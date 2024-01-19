Sisterlocks beginners guide: Installation, styling and maintenance

Do you want to lock your hair but don't want ordinary locs? Sisterlocks are the ideal solution for you. Not only are these locs visually appealing, but they are also easy to style and maintain. You can braid, colour, rock them at any length, and even curl them with a roller set.

Short sisterlocks (L), bantu sisterlocks and medium-length sisterlocks (R) hairstyles. Photo: @jpraiseomondi on Facebook, @imanitaylorgood on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sisterlocks is an organic hair management strategy that results in little, styleable locks. It enables ladies with tightly structured hair to enjoy a variety of modern hairstyles without having to change the natural texture of their mane or add any chemicals or heat.

What are sisterlocks?

Sisterlocks are small, thread-like dreadlocks created by the interlocking method. Interlocking is a dreadlocking technique where you utilise a specialised tool or equipment to make the locks instead of twisting the strands or rolling your palms.

Typically, skilled professionals attach sister locks by weaving your hair from the tips to the roots. And because there is less tugging, your hair follicles sustain less damage. If you like the loose hair appearance over standard locks, they almost look like it.

The style requires minor maintenance since retightening is necessary every six weeks. This style is stunning; many people like it because of its adaptability.

Sisterlocks vs locs

Getting locs is more than simply a hairdo change; it is also a lifestyle transformation. Locs are permanent in the sense that they cannot be reversed. Before determining whether to have sisterlocks or classic locs, you must understand how they vary.

Origin

Dr JoAnne Cornwell invented the sisterlock hairdo in 1993. Classical locs have been around for hundreds of years. The old locking mechanism was popular among Rastafarians.

Formation

Classic locs are formed by palm rolling or matting. It's the process of matting together sections of medium to large volumes of hair. They are simple to start, and the retwisting technique, which helps keep the design, is simple.

Sisterlocks are applied to little sections of your hair with a particular device. Only trained and qualified sisterlocks personnel provide this service. Depending on the density and length of your hair, installation may take over twenty-four hours.

Locking

Traditional locs are grown over a long period. Twisting the roots of the hair is carried out as the locks grow. It takes a few months for the hair to begin locking independently.

When sisterlocks are applied, your hair may be interlaced along the length of the locks, but always at the root. It enables you to acquire locs without going through the various locking stages of your hair.

Styling

A lady wearing black sisterlocks. Photo: @lefydreadlocks

Source: Facebook

Locs can be challenging to style, particularly if they become long. This is due to their large size. However, if you cannot manage your locs into flawless styles and complicated designs, they can look stunning when left hanging down.

Sisterlocks are lighter and have a smoother root texture than regular locs, making them incredibly easy to style. Furthermore, because of their modest size, they may be styled creatively.

Maintenance

Locs are a low-maintenance hairdo since they do not require a regular maintenance and repair programme. You may swiftly learn how to retwist classic locs on your own.

Sisterlocks come at a hefty price. You must visit a sisterlocks specialist for retightening every four to six weeks.

Hair type

You can apply sisterlocks on relaxed or naturally occurring hair. These are designer locs made just for your hair texture. For their care, you must adhere to a highly regimented schedule. Only completely natural hair may be used to produce traditional locs.

Microlocs vs sisterlocks

Despite having a lot of cosmetic resemblances, sisterlocks and micro-locs are two types of locks. Microlocs are typically larger than sisterlocks, yet some individuals occasionally produce them as small as sisterlocks.

Installation

Sisterlocks are woven into your hair with a specialised instrument and strict adherence to instructions. On the other hand, one can install microlocs by twisting, interlocking, coiling, or braiding.

The beginning method

In contrast to other braiding methods, a consultant will use a tool to begin at the ends of your hair and work her way up to produce a sisterlock in your hair. This method will keep your strands together as a single unit from the beginning and is similar to crocheting.

Braidlocs begin with a standard hair braid. It doesn't require any special tools or methods. Additionally, braids do a great job of holding your strands together.

Cost

Sisterlocks are expensive and might take many days to install. Consequently, the longer your locks, the thinner your locs, and the longer it takes, the higher the cost.

You may maintain braidlocs, have them interlocked, or see a sisterlocks expert, as they are not trademarks.

Maintenance

The actual method of maintaining locs is a rotation. It's joining the newly growing hair to the remainder of the loc. The density and texture of a person's hair affect a sisterlocks rotation.

While a sisterlocks rotation can be used to maintain braidlocs, interlocking—also a type of rotation—is often used to keep braidlocs in place.

Sisterlocks installation

Are you looking for a guide on how to start sisterlocks? To officially install sisterlocks, you must see a qualified or trained professional. The steps can be simplified as follows:

Wash and detangle hair: Use a clarifying shampoo and a wide-tooth comb.

Sectioning: Part your hair into a neat, squared-off grid.

