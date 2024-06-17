Simple and easy how to plop hair step-by-step guide for beginners

Are you ready to embrace your natural curls and waves without the stress of frizz? Plopping your hair could be the remedy you've been looking for. This simple technique will help define your curls and reduce frizz, resulting in beautifully groomed hair with minimal effort. Explore this comprehensive guide that walks you through the step-by-step procedure of how to plop hair.

Plopping hair is a gentle and effective way for people with curly and wavy hair. Photo: pexels.com, @joseluisphottographer (modified by author)

What is hair plopping? Plopping is a curly hair-drying technique in which you wrap your damp hair in a T-shirt or microfiber towel to encourage curl formation and reduce frizz without causing damage. This procedure is incredibly effective for people with curly or wavy hair.

Step-by-step guide on how to plop hair

How do you plop for beginners? Plopping enhances your natural curl pattern, reduces frizz, and retains moisture—all without needing heat styling. If you are new to plopping, don't worry. This detailed guide will walk you through each step and answer all your questions along the way.

Step 1: Wash your hair

When plopping curly hair, you start by washing your hair with sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner. This helps your curls retain moisture and prepares them for styling.

Step 2: Apply conditioner

A conditioner helps in defining your curls. Photo: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Apply your favourite conditioners while your hair is still wet. This might include a leave-in conditioner, particularly a hydrating curl conditioner that moisturises and defines the curls you'll soon put down. Make sure the conditioner is evenly distributed from roots to ends.

Step 3: Use styling products

Do you put products in before or after plopping? After you leave the shower, use a few curl-defining products on your hair. Apply these products each at a time to soaking wet hair for better absorption. Some of the most effective hair-plopping products include conditioning styler and curling gel.

Step 4: Choose and lay out your plopping material

Can you plop your hair with a towel? A microfiber towel or a cotton T-shirt is ideal for this purpose. As a beginner, experiment with different plopping materials to find what works best for your hair. However, avoid using terry cloth towels, which can promote frizz.

Spread your preferred material on a flat area, such as your bathroom counter or bed. Smooth out any wrinkles to provide a smooth surface for wrapping your hair.

Step 5: Position your hair

Use a cotton T-shirt or a microfibre towel to plop your hair. Photo: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Bend forward at the waist, letting your hair hang before you. Position yourself with your hair centred on the plopping material and your head slightly angled forward.

Step 6: Lower your head onto the plopping material

Gently lower your hair to the centre of the plopping material, allowing it to coil naturally. Use your hands to arrange your hair into a loose pile on the fabric.

Step 7: Wrap your hair

With your hair wrapped, twist the ends of the plopping material around the nape of your neck. Tie them securely to keep the plop in place. Ensure the plop is snug but not too tight so your curls can form naturally.

Step 8: Leave your hair plopped for 15 to 45 minutes

The most challenging steps of getting your hair plopped are over. All that is left to do is let your hair dry.

But how long should you plop your hair for? Allow it to sit for at least 15 minutes so the curls can naturally mould themselves. The longer you leave your hair in the T-shirt or towel wrap, the more pronounced your curls will become.

Step 9: Unwrap and style

Unwrap your hair after 15 to 45 minutes. Photo: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

After 15 to 45 minutes, gently untie the plop and unwrap your hair. You'll notice your curls are less frizzy and more defined. To avoid disrupting the curl pattern, avoid touching your hair excessively.

Step 10: Diffuse or air-dry

Plopping means styling your curly or wavy hair without using heat. Since your hair could still be damp, let it air dry or use a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer to speed up the process. Air dry your hair without touching it until completely dry to minimise frizz.

Step 11: Fluff and finish

After drying your hair, lightly scrunch your curls to give volume and bounce. You may also use your fingers to lift your roots and add volume. Finish with a mild hair oil or serum to add shine and reduce frizz.

How to plop hair with a T-shirt

As mentioned above, you can plop your hair using a microfibre towel or a cotton T-shirt. To plop hair with a T-shirt, first lay a clean, cotton T-shirt flat on a surface. Bend forward and let your damp hair fall into the centre of the T-shirt.

Then, wrap the sides around your head and tie securely at the nape of your neck. Wrap your hair in a T-shirt for 15 to 45 minutes to promote curl formation and minimise frizz before unravelling and styling as usual.

How to plop wavy hair

The above procedure is used for plopping curly or wavy hair. So, for wavy hair, you simply start by dampening hair with your favourite styling products, concentrating on emphasising your natural waves. Wrap your hair for 15 to 45 minutes to increase wave definition and reduce frizz before unravelling and styling.

Plopping hair is a simple and efficient way to enhance natural curls or waves. Are you looking for a simple guide on how to plop hair? This step-by-step guide will help you implement plopping into your hair care routine and achieve stunning, frizz-free curls. Try it and experience your best hair days ever.

