The top 30 iconic 1960s hairstyles that are making a comeback

The 1960s was a decade of many changes, and fashion was no exception. The era was dominated by iconic hairstyles. These styles are returning in the 21st century, and both men and women embrace them. Discover the top 1960s hairstyles making a comeback.

Sleek centre part (L), pompadour (C), and baby bangs (R) are some of the 60s hairstyles that are making a comeback. Photo: @Hairstyleology, @DnD Style, @buzzkillstudio on Facebook (modified by author)

The 1960s went down in female hairstyle history. It was the year that saw vintage and timeless hairstyles still relevant to every fashionista. Today, the same hairstyles are still vibrant among the masses and celebrities. Like them, there are several 1960s hairstyles you can try this season.

Iconic 1960s hairstyles making a comeback

What hairstyles were popular in the 1960s? Many hairstyles for women and men were popular during the period. Some of them include:

60s hairstyles for women

Some of the 1960s women's hairstyles are making a big comeback in today's fashion industry. They include:

1. Vidal Sassoon pixie cut

The Vidal Sassoon pixie cut is a short hairstyle gaining popularity among many women today. Photo: Wayne Woodruff

Vidal Sassoon's pixie is a short hairstyle gaining popularity among individuals looking for a classic yet trendy look. It featured geometric edges and became a hit worldwide in the 1960s. However, women still rocked it, eventually becoming a 1960s trademark for ladies looking for a high-fashion look.

2. Bouffant

Bouffant is among the beatnik styles making a comeback in the 21st century. It is a style of hair brushed into a puffy, rounded shape. The style could be small, medium, or large, with the largest puff on the top of the head.

3. Half-updo hairstyle

A half-updo hairstyle requires medium-length or longer hair to style. Photo: @Lavendersalonandlofts, @nakhair on Facebook (modified by author)

The half-updo was one of the most iconic hairstyles of the 1960s. French actress Brigitte Bardot popularised it. This hairstyle requires medium-length or longer hair to create.

4. Beehive hairstyle

The beehive hairstyle was introduced by the American hairstylist Margaret Vinci Heldt. Photo: @the.age.of.vintage on Instagram (modified by author)

The 1960s were all about big hair, which came to be defined by the beehive hairdo. The hairstyle was introduced by Margaret Vinci Heldt, an American hairstylist, and was popularised by many celebrities, including Brigitte Bardot. It is created by piling hair on top of your head, forming a conical shape.

5. High ponytail

High ponytail hairstyles highlight your face's shape and emphasise your cheekbones. Photo: @sleekponytailhairstyles on Facebook (modified by author)

This is one of the 1960s hairstyles for long hair. High ponytail hairstyles highlight your face's shape and emphasise your cheekbones, accentuating your beauty.

6. Baby bangs

Baby bangs are short bangs across the mid-to-upper forehead. Photo: @Hairbrained on Facebook (modified by author)

Baby bangs are short bangs across the mid-to-upper forehead. This was one of the most stunning hairstyles of the 1960s. You can pair them with a shaggy, shoulder-length bob for the perfect touch of mod.

7. Afro hairstyle

If you like experiments and unusual looks, try this hairstyle. The Afro is a natural style that symbolises African-American power. In the 1960s, it was a preferred hairdo for various celebrities like Angela Davis and Jimi Hendrix. It is suitable for long and medium hair.

8. New pixie cut

The new pixie cut consists of short, cropped hair. Photo: Malik Hair Stylist

The pixie cut was quite popular in the 1960s and is making a comeback. It consists of short, cropped hair, usually with bangs. The hairstyle was popularised by British actors Audrey Hepburn and Twiggy.

9. French twist

French twist was a trendy style in the 60s. Photo: @medullacoyorkville

French twist became a trendy style in the 60s. To give it a 60s vibe, women could add a bouffant or a shiny barrette to their French twist.

10. Bombshell

The bombshell hairstyle is ideal for formal occasions, weddings or large gatherings. Photo: @maneaddicts, @lo.wolff_hairdesign on Instagram (modified by author)

Once a hallmark of the '60s, this style has returned, with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez rocking it on red carpets. It is ideal for formal occasions, weddings, or large gatherings.

11. Curly shag

The curly shag is a medium-length 1960 hairstyle making a return in the 21st century. Photo: @chihairnyc

The curly shag is a medium-length 60s hairstyle making a return in the 21st century. It is ideal for many types of hair. One of the celebrities rocking the style in 2021 is Cynthia Taylu of Love Island.

12. Bowl cut

This is a simple hairstyle in which the front hair is cut with a straight fringe, and the rest is left longer. The sides and back are cut to the same short length. This style shapes the crest of your face and makes it appear shorter, making it ideal for long or oval faces.

13. Cornrow

Cornrows are often done in simple, straight lines. Photo: @braidsforwomen on Facebook (modified by author)

Cornrow braids are a classic African style popular in the 1960s. They are often done in simple, straight lines. The history of cornrow braids dates back as far back as 3000 B.C. Cornrow braids always express a unique and bold personality.

14. Side-swept bangs

Side-swept bangs can be worn at various lengths, by any hair type or texture, and on any skin tone. Photo: @hairgonomy

Side-swept bangs are one of those classic, versatile styles made to withstand the test of time. These bangs can be worn at various lengths, by any hair type or texture, and on any skin tone.

15. Classic shag

Classic shag is one of the low-maintenance haircuts that is making it popular. Photo: @billieeilish

Classic shag was a popular 60s hairstyle making a comeback in the 21st century. It is one of the low-maintenance haircuts that is becoming popular. If your hair is long and voluminous, you can go for the long shag.

