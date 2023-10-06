What is mother of pearl: Interesting facts and where does it come from

What is the mother of pearl? Mother of pearl is the name given to the iridescent material that forms the interior layer of several mollusc shells. It's frequently utilised to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewellery with a boho-chic look, among other things. People often confuse the mother of pearl with pearls due to their close relationship, although there are numerous fundamental distinctions between them.

Abalone shell interior lined with shining mother of pearl. Photo: pexels.com, @dagmara-dombrovska (modified by author)

Mother of pearl may be discovered in some of the most primitive gastropod, bivalve, and cephalopod lineages. However, the interior layer of the vast majority of mollusc shells is porcellaneous rather than nacreous, resulting in a non-iridescent shine or, more rarely, non-nacreous iridescence like the flame structure observed in conch pearls.

Interesting facts about mother of pearl

What's another word for mother of pearl? It is also called nacre. If you're looking for organic jewellery, nacre is one of the hottest options. It is the sole gemstone formed by a living organism of Mother Nature, making it the world's most organic jewel. Check out the following interesting facts about the material.

1. Mother of Pearl is an organic-inorganic composite material

What is the full meaning of nacre? Nacre, often known as the mother of pearl, is an organic-inorganic mixed substance formed as an inner shell layer by various molluscs. It is also the substance from which pearls are made. It is tough, tenacious, and iridescent.

2. It is composed of hexagonal platelets

What is nacre made of? Nacre comprises hexagonal aragonite platelets, a calcium carbonate, 10-20 m broad and 0.5 m thick and organised in a continuous parallel lamina. The form of the tablets varies based on the species; in Pinna, the tabs are rectangular, with symmetric portions that are more or less soluble.

Regardless of their form, the most minor units contained in the tablets are irregular spherical grains. These layers are divided by organic matrix sheets or interfaces made of elastic biopolymers like lustrin, chitin, and silk-like proteins.

3. Nacre is secreted by the epithelial cells

Where does the mother of pearl come from? It is released by the epithelial cells of mollusc mantle tissue. The iridescent nacreous layer, often known as the mother of pearl, is continually put down onto the innermost layer of the shell.

The nacre layers smooth the shell surface and protect the soft tissues from parasites and harmful waste by encasing them in successive layers of nacre, producing either a blister pearl connected to the shell's inside or a free pearl inside the mantle tissues. The process is known as encystation and continues throughout the mollusc's life.

4. It comes from different sources

Photo taken on 20 Sept 2023 shows a flower plate engraved with mother-of-pearl in Song Dynasty at Hangzhou West Lake Museum in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: CFOTO

The primary industrial sources of mother of pearl have been the freshwater pearl mussels, pearl oysters, and, to a lesser degree, abalone, famous for their durability and elegance in the later part of the nineteenth century.

The prominent green turban snail Turbo marmoratus shells and the sizeable top Tectus niloticus were widely used for pearl buttons, particularly in the 1900s.

5. It can be used for architectural purposes

Both black and white nacre are employed in architectural applications. Natural nacre may be dyed practically any colour. Tesserae of nacre can be carved into forms and bonded to a ceramic tile or marble substrate.

The tesserae are inserted by hand and tightly packed together to form an uneven mosaic or pattern (such as a weaving). The nacre tesserae can be bonded to fibreglass instead of a marble or tile substrate.

Internal floors, external and interior walls, counters, doors, and ceilings may all benefit from nacre sheets. Including it in architectural features such as columns or furnishings is simple.

6. It may be included in musical instruments

Nacre inlay is commonly used for musical instrument keys and other ornamental designs. Many accordion and concertina bodies are fully coated in nacre, and some guitars feature nacre or fake pearloid plastic fingerboard or headstock inlays.

The bouzouki and baglamas, as well as the related Middle Eastern oud, frequently have nacre embellishments surrounding the sound holes and on the rear of the instrument. Nacre inlay is used on stringed instrument bows like the violin and cello.

It is commonly seen on saxophone key touches, valve buttons of trumpets, along with other brass instruments. It is also widely used to embellish the Middle Eastern goblet drum (darbuka).

7. It can be used for decorative purposes

Mother-of-pearl buttons are employed in clothes for practical and ornamental purposes. It is sometimes used to decorate handgun grips and other gun furniture. Mother of pearl is occasionally used to manufacture spoon-like utensils for caviar so that metallic spoons do not ruin the taste.

8. The mother-of-pearl jewellery should be stored away from your other jewels

Store your mother-of-pearl jewellery separately from your other gems and accessories since even the finest edges can chip or harm its surface. The most basic way to protect your mother-of-pearl jewellery is to keep it in a soft cotton or velvet bag.

9. Nacre is believed to have healing properties

What is the significance of the mother of pearl? Mother of Pearl is a gemstone known for its beauty and resilience for generations. Because of its supposed therapeutic powers, it has been employed as part of spiritual ceremonies by numerous societies throughout history.

Mother-of-pearl shell is widely thought to promote riches and is frequently utilised in mystical work and tradition to increase instinct, psychic sensitivity, and imagination. It is believed to provide calming, motherly protection from harmful energies and affection.

10. The mother of Pearl is different from Pearl

Orange and white seashell on a white surface. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Most jewellery buyers are more acquainted with pearls than mother of pearls. Both are formed by nacre. However, pearls are spherical jewels rather than shell linings.

A nacre layer surrounds anything that has invaded the mollusc's shell and becomes thicker until a pearl appears. Mother of pearl is often bigger in size and form than a pearl. Pearls are round gemstones with a fixed shape.

Mother of pearl is an organic-inorganic composite substance formed as an inner shell layer by various molluscs. It is released by the epithelial cells of mollusc mantle tissue. The material is frequently utilised to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewellery with a boho-chic look, among other things.