Installation: Attach the sisterlocks to your hair using a patented tool.

Follow-up: Schedule follow-up appointments for shampooing, retightening, and health checks of your sisterlocks.

How to care for sisterlocks

Sisterlocks in two cornrows. Photo: @lefydreadlocks

Source: Facebook

Sisterlocks are a lasting hairstyle that has to be adequately cared for. One should schedule a follow-up session within a month of installation. The following is a step-by-step guide on how to care for them.

1. Retightening

To keep your sisterlocks sturdy and gorgeous as they grow out, you must retighten them. Your sisterlocks specialist will decide how often you need to retighten.

2. Washing

You must use extreme gentleness when cleaning your sisterlocks. This is because sisterlocks are delicate and can break, unravel, or even acquire frizz if handled roughly.

Additionally, it is recommended that you wash your sisterlocks once a week to avoid the previously described issues and to preserve the natural oils in your hair.

3. Clean and oil your scalp

Sisterlocks are fundamentally tight at the scalp, which can lead to accumulations of dead skin cells, oil, and products. Using cotton balls dipped in shampoo, lightly rub your scalp to clean it.

Next, use cotton balls dipped in water to massage your scalp, eliminating any remaining shampoo suds. To avoid a dry scalp, oil it after cleansing.

4. Refrain from using heat tools

Flat irons, curling irons, or other similar heat instruments on your locs are not advised. Sisterlocks are pretty brittle, and these heating instruments have the potential to break them.

5. Put on satin hair socks

Most pillowcases are cotton-made, which can cause friction between your tresses and the pillow during sleep and result in moisture loss. Your sisterlocks will maintain moisture if you wear satin hair stockings that cover the strands from roots to tips.

A satin hat, which fits your hair perfectly, can be used instead of socks if your locks are still in the pre-locking or blossoming stage.

Sisterlocks styles

Sisterlocks are microlocs that provide their wearers freedom with their hair. This freedom includes not having to use combs or brushes, being able to style their hair the way they like, and embracing their natural hair. Here are some styles and pictures of sisterlocks for inspiration.

1. Short sisterlocks

A lady with short black sister locks. Photo: @msnaturallymimi

Source: Instagram

This concept has a beautiful little ponytail. This short beginner sisterlocks style is ideal for appearing elegant and easygoing. When you require a quick and fuss-free hair makeover, you may pull your locs into a ponytail.

2. Side part sisterlocks

An African woman with a side part hairdo. Photo: @LenahBeauty$Salon

Source: Facebook

One of the best sisterlocks styles for short hair, this hairstyle comprises mid-length sisterlocks with a side part. You may alter your locs while offering them glam by putting your hair on one side.

3. Curly, medium-length sisterlocks

A smiling woman with side-parted sisterlocks. Photo: @aieshatae

Source: Instagram

This style involves smaller, tighter curls. This haircut looks great on everyone and is appropriate for any occasion. You can try the featured hairdo or experiment with shorter locs.

4. Sisterlocks updo

A woman with a twisted updo. Photo: @carlotta.harrison.12

Source: Facebook

The sisterlocks have been fashioned into a high-on-the-head updo. You might wear this look to business meetings, parties, evenings out, work, and other occasions. One of the best sisterlocks updo styles, this design is a flexible and stylish hairstyle and looks well on everyone.

5. Long sisterlocks

Black sisterlocks with highlights. Photo: @locsnmotion

Source: Facebook

Long sisterlocks are another stylish and simple hairdo. The locs are styled with a side part and appear effortlessly chic. You can rock them loose, in a bun, in a ponytail, or even half-up.

Sisterlocks' pros and cons

Are sisterlocks permanent? Sisterlocks are a long-lasting or permanent natural hairdo. While they have several advantages, they are only suitable for some. Before installing sisterlocks, people should thoroughly examine the positives and downsides.

Pros

Sisterlocks are cheaper to maintain than most other hairstyles.

They provide a variety of styling options.

They have a consistent look.

The style is washable and ready to wear.

Cons

Sisterlocks demand more upkeep.

They need a costly and time-consuming installation.

Unlocking sisterlocks is time-consuming and sometimes harmful to the hair.

Sisterlocks are a form of locs that comprise smaller, rope-like sections of hair. They are a beautiful and versatile design that anybody may attempt, but before deciding whether to install them, you should carefully consider the benefits and drawbacks.

Yen.com.gh recently released a fantastic list of short-loc styles for females with short hair. Dreadlocks are a worldwide hairstyle that has garnered enormous attention over time, undergoing many revolutions and being ingrained in the cultures of other countries.

Hairstyles today are unique. There is nothing more adorable than short dreadlocks. You will be spoiled for options regarding short dread styles for ladies. Natural dreadlock hairstyles may help you achieve whatever look you like, whether bold or conservative.

Source: YEN.com.gh