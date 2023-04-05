20 stunning money piece hair highlights ideas to try for your next look

When it comes to hair, there are nearly a million options to choose from and subcategories. The four major hair categories are straight hair, wavy hair, curly hair and coily hair. Different hairstyles suit each hair type and an individual's taste and preferences, for example, the money piece hair. It is among the best styles that draw attention to the face.

Different styles of wearing a money piece highlight. Photo: @BohymeOfficial @Salon Meraki @coloredbyericcanez @mario.monslave.5070 (modified by author)

As the name suggests, the hairstyle comes from the cost-effective and time-saving process of achieving different looks. It involves a dyeing technique whereby a colourist lightens or highlights the face-framing pieces of the hair.

20 money piece hair ideas to try

This cool hairstyle has become trendy recently, with people finding a new way to twitch it to achieve a more contemporary look. Here are some ideas to try as your next style.

1. Light blond money piece

Light brown hair with a light blonde money piece. Photo: @mario.monslave.5070

If you want to light up the face, the blonde on brown is a perfect colour-blocking style. The strands intertwine with perfection, leaving you with an admirable yet natural-looking style.

2. Peach money piece

Dark brown long hair with a peach money piece. Photo: @lindsey.king.7545708

With this tone of colour, you must ensure an even tone throughout. Results may be achieved in one session or more, depending on if the client has pre-coloured their head

3. Pink money piece hair

Lady leaning forward showcasing a fresh pink money piece hairdo. Photo: @itzel.nunez

Looking to add a soft pop of colour without dyeing the whole thing? The pink frontal is a fantastic choice.

4. Bright pink money piece on a dark pink lob

A dark piece lob with a bright pink money hair piece. Photo: @savanna.brunoehler.1

The two shades of pink are a great way to achieve a dramatic, attention-grabbing hairstyle while adding flair to their look. The colour codes makes it a great style for money piece hair with bangs as it draws attention to the forehead without watering down the colours.

5. Mid-length dimensional highlights

Mid length dimensional highlight. Photo: @nookalabang

This is a low-maintenance style that gives you a bright look. To achieve it, keep the fronts higher. You can choose a colour of your choice.

6. Blonde money piece on a long fluffy hairstyle

Fluffy hairstyle with a blonde money piece. Photo: @hair.by.bbyhannahb

This is a perfect hairstyle for anyone looking to have layers around their face. It can be pulled off with a shorter or long hair length.

7. Pink money piece highlights

Chocolate mid length with pink money piece. Photo: @Mayra.Wenatchee hairstylist

To keep and maintain the vibrancy in this piece, get a touch-up every 5-6 weeks. You can either choose deep or light pink shades for your highlights.

8. Dark brown highlights with a subtle money piece

Dark brown highlight with a subtle money piece. Photo: @SalonEdjii

A subtle lightness on dark hair frames the face and makes the eyes pop. It does not matter the shade of your hair.

9. Beige money piece highlights

Black hair with beige money piece highlight. Photo: @coloredbyericcanez

A great way to rock a money piece while keeping it natural. This style is best achieved with a less dramatic colour.

10. Blue money piece highlights

Long side parted bob with a money piece. Photo: @mjhairstyless

A lived-in colour requires one to have the right placement and seamless blend to achieve a perfect diffused look.

11. Thick blonde highlights

Dark brown hair with a thick blonde money piece. Photo: @Hair by Jess

These shades are the perfect way to go if you want to create a bold look with a nice pop of colour. You will be sure to stand out from the crowd.

12. High-contrast money piece on dark hair

High-contrast money piece on dark hair. Photo: @Salon Meraki

Are you looking to add spice to your dark mane? Try adding a shade or two of lighter money piece hair peeking through the length. This style is a sure way to brighten up that look.

13. Brunette highlight with a bright blonde

Brunette highlight with a bright blonde money piece. Photo: @marina.salonsessions

Depending on your facial features, a blonde money piece can give the best results. It is an excellent style for any event.

14. Green money piece highlights

Money piece face frame. Photo: @todyeforofficial

This hairdo can go with any base colour, cool or warm. The green highlights are perfect for someone looking to be bold.

15. Blonde money piece on copper hair

Copper hair with a blonde money piece. Photo: tracy.mccloskey.96

Copper and blonde will add a bold character to the overall look. Adding in some waves creates more statements and gives the classy feel you desire in a hairstyle.

16. Blonde money piece on brown hair

Blonde money piece on long brown hair. Photo: @metamorfosissalon

This is another cool hairdo that frames your face and lightens the overall look, giving you a fresh look without major transformations of the entire head.

17. Mixture of blonde and light brown highlights

Money piece for the front hairline. Photo: @erickinfantehair

The piece can be customised to match skin tone and the base colour. And a mix of blonde and light brown highlights comes in handy.

18. Thick money piece for mid-length hair

Thick money piece for mid-length hair. Photo: @amcclimon

Want to try blond without lightening the whole head? Try out this trendy hairdo. The face-framing highlights will shape your face to your liking.

19.Layered V cut with beach-style

Layered V cut with beach-style money piece. Photo: @BohymeOfficial

This is a subtle way of wearing a money piece while maintaining that natural look. To achieve this look, lighten up a small portion of your front hair for some show stopping money piece experience.

20. Edgy money piece with brown hair

Edgy money piece with brown hair. Photo: @amy-mystylist

Are you looking to add a bold hint of colour to your light brown hair? Try this super trendy style.

How to do money piece hair at home

Also known as face-framing highlights, it is achieved when you highlight the front strands of your hair in a lighter shade. It is an easy process that one can do without going to a hairdresser. Here is an easy step-by-step guide to giving yourself the money piece hairstyle.

Choose the colour of choice and mix it up. Section out the front of your barnett in two sections on the side of the head horizontally. On the hair that falls towards the ear, take out about an inch-wide area right in front of the ear and clip the other. Using a hairbrush, apply most of the lightener in the midsection and work it down toward the hairline on the front and back of the hair and on the ends. Repeat step 3 on the part closer to the front mid-section. Start with a thin/thick layer on the highest part of the money piece, and work your way down towards the back. (The final look should be high on the front and down towards the sides). Let it sit and process for 30-60 minutes, depending on the desired results. (The longer it stays, the lighter it becomes). Wash and rinse it off and style it as desired.

How to get rid of money piece hair at home

If you are tired of your hairdo and want to get rid of it before it grows out, you can apply a dye that matches the rest of your hair colour, either on the lighter sections or use a completely different colour on the entire head.

Frequently asked questions

What is a money piece on hair? It is a technique where a hairdresser lightens or highlights the face-framing hair pieces. Why is it called a money piece? The name is due to the time-saving and cost-effective process of hair colouring. Are money pieces expensive? It is a relatively budget-friendly hair trend. What are the benefits of money piece hair? It is a fun and low-commitment way to add some personality to your hair while enhancing your facial features. What is another name for money piece hair? It is also called face-framing highlights. Do money pieces damage hair? The highlighted hairs are prone to breakage and environmental damage. But the situation can be saved by moisturising the hair, especially the coloured areas. How long do money pieces last? It can last three to five months without needing a redo. What is the origin of money piece hair? Its origin is not clear, but many believe it originated in high-end salons.

Regarding hair, versatility is key since it may only sometimes be possible to wear a new style each day. Flowing hair offers that option of daily changeup with the money piece hair detail stealing the show.

