a bold updo, but you have limited time on most days. The style will work well for you if you possess thin hair and want to achieve the cornrow glance.

3. Goddess double ponytail with beads

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

Goddess ponytails are a great option to take a break from your hair or plan a beach holiday. The advantage of this hairstyle is that you can use your tresses sparingly and wear them on any occasion.

4. Plain cornrows with a high bun

Photo: @sgtweety5

Source: Instagram

A plain cornrow with a high bun is a distinctive shuku hairstyle that requires plaiting cornrows with natural hair. Add a one-of-a-kind cornrow pattern to the plaiting to make it more attractive. Finish the look with a massive bun on the crown of your head.

5. Coloured cornrow braids

Photo: @AfricanHair

Source: Instagram

This style enables you to experiment with various colours to create a one-of-a-kind shuku hairstyle. With this style, you can mix thick and thin cornrows. Making a small bun on the crown of your head and leaving a few of the braids hanging will make you look more stunning in this hairstyle.

6. Sizeable ponytail with curls

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Instagram

With this tiny Ghana weaving shuku, you do not have to braid the entire cornrow; instead, take a section of it and curl it, offering the hair a complete glance with a classy breath-taking appearance.

7. Detailed feed-in high bun

Photo: @suwumblog

Source: Facebook

The good thing about a detailed feed-in high bun is that they are easy to maintain. This Ghana weaving shuku with base will remain in place and prevent your hair from touching your face, particularly in hot weather.

8. Slanted high Ghana weaving shuku

Photo: @suwumblog

Source: Facebook

Slanted high Ghana weaving shuku is a tidy, seamless, fancy, and gorgeous braid hairstyle. This hairstyle has it all, but it is a little pricey. It can be a good protective hairstyle, but you must find a stylist who understands how to care for your edges to avoid breakage.

9. Pattern Ghana weaving shuku with box braid

Photo: @zaineeysblog

Source: Facebook

If you're tired of the typical ponytail shuku but want to try Ghana weaving, try this style. It necessitates simple styling and is essentially a two-step plait, but the hairstyle makes a huge difference.

10. Straight classy Ghana weaving

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

Straight classy Ghana weaving is yet another beautiful shuku Ghana weaving style that every lady should try. The hairstyle is classy and suitable for all occasions.

11. High ponytail hairstyle

Photo: @TheAfricanHair

Source: Facebook

One of the advantages of wearing a high ponytail hairstyle is that it's appropriate for any occasion. This hairstyle for ladies with attachment is suitable for generating a sassy glance for formal occasions and establishing your edges.

12. Half up, half down braid style

Photo: @TheAfricanHair

Source: Facebook

Half up, half down braid style is a timeless hairstyle you can wear for any occasion. The hairstyle takes some time to complete based on the size and length of the braid, but the effort is well worth it. It can serve as an excellent protective hairstyle.

13. Crown bun with braids

Photo: @zaineeysblog

Source: Facebook

Larger plaits focus on saving time because more hair is utilized in each row. The style is ideal because it reduces the time you spend in the saloon compared to other styles. It attracts the focus across your face, drawing it to the crest of your tresses and your prominent glistening forehead.

14. Zigzag clean lines ponytail

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

With refined zigzag sleek lines, you can choose to add an extension to attract more attention and feel like a true queen while rocking the style. This shuku Ghana weaving style for round faces is ideal for all occasions.

15. Two bun cornrows with a butterfly effect

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

To add some character to your plaited ponytail, safeguard it with a few hair accessories. Enclose some of your braids around the transparent snag-free rubber band to encompass it. Lastly, input some hair accessories for a pop of colour.

16. Stitch braids

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

This hairstyle is woven in stitches-like cornrows. It's easier to create than it appears, but it could take hours. It is an excellent option for girls with oblong faces, and it can be created in any colour or extension.

17. Classic bow ponytail with curls

Photo: @crissylovebraids

Source: Facebook

The main advantage of wearing classic ponytail cornrows is that they are less stressful on your scalp, can last for weeks, and require very little maintenance. The style is appropriate for girls with round faces.

18. Thick and thin asymmetrical feed-in cornrows

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

Try thick and thin asymmetrical feed-in cornrows if you want a unique hairstyle. The main advantage of this style is that when you're pressed for time, you can braid a thick dutch braid down the middle of your scalp and tie the remainder of your hair back.

19. Chic high ponytail

Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: Facebook

A chic high ponytail is a stylish and classic hairstyle for anyone looking for recognition. Try a cute high bun with sideways beads to complement your ensemble with this style. This back-and-front Ghana-weaving shuku attracts attention from both sides.

20. Braided Ghana weaving shuku bun

Photo: @sowigs

Source: Facebook

While everyone has been looking forward to reweaving the ponytail Ghana style, the simple curl bun above adds a unique twist. This bun technique is eye-catching and keeps your tresses from your neck.

