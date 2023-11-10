25 types of pink flowers: Different types of pink flowers (with photos)

Pink flowers are undeniably attractive, weaving a spell of beauty and appeal wherever they bloom. They are incredibly diverse, ranging from dainty, small pink blooms to beautiful perennial variations. Explore the different types of pink flowers to decorate your home or gift to a loved one.

Sweet peas, roses, and tulips. Photo: @jazminbouquets, @floretique.studio, @painteddoor on Instagram (modified by author)

What does a pink flower represent? It is a symbol of grace, love, elegance, and femininity. There are numerous species of pink flowers, ranging from pastels to brilliant shades, which can be beautifully arranged to decorate events and homes.

25 types of pink flowers with images

From subtle pastels to vibrant, eye-catching shades, pink flowers elicit feelings of love, calmness, and beauty. Here are the 25 pink flower names. Each bloom has unique qualities and appeal.

1. Peony

A Peony on a blue surface. Photo: pexeks.com, @brenda-timmermans

Peonies are famous for their fragrant, luxuriant blooms. They are a popular option for gardens and wedding ceremonies since they are available in different shades, ranging from mild pink to rich magenta.

2. Rose

Pink roses. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

What is the name of rose pink? The scientific name of the pink rose is Rosa meldomonac. Pink roses come in various shades, symbolising love, admiration, and gratitude.

3. Ranunculus

What is the prettiest pink flower? Ranunculus, often known as buttercup, looks lovely and would go well with bridal decorations or a romantic marriage proposal. The bloom always fascinates all wedding organisers and flower enthusiasts.

4. Cherry blossom

Cherry blossoms. Photo: pexels.com, @brett-sayles

Cherry blossoms, famed for their fleeting beauty, symbolise renewal. These lovely pink and white blooms brighten up gardens and houses.

5. Tulips

Pink tulips. Photo: pexels.com, @polona-mitar-osolnik

This pink flower image is stunning. Tulips are typically linked with spring and come in pink, yellow, red, and white. Pink tulips are ideal for adding a whimsical touch to any floral arrangement.

6. Zinnia

Zinnia is closely related to daisies and sunflowers. Because of their vibrant look, flowering Zinnia plants attract many hummingbirds and butterflies.

7. Dahlia

Pink Dahlia in a field. Photo: pexels.com, @gru

Which flowers are pink? Dahlias are well-known for their delicate petals. They provide a colourful and lively spectacle in gardens with their numerous shades of pink.

8. Azalea

Shrub of Azalea. Photo: pexesl.com, @jeffry-surianto

Azaleas are popular because of their clusters of pink blossoms. They're great for adding colour and richness to landscapes and forest gardens.

9. Orchids

Pink Orchids. Photo: pexels.com, @man-dy

Orchids are exotic, attractive flowers in pink, magenta, and purple colours. They are ideal for adding a sophisticated touch to any arrangement.

10. Lotus

Lotus flowers symbolise enlightenment because they bloom gloriously above the murky or muddy water. They are frequently seen floating in beautiful ponds, but they can also be planted in a container with pea gravel and water.

11. Carnation

Carnations are pretty pink flowers. They have ruffled petals and come in various pink shades. Each colour represents a different emotion, making them a versatile choice for different occasions.

12. Cosmos

Pink Cosmos bloom. Photo: unsplash.com, @corinna-hardware

Cosmo plants can help you build a galaxy in your garden. With proper maintenance and a bit of whimsy, your Cosmos may create an incredible pink show swinging gently in the breeze.

13. Calla Lily

Calla lilies are perennials that, despite their name, are not lilies. They typically grow one to three feet tall and are easily identified by their distinctive bloom and stamen. These beautiful pink flowers symbolise beauty and innocence.

14. Begonias

Pink Begonias. Photo: pexels.com, @magda-ehlers

These pink flower images showcase the allure of Begonia blooms. These blooms come in various pink hues, from light blush to hot pink, and have waxy, asymmetrical blooms.

15. Hydrangeas

Pink Hydrangeas. Photo: pexels.com, @magda-ehlers

Hydrangeas are blue, white, and pink perennial flowers. They are well-known for their large, gorgeous blooms. They add a beautiful touch to any floral arrangement.

16. Stargazer

A beautiful Stargazer. Photo: pexels.com, @deneen-lt

Stargazer lilies have bright pink petals with dots and lengthy stamen that emit a lovely scent. This bloom is a staple in many bouquets and arrangements because of its vibrant pink petals and patterns.

17. Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums bloom. Photo: unsplash.com, @yoksel-zok

Pink chrysanthemums symbolise love and admiration. They are frequently used to add elegance to floral arrangements and bouquets.

18. Anemone

Anemones have beautiful pink cup-shaped blossoms that sway in the breeze. They make lovely complements to gardens and cut-flower arrangements.

19. Butterfly bush pink delight

The butterfly bush pink delight is an absolute must-have in every garden. This sensuous blossom has a unique tendency to attract butterflies, which is how it got its name.

20. Asters

Pink Asters. Photo: unsplash.com, @jack-blueberry

Asters are the ideal pink flowers for autumn bouquets. They have daisy-like blooms and are available in pink, white, and purple.

21. Hollyhock

Beautiful Hollyhock flowers. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne-stock-project

The lovely hollyhock blooms grow on long stalks, creating a picture-perfect home front. They look great growing along a trellis or in the garden. They provide excellent privacy if grown along a fence line.

22. Camellias

Blooming bush with camellia flowers. Photo: pexels.com, @ryutaro-tsukata

Camellias feature glossy, dark green leaves in pink, white, and red hues. They are ideal for adding a charming touch to any floral arrangement.

23. Meadowsweet

A Meadowsweet flower. Photo: unsplash.com, @trevor-john-williams

These small pink flowers grow in delicate clusters on long stalks growing three to seven feet tall. Their impressive height and whimsical appearance make them ideal event decor.

24. Petunia

Pink Petunia flowers in bloom. Photo: pexels.com, @airam-datoon

Petunias are available in various colours and patterns due to the contrasting bloom veins, but pink is the most popular. They grow well in planters and are also short enough to be useful as ground cover.

25. Sweet peas

Sweet peas are pink, purple, and white blooms with a subtle scent. They are ideal for spring and summer bouquets.

Pink flowers come in various shapes, sizes, and colours, each with unique charm and characteristics. They are ideal for creating a romantic garden, attracting pollinators, or simply adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor or interior areas.

