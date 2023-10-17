If you thought that innovation and inventions were only limited to science, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Recently, a new manicure technique has overtaken the beauty industry. The Russian manicure technique has gained favour among nail enthusiasts for many reasons. But what is it? Learn more about the Russian manicure and how it compares to some nail art designs.

For those passionate about nail art, there is an intriguing new design you should try. The Russian manicure is a different approach to nail art, incorporating technology and creativity. The method is rapidly catching up and transforming the future of nail art. But is the technique safe?

What is the Russian manicure?

It is a manicure technique that originates in Russia. The procedure, also known as the dry Russian manicure, has gained popularity on social media due to its appeal.

The technique involves using an electric file to grind and cut the cuticle and living skin around your nail plate. This unique technique discards traditional tools like nippers and cuticle pushers for the electric file. The method doesn't involve soaking.

Russian nail designs come in different patterns, often including rhinestones, glitter, and various colours.

How do you achieve the Russian manicure work?

The style aims to produce nails that are thin and appear natural. Some of the main components of the Russian nail technique are as follows:

Preparation: The manicurist will start by cleaning your nails and removing old nail polish to provide a clean canvas to work on. Cuticle work: Using an electric file, the stylist will grind and cut away the living skin around your nail plate and the dead cuticle skin. The procedure is done with great precision and attention to detail. Nail shaping: After the cuticle work, the manicurist will shape the nail according to your preference. If desired, length can be added at this stage. Polish application: Once the nail is shaped, the stylist will polish it using your chosen colour. The polish can be a regular one or a gel one. Finishing touches: Finally, a top coat is applied to seal in the colour and add shine. You can also add any nail art or embellishments at this stage.

Is the Russian manicure dangerous?

It depends, but the technique has its potential risks. According to Nail Care HQ, the procedure is risky because it involves cutting past the cuticle area. Cutting past the cuticle area can lead to bleeding, pain or infections when done incorrectly.

Furthermore, the technique's abrasive nature can permanently alter your nail's structure, weakening it and causing bleeding.

Russian manicure vs gel manicure

Although the Russian and gel manicures have similarities, the nail techniques have various vital differences. Here is a detailed comparison of the Russian manicure vs normal manicure.

Russian manicure

The Russian manicure involves filing, cutting and removing the cuticle with electric drill bits for a clean, edge-less look. In addition, the Russian variation doesn't include any soaking in water.

The Russian variation lasts longer and is more visually appealing than traditional gel. Compared to the conventional gel, which lasts between two to three weeks, Russian manicures last from three to five weeks.

Gel manicure

The traditional gel manicure lasts two to three weeks and involves soaking to soften the nail cuticle, pushing it back and trimming it.

One advantage of the gel manicure is that no health risks are involved. In addition, a typical session can last up to 45 minutes compared to the Russian variation, which lasts up to two hours.

What is the Russian-French manicure?

It is a combination of the regular Russian manicure with a French manicure style. Here is how it is done:

The variation begins with the cuticle work using an electric file to cut away the dead and living skin around your nail plate. After the cuticle work, the nail-shaping process begins according to the client's preference. After the nail shaping, the French polish application begins. The process involves painting the tips of the nail white while leaving the base natural or painted in a pale pink shade.

The Russian manicure is a nail art technique that uses an electrical file or bits to cut the dead and living skin around your nail plate and cuticle skin. The method is unique because it doesn't use traditional tools like nippers and cuticle pushers. The procedure stands out because of its attention to detail and intricacy.