16. Vintage updo

This hairstyle was popular for its smooth texture and versatile nature. It featured the height of a beehive and curls' allure, making it one of the best options for those who prefer classical and simple hairstyles.

17. Stacked bob

A stacked bob is normally cut precisely with proper angles in size. Photo: @blondefaithsalon

A stacked bob was a trendy 60s look. The style can be mid-length, short, or with bangs. A stacked bob is normally cut precisely with proper angles in size. Stacked haircuts are meant to give you shape, volume, and texture.

18. Sleek center part

The sleek centre part can be achieved by creating a middle part away from the face on both sides. Photo: @membeautywigs

This is another bold style for a person who loves to command attention. You can achieve this hairdo by creating a middle part away from the face on both sides. Kendall Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian are known for their love for this style.

19. Fringe bangs

The fringe bangs hairstyle is suitable for people with long hair. Photo: @montanatsaihair, @adolfbiecker on Instagram (modified by author)

This is another 60s hairstyle that seems to be making a comeback. It is suitable for people with long hair. The style is appropriate for any outfit, and you can wear it to any occasion.

20. Hippie hairstyle

Hippie hairstyle was a common hairstyle in the late 60s. The hairstyle is characterised by long, natural hair, often with loose waves or braids. You can also add hair accessories, like scarfs, headbands, hair jewellery to enhance your feminine beauty.

21. Chignon

Chignon is characterised by a bun wrapped at the base of the neck. Photo: @dawntaylorweddings on Facebook (modified by author)

Chignon was a favourite 60s hairdo look among most young girls and women. The style is characterised by a specific type of bun that is smoothly wrapped at the base of the neck.

22. Headband accents

Headband is a good style for a day when your hair is a bit messy. Photo: @deepagurnaniofficial

This is a perfect style for a day when your hair is messy. Put the headband above the ears for a stunning look, allowing any face-framing pieces to fall forward.

23. Flipped bob

The flipped bob hairstyle has a softer finish, with the ends of the cut flipping upwards. Photo: Marlo Thomas

The flipped bob was one of the most popular hairstyles of the 1960s and has now made a comeback. Unlike a classic bob haircut, which is often defined by sharp edges and blunt ends, this hairstyle has a softer finish, with the ends of the cut flipping upwards.

Why was the flipped bob hairstyle popular in the 60s? This is because the hairstyle was inspired by former First Lady of the United States Jackie Kennedy. She used to wear this hairstyle, and many copied it from her.

1960s men's hairstyles

Men have also not been left behind, as several old-school hairstyles for men are making a return in the 21st century. Check out the list below.

1. The mop top

The mop top is a medium-length hairstyle that covers the forehead and ears with bangs parted to the side or front. It has a slightly longer back, about an inch above the collar. The hairstyle was associated with The Beatles, an English rock band formed in 1960.

2. Pompadour

The pompadour hairstyle features longer wavy hair on the top and back. Photo: @Braccio barber shop, @barbierasbarbershop on Facebook (modified by author)

The 1960s pompadour hairstyle is considered one of the most sophisticated looks of that decade. The hairstyle features longer wavy hair on the top and back. The hair is styled in a slicked-back fashion, but the hair is left loose to achieve volume.

3. Classic mullet

Mullets are common hairstyles, especially for men with long hair. Photo: @grancoiffeur, @cropct on Facebook (modified by author)

Mullets are common hairstyles, especially for men with long hair. It is a hairstyle in which the hair is cut shorter at the front, top, and sides but longer at the back.

4. Mohawk

The Mohawk features shaved sides and a strip of hair down the middle. Photo: @twolineshairstudio

This style, popular in the '60s, features shaved sides and a strip of hair down the middle, leaving a strip of noticeably longer hair in the centre. Regular maintenance is required to maintain the desired design.

5. Bowl cut

The bowl cut hairstyle features hair cut to the same length around the head and then styled into a bowl shape. Photo: @EshkHair

The bowl cut is another excellent haircut for men that works for all hair types. The bowl cut was a trendy hairstyle popular in the 1960s. This men's hairstyle features hair cut to the same length around the head and then styled into a bowl shape. An oval face and glasses usually complement the style.

6. The mod cut

The mod cut is characterised by its clean and tailored lines. Photo: @barberspointcarnaby, @sharpandflask on Facebook (modified by author)

The mod haircut continues to thrive as a trendy hairstyle for men in the 21st century. It was a sharp departure from the previous generation's longer, more conservative hairstyles. This 60s mod haircut is characterised by its clean and tailored lines.

7. Surfer hair

Suffer hair has always been synonymous with a carefree lifestyle. Photo: @iamkevink

Surfer hair was among the most popular haircuts in the 1960s. It is a tousled style ideal for people with short and medium hair. The style has always been synonymous with a carefree lifestyle, popularised by singers like Robert Plant.

Why was short hair popular in the 60s?

Women needed to adopt a more achievable style for their daytime look. Short hairstyles could be quickly styled, held in place with hairspray, and accented with long fringe.

What was the most popular hairstyle in the 1960s?

Several famous hairstyles existed in the 1960s, including the beehive and bouffant for women and the mod cut and pompadour for men.

Which movie stars influenced the hair trends in the 1960s?

They include French actress Brigitte Bardot and British actresses Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn. Brigitte Bardot influenced several hairstyles, including beehive and half-updo, while Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn popularised the new pixie cut.

The 1960s hairstyles have been a great source of inspiration to the modern hairdressing industry. The above are some of the 1960s hairdos that are now making a comeback in the 21st century.

