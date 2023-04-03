A young woman has created a shoe that converts from a high heel to a flat shoe and called the brand Pashion Footwear

Haley Pavone decided to invent this convertible shoe after she experienced a heel break at a party she went to

People were impressed by the genius idea, with many congratulating her for creating such an impressive invention that solves many problems for those who love wearing heels

Haley Pavone with the unique brand of shoes. Images: @HaleyPavone/TikTok

Source: UGC

We've all experienced the agony of wearing stilettos for long periods. That's why Haley Pavone went viral when she posted a video on TikTok highlighting her journey of creating a convertible high-heel.

With more than 1.2 million views and over 127,000 likes, it's no wonder why this invention has been getting run reviews.

Pavone's personal experience launches Pashion Footwear

Pashion Footwear was established after the 27-year-old had a terrible experience at her college sorority spring ball. She had to take her heels off because of the discomfort she felt while dancing the night away.

That night, she was inspired to invent a shoe to solve all her problems. She drew the idea on a serviette, and the rest is history.

Her invention landed her millions in funding from the show SharkTank, and she has made it onto the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Ladies impressed by innovative idea, call it a genius move

People across the world are applauding the young founder for her incredible invention.

Some thanked her for creating such an invention, while others wanted her to develop more styles suitable for any occasion.

Here are some of the comments:

@Joana said:

"All I know is that this is GENIUS working shoes. You’re telling me we can commute in flats and turn them to heels in the office? Genius."

@Alyssa Jordan commented:

"I would absolutely love it if you did a wedding version of the heels where they were embellished with pearls."

@NEV DEE said:

"An exact representation of the definition of a business. It's all about offering a solution to a problem. Go figure!"

@natasha888west commented:

"Now THIS is a hero origin story."

@The Stained Glass said:

" Literally buying these. I wanted something like this for years and thought it impossible. You did the impossible gf!!! We needed you."

@Allyssa in the Kitchen commented:

"New idol unlocked."

Johannesburg 20-year-old woman buys three delivery bikes for growing business venture, inspires Mzansi

In other women entrepreneur stories, popular South African website Briefly News reported about a woman from Gauteng who bought three delivery bikes.

MaGubhela Omuhule shared her celebratory news on TikTok in a post which has since gone viral.

Mzansi congratulated her on achieving this milestone, with many asking her for advice on how she got into this business venture.

Source: Briefly.co.za